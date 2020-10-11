« previous next »
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
October 11, 2020, 09:12:30 PM
I like Hatton. Hes like me but with talent 😂
Always jabbering away at himself
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
October 13, 2020, 03:24:07 PM
Well that's Christmas sorted in my house

https://store.liverpoolfc.com/living/equipment/lfc-golf-gear

Titleist and LFC - match made in heaven
DangerScouse

Re: The Golf Thread
October 13, 2020, 03:36:54 PM
Quote from: nuts100 on October 11, 2020, 09:12:30 PM
I like Hatton. Hes like me but with talent 😂
Always jabbering away at himself

He's a Red also who has helped with the Anne Williams golf day in recent years.
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
October 23, 2020, 02:30:54 AM
I see Rory is imploding on a Thursday now 😂

Lad

Re: The Golf Thread
October 23, 2020, 10:24:43 AM
Three titleast balls for £15 is not on my radar. Sadly. That's about my average balls per round lost.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Golf Thread
October 23, 2020, 10:26:20 AM
Quote from: Lad on October 23, 2020, 10:24:43 AM
Three titleast balls for £15 is not on my radar. Sadly. That's about my average balls per round lost.

You a strictly 9 hole man like myself then?
Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
November 1, 2020, 06:30:16 PM
Not sure whether people have seen this, but it may be of interest?

RECEIVED FROM UK GOLF FEDERATION

To All Members

A petition has been started to exempt golf courses from the list of venues required to close due to Covid-19.

If you would like to sign it or forward it on to your members and visitors, please use this URL:

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/309851

As this petition already has 100,000 signatures, it will be considered for debate in Parliament and we want to put as much pressure on government as possible with over 1 million signatures. Time is of the essence!

Uk GOLF FEDERATION
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
November 1, 2020, 07:07:39 PM
Fwiw.. received an email contest to pick the winner and second place finisher for The Masters.

I went with Xander Schauffele. Second-- Patrick Reed.
Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
November 1, 2020, 08:26:58 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on November  1, 2020, 06:30:16 PM
Not sure whether people have seen this, but it may be of interest?

RECEIVED FROM UK GOLF FEDERATION

To All Members

A petition has been started to exempt golf courses from the list of venues required to close due to Covid-19.

If you would like to sign it or forward it on to your members and visitors, please use this URL:

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/309851

As this petition already has 100,000 signatures, it will be considered for debate in Parliament and we want to put as much pressure on government as possible with over 1 million signatures. Time is of the essence!

Uk GOLF FEDERATION

Has over 238,000 signatures already.

Edit, the petition has gone past 240,000 signatures.
RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,171
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Golf Thread
November 1, 2020, 09:39:39 PM
Great to see Darren Clarke winning the seniors. Boy, he looked to have spent his entire lockdown at Weatherspoons.
Logged

Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
November 1, 2020, 10:29:23 PM
Quote from: Statto Red on November  1, 2020, 08:26:58 PM
Has over 238,000 signatures already.

Edit, the petition has gone past 240,000 signatures.

Really? 220k when I looked, its now surpassed 250k! Actually when I look around at the Covid measures being introduced, its probably one of the safest activities that you can do. Obviously the clubhouses are going to have to shut, but there's nothing to stop it being setup like it was just after lockdown as 2-balls and people were just going from the car park to the course. Tee times were spread out and people were asked not to mix with other groups, which you don't tend to do on the course anyway. At the end of the day, there was no point in mixing after the round if the bar was shut!
 ;D
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
November 2, 2020, 12:37:54 PM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on November  1, 2020, 09:39:39 PM
Great to see Darren Clarke winning the seniors. Boy, he looked to have spent his entire lockdown at Weatherspoons.

Just watched him sink the winning putt and he was delighted. Def looks like he is on the DeChambeau fitness regime as svelte as a walrus lol. I say he had a few pints last night as well but no harm in losing a few pounds as he was breathing like he just finished a marathon when he did his interview.
Buck Pete

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:14:56 PM
Wow, six years since his last win on tour, it's wonderful to see Camillo Villegas back at the top of the leaderboard.

His 2 year old daughter died of cancer in July.  Looks like him and his missus are trying to put their life back together.  I can only begin to imagine what they went through.   A nice article on the PGA tour website.

https://www.pgatour.com/long-form/2020/11/19/the-healing-has-begun-camilo-villegas-maria-villegas-daughter-mia-memory-lives-on.html

Brilliant player who was touted to do great things that never truly materialized.  Still won 4 PGA events like and a couple of big ones in 2008.  He's 38 now but still time to make his mark again.

Great to see him back.  Hope he can carry this into the weekend and beyond.
FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:37:25 PM
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:14:56 PM
Wow, six years since his last win on tour, it's wonderful to see Camillo Villegas back at the top of the leaderboard.

His 2 year old daughter died of cancer in July.  Looks like him and his missus are trying to put their life back together.  I can only begin to imagine what they went through.   A nice article on the PGA tour website.

https://www.pgatour.com/long-form/2020/11/19/the-healing-has-begun-camilo-villegas-maria-villegas-daughter-mia-memory-lives-on.html

Brilliant player who was touted to do great things that never truly materialized.  Still won 4 PGA events like and a couple of big ones in 2008.  He's 38 now but still time to make his mark again.

Great to see him back.  Hope he can carry this into the weekend and beyond.

Echo the sentiments Pete, great to see it. First really good South American golfer I can remember.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:41:48 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:37:25 PM
Echo the sentiments Pete, great to see it. First really good South American golfer I can remember.

Angel Cabrera is the one that comes to mind for me, but Villegas is a nice player. Think putting often let him down if Im not wrong. Great to see him swinging it nicely again though, after whats happened.
