I bought a DJI Mavic Pro and love it. Not cheap but totally does what it is supposed to do and easy to fly. The cheaper ones are not stable in the air and almost impossible to fly. The DJI ones are real deal and hover stationary when you take your hands off the controls. It only takes an hour or so to feel totally comfortable with flying it. So far got nice pictures of my house and friends house and just out for basic fun with it. The new ones in the states are restricted to 400' so there are no worries about where you fly it. It even has GPS software in it that means it will not fly near an airport.



I love it for fun pictures and enjoy taking it to family outings and getting a cool aerial shot.



At 400' you can't hear it from the ground and have done little flights over the neighbourhood knowing that no one can really see it or hear it from the ground.