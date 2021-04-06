The last 6 episodes of FTWD starts in the US on 22nd October (and will likely be available in the usual places soon after)
'Fear The Walking Dead | NYCC Final Episodes Sneak | ft. Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo
https://www.youtube.com/v/aK6npiak0h8
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/aK6npiak0h8
I hope they nail it - the show deserves that - despite the recent season and a half of underwhelming stories / utter shite.
Loved the 'Daryl Dixon' series - only 6 episodes, but a welcome freshening up of the formula - with a different feel and tone to the WD series. Looking forward to Season 2...
A pity about 'Dead City' - found that lacking and struggled to get through the monotonous predictability... to the point of boredom of it all (it shouldn't be - given the characters involved)