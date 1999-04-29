So catching up with the last few series of this. Hadn't watched since the end of Season 3 and I can't believe they've essentially turned the show into the exact same thing as TWD. Even down to the fact that they now spend the whole time in dreary, woodland settings compared to the much more visually interesting earlier locations of California and Mexico. The characters have all turned into idiots much like the companion show and every plot development seems completely dependent on people making stupid, inexplicable decisions.



Such a shame. I know this show had it's critics but I actually really enjoyed the first few series, thought it was much better than what TWD had become but now they may as well be the same show.



Also, Jesus Christ, will someone inject some humour and levity into one of these shows. I know it's a zombie apocalypse but that doesn't mean there can't be some laughter once in a while.