Author Topic: Fear The Walking Dead  (Read 26412 times)

Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #280 on: May 3, 2018, 06:39:21 pm »
Quote from: leftfooter on May  3, 2018, 12:55:44 am
One annoying thing about the latest set of bad guys who are sitting in folding chairs outside the stadium. They seem to be betting an awful lot on the spying skills of that little girl.

It would just take one person to have a sniper rifle that the girl didn't find out about, and then the leader and possibly a few others would be blown away.

Also why on earth would they tell Nick and Madison that they were following them using the radio.
That's so dumb.

Judging by the number of flags that they've left all around she is pretty damn good at it.As for a sniper,one sniper bullet would see them ram the very,very flimsy gates.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #281 on: May 3, 2018, 08:09:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May  3, 2018, 06:39:21 pm
Judging by the number of flags that they've left all around she is pretty damn good at it.As for a sniper,one sniper bullet would see them ram the very,very flimsy gates.
I still don't get the whole flags thing.  What is it about? They just look so random.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #282 on: May 3, 2018, 08:19:46 pm »
Quote from: firing squad on May  3, 2018, 08:09:55 pm
I still don't get the whole flags thing.  What is it about? They just look so random.

They look it but I guess we will find out their meaning soon enough.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #283 on: May 8, 2018, 10:01:02 pm »
Just saw the last two episodes, didn't see that one coming!

Quote from: red mongoose on May  1, 2018, 05:06:26 pm
Spoiler
He apparently asked to be let out of his contract so he could pursue other things, so they didn't even really make the decision ;D

He was a pretty interesting character, so it's a shame.
[close]
Spoiler
Didn't know this. What a shame, he was my favourite character.
[close]
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #284 on: May 8, 2018, 10:45:09 pm »
Quote from: MikaelLFC on May  8, 2018, 10:01:02 pm
Just saw the last two episodes, didn't see that one coming!
Spoiler
Didn't know this. What a shame, he was my favourite character.
[close]

His old man.

Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #285 on: May 9, 2018, 10:19:11 am »
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #286 on: May 9, 2018, 07:57:16 pm »
Quote from: MikaelLFC on May  9, 2018, 10:19:11 am
No idea who that is ;D

Roose Bolton off Game of Thrones but the joke is on me because that isn't his dad.

This is  ;D



Stannis Baratheon
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #287 on: May 21, 2018, 05:35:10 am »
It's a loooong series.

Just finished season 7 last night. I was reminded of the Royal Wedding watching Abraham and Sasha converse.  ;D

There were a few poor episodes (1 & 6) in the season and the finale seemed a tad contrived. The girl who plays Tara is hopeless. I'm hoping she'll get taken by a walker in season 8 despite the fact she's fighting for Alexandria. Overall though, the show retains the ability to thrill. Negan is a bit of a caricature but he still delivered the best and "gutsiest" moment of the season.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #288 on: May 21, 2018, 05:44:16 am »
Quote from: Another Red on May 21, 2018, 05:35:10 am
It's a loooong series.

Just finished season 7 last night. I was reminded of the Royal Wedding watching Abraham and Sasha converse.  ;D

There were a few poor episodes (1 & 6) in the season and the finale seemed a tad contrived. The girl who plays Tara is hopeless. I'm hoping she'll get taken by a walker in season 8 despite the fact she's fighting for Alexandria. Overall though, the show retains the ability to thrill. Negan is a bit of a caricature but he still delivered the best and "gutsiest" moment of the season.
Wrong thread mate. ;D
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #289 on: May 21, 2018, 01:26:32 pm »
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #290 on: June 11, 2018, 02:15:41 pm »

Quality end to the 1st half of this season - been an absorbing watch so far.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #291 on: June 12, 2018, 11:19:53 am »
First episode I enjoyed watching throughout its entirety in a while. Probably that means the end of back and forth now too?
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #292 on: June 14, 2018, 12:21:19 am »
Gutted :(
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #293 on: June 14, 2018, 01:46:34 am »
I don't know, but I found that whole montage at the end to be terrible.  FTW is suffering from all the same things that's been making TWD a bit of a joke lately, in that when people start pointing guns at each other in this, it dissolves into tedious schlock.

But the important stuff I really wonder about is who is it that has the time to cut these magnificent bouffant's on some of these character's heads?
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #294 on: August 14, 2018, 10:50:46 am »
Anyone watch the latest episode? Thought it was a decent episode even with the 'flying' zombies :D
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #295 on: August 14, 2018, 01:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Liverlee on August 14, 2018, 10:50:46 am
Anyone watch the latest episode? Thought it was a decent episode even with the 'flying' zombies :D
cheers for the post, hadn't realised it had returned from the mid-season break
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #296 on: August 16, 2018, 12:42:44 am »

Same here mate, nice one - hadn't realised it was back :)
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #297 on: August 17, 2018, 11:52:39 am »
Quote from: Liverlee on August 14, 2018, 10:50:46 am
Anyone watch the latest episode? Thought it was a decent episode even with the 'flying' zombies :D
Those Zombies were badly done ;D
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #298 on: August 31, 2018, 06:17:15 pm »
It's looking increasingly like this has fallen off a cliff. It's starting to exhibit all the braindead traits of it's parent show now. Dumb characters doing dumb shit. And then there's the extreme contrivances. Characters showing up in exact places, in the exact same time, despite the alluding to the fact they were a few hundred miles away just a few short hours before.  This week's episode started out promising after the tedium of the previous one, but steadily got more dumb as it went on. Looks like killing off your best characters hasn't worked out. Who'd have thunk it.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #299 on: August 31, 2018, 11:55:55 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on August 31, 2018, 06:17:15 pm
It's looking increasingly like this has fallen off a cliff. It's starting to exhibit all the braindead traits of it's parent show now. Dumb characters doing dumb shit. And then there's the extreme contrivances. Characters showing up in exact places, in the exact same time, despite the alluding to the fact they were a few hundred miles away just a few short hours before.  This week's episode started out promising after the tedium of the previous one, but steadily got more dumb as it went on. Looks like killing off your best characters hasn't worked out. Who'd have thunk it.

And the whole premise going forwards looks like it will be a will they/won't they meet up with Ricks group which is what I always told the wife would be inevitably end up being as why do we need two shows doing the same thing?
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #300 on: September 3, 2018, 09:28:17 pm »
Quote from: blacksun on August 31, 2018, 11:55:55 pm
And the whole premise going forwards looks like it will be a will they/won't they meet up with Ricks group which is what I always told the wife would be inevitably end up being as why do we need two shows doing the same thing?
Perhaps that's the plan? Finish this one off and merge it with the original one?

Spoiler it just in case.
Spoiler
What's up with the new lady following their steps?
[close]
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #301 on: June 10, 2019, 02:07:24 pm »
Season five is on. Anyone else watching?
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #302 on: June 10, 2019, 03:39:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 10, 2019, 02:07:24 pm
Season five is on. Anyone else watching?
Yep, caught last week's episode and got this week's to watch.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #303 on: June 10, 2019, 03:48:23 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on June 10, 2019, 03:39:23 pm
Yep, caught last week's episode and got this week's to watch.
Episode one was good. Two was ok.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #304 on: June 10, 2019, 03:55:45 pm »
I didn't realise this show was back.

I watched 5 episodes of the last season and binned in, what a confusing mess that was, i ended up reading about what happened on the Reddit page.

To me that season didn't exist.

Hopefully the new show runners who were in charge of that clusterfuck season learned a lesson and keep the show linear.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #305 on: September 30, 2019, 09:15:44 am »
Some poor episodes for a while but last two have been good.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #306 on: October 1, 2019, 04:30:34 am »
This is so fucking corny.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #307 on: October 12, 2020, 03:28:25 pm »

That was a quality and enjoyable first episode to Season 6 ;D
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #308 on: October 12, 2020, 03:49:00 pm »
Quote from: oojason on October 12, 2020, 03:28:25 pm
That was a quality and enjoyable first episode to Season 6 ;D

Was really good.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #309 on: October 27, 2020, 04:10:08 pm »

Three strong episodes in a row now so far this season - with each episode leaving me wanting to see more (damn them! :))


Episode 3 spoiler:-

Spoiler
Dwight, man - made up for him... and some pure happiness and joy too in TWD universe too. It won't last, of course... but it was done really well.
[close]
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #310 on: October 27, 2020, 06:26:13 pm »
I need to get on season 5 if season 6 is getting good.

Season 4  half wayjust left me fed up of the show, cluster fuck of a season.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #311 on: November 17, 2020, 12:29:10 pm »
So catching up with the last few series of this. Hadn't watched since the end of Season 3 and I can't believe they've essentially turned the show into the exact same thing as TWD. Even down to the fact that they now spend the whole time in dreary, woodland settings compared to the much more visually interesting earlier locations of California and Mexico. The characters have all turned into idiots much like the companion show and every plot development seems completely dependent on people making stupid, inexplicable decisions.

Such a shame. I know this show had it's critics but I actually really enjoyed the first few series, thought it was much better than what TWD had become but now they may as well be the same show.

Also, Jesus Christ, will someone inject some humour and levity into one of these shows. I know it's a zombie apocalypse but that doesn't mean there can't be some laughter once in a while.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #312 on: November 17, 2020, 08:37:38 pm »
When is this back?
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #313 on: November 18, 2020, 10:50:41 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 17, 2020, 08:37:38 pm
When is this back?

Its on AMC in the States already. On episode 6 or 7 of season 6
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #314 on: November 30, 2020, 05:42:01 pm »
How can I watch this in UK
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #315 on: November 30, 2020, 05:44:40 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 30, 2020, 05:42:01 pm
How can I watch this in UK

AMC or one of the many apps or websites.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #316 on: November 30, 2020, 05:51:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 30, 2020, 05:44:40 pm
AMC or one of the many apps or websites.
I pay shit loads for Sky and doesn't look like I have AMC.

Don't watch anything online for ages since showbox stopped working.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #317 on: November 30, 2020, 07:26:33 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 30, 2020, 05:51:34 pm
I pay shit loads for Sky and doesn't look like I have AMC.

Don't watch anything online for ages since showbox stopped working.


Haha,now that's a blast from the past,if you have a look in the fire stick thread you will see a few apps that people use now,all much better than Showbox ever was.



It airs the next day in the UK so it is on the season break atm.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #318 on: November 30, 2020, 10:02:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 30, 2020, 07:26:33 pm

Haha,now that's a blast from the past,if you have a look in the fire stick thread you will see a few apps that people use now,all much better than Showbox ever was.



It airs the next day in the UK so it is on the season break atm.
Sound will have a look. It's on Amazon Prime but you have to pay per episode.
Re: Fear The Walking Dead
« Reply #319 on: Today at 03:05:09 am »

Man, that was some re-start to the season (Season 6, Episode 8 )
