I saw a WWE clip the other day of Stone Cold Steve Austin in the ring, and they had LBJ ringside with one of those mini flip phones taking a photo of Austin, showing the grainy image to the camera and that's how long he's been a player and in the spotlight for, not just that, but at an incredible level. Absolutely staggering.



There are a few people (love/hate them if you will), that truly do have some unworldly commitment to being nothing but the best, just driven, some of the names I can recall: Tom Cruise, he who fannies about and dives around, Tom Brady and of course LBJ.



Again, love them or hate them and question their personality or not, but their dedication and commitment to do what they do at the very highest level -when their sole motive is greatness and long ceased to be financial- is frankly insane.