NBA Discussion

Re: NBA Discussion
October 28, 2024, 12:23:30 am
Someone needs to look at Dwayne Wade's statue unveiled by the Heat.

It's Cristiano Ronaldo level of glorious.
Re: NBA Discussion
October 30, 2024, 01:09:35 pm
Where can you watch NBA games in the UK?
Re: NBA Discussion
October 30, 2024, 02:38:02 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on October 30, 2024, 01:09:35 pm
Where can you watch NBA games in the UK?

TNT sports have some if you're willing to pay. Think BBC have a few too.
Re: NBA Discussion
October 30, 2024, 02:40:36 pm
NBA pass app £120 for the year.  Can watch any game.
Re: NBA Discussion
October 30, 2024, 02:47:41 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on October 28, 2024, 12:23:30 am
Someone needs to look at Dwayne Wade's statue unveiled by the Heat.

It's Cristiano Ronaldo level of glorious.

An absolute horror show.
Re: NBA Discussion
October 30, 2024, 04:01:31 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on October 30, 2024, 02:40:36 pm
NBA pass app £120 for the year.  Can watch any game.

Oooooh
Re: NBA Discussion
November 4, 2024, 04:35:34 pm
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich suffered a health issue before Saturdays game and assistant Mitch Johnson is expected to be the interim head coach for indefinite period, including Monday vs. Clippers and Wednesday vs. Rockets, sources tell ESPN.

I hope Pop is okay and heals up quick. Wonderful character, great human.
Re: NBA Discussion
November 11, 2024, 02:04:56 pm
Quote from: LiverLuke on June 28, 2024, 12:02:10 pm
gave up way too much for bridges too imo, 5 first round picks!

Early days but was I wrong?  ;) ;D
Re: NBA Discussion
November 16, 2024, 12:52:10 pm
We shouldnt let what LBJ is doing feel normal. A damn near 40 year old posting 4 triple doubles on the spin. Still playing 35 minutes a game, shooting .540 from the field, a career high .410 from deep and getting his 25 a night. This man is an alien. Basketball never saw anybody like this and it wont again for generations. Michael Jordan was completely washed by now.
Re: NBA Discussion
November 16, 2024, 04:45:56 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November 16, 2024, 12:52:10 pm
We shouldnt let what LBJ is doing feel normal. A damn near 40 year old posting 4 triple doubles on the spin. Still playing 35 minutes a game, shooting .540 from the field, a career high .410 from deep and getting his 25 a night. This man is an alien. Basketball never saw anybody like this and it wont again for generations. Michael Jordan was completely washed by now.
Man LBJ is the Goat, I can bet my life in next 10/20 years once the old hating press who grew up on Mike are gone. LBJ will be regarded as the Goat.
Re: NBA Discussion
November 20, 2024, 10:37:29 pm
I saw a WWE clip the other day of Stone Cold Steve Austin in the ring, and they had LBJ ringside with one of those mini flip phones taking a photo of Austin, showing the grainy image to the camera and that's how long he's been a player and in the spotlight for, not just that, but at an incredible level. Absolutely staggering.

There are a few people (love/hate them if you will), that truly do have some unworldly commitment to being nothing but the best, just driven, some of the names I can recall: Tom Cruise, he who fannies about and dives around, Tom Brady and of course LBJ.

Again, love them or hate them and question their personality or not, but their dedication and commitment to do what they do at the very highest level -when their sole motive is greatness and long ceased to be financial- is frankly insane.
Re: NBA Discussion
November 27, 2024, 04:57:16 am
DiVincenzo has been an absolutely horror addition for the Timberwolves. Time to trade the lovesick bum back to New York and take literally anything instead.
Re: NBA Discussion
November 27, 2024, 05:15:25 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November 27, 2024, 04:57:16 am
DiVincenzo has been an absolutely horror addition for the Timberwolves. Time to trade the lovesick bum back to New York and take literally anything instead.

H-town baby
Re: NBA Discussion
November 27, 2024, 06:57:18 am
Always had a soft spot for the Wolves but my Jazz hold their 2025, 27 and 29 unprotected first round picks so I'm afraid I hope every one of their trades is a disaster until next decade, sorry :)
Re: NBA Discussion
December 14, 2024, 11:52:16 pm
The court looks good but having the semi's in Vegas is pretty dumb.
Re: NBA Discussion
December 17, 2024, 08:12:28 pm
Bucks or OKC tonight?
Re: NBA Discussion
December 17, 2024, 08:28:57 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on November 27, 2024, 06:57:18 am
Always had a soft spot for the Wolves but my Jazz hold their 2025, 27 and 29 unprotected first round picks so I'm afraid I hope every one of their trades is a disaster until next decade, sorry :)

For me it's the Bucks being a Blazers fan, hoping that Giannis leaves and they become horrible for the next ten years.  I'm sure both of us yearn for the 90s when our franchises were good.

NBA though is such a shadow of what it was, no physicality, soft players who can't even play back to backs, jacking up 3s.

Bring back hand checking, eliminate the corner 3, and you'll get such a better product.
Re: NBA Discussion
December 18, 2024, 03:06:06 am
Agreed, I've been watching NFL this year (after a 25 year hiatus) and it's everything the NBA isn't... tough, physical, high stakes at all times. Can't stand the 3pt shoot-out style. Celtics are the worst, every one of their players is a 3pt specialist, they just stand around the perimeter waiting their turn... and it works! Maybe their needs to be a three second violation for the 3pt zone like there is for the key.
Re: NBA Discussion
December 18, 2024, 03:12:30 am
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on December 14, 2024, 11:52:16 pm
The court looks good but having the semi's in Vegas is pretty dumb.

They're trying to push for an NBA franchise in Vegas, so decided to put the semis along with the final in Vegas, with it being a neutral venue.

Do agree the courts look good, wish they kept them for the regular season & playoffs.
Re: NBA Discussion
December 19, 2024, 08:36:26 am
Quote from: spartan2785 on December 17, 2024, 08:28:57 pm
NBA though is such a shadow of what it was, no physicality, soft players who can't even play back to backs, jacking up 3s.

Bring back hand checking, eliminate the corner 3, and you'll get such a better product.
Attitudes like this are like when people call modern footballers soft, ignoring the fact they play at twice the speed and far more agility than they did in the 70s which inevitably leads to more injuries.

If you eliminate the corner three you effectively make that part of the court a dead zone, compressing everything in the centre and jamming everything up. Do people really think a slower game dominated by big men with endless post-ups and lower scoring is going to be more entertaining?
Re: NBA Discussion
December 19, 2024, 08:40:18 am
NBA is struggling mightily in America but doing okay elsewhere. I still like it but the game is so samey now. Celtics in particular just fill the roster with 3 point shooters and just keep blasting away the whole game. Its shit to watch but it wins.

Bang average dudes getting paid mind melting money that average 20 a night because nobody bothers to play defence anymore.
Re: NBA Discussion
December 19, 2024, 08:54:36 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 19, 2024, 08:40:18 am
NBA is struggling mightily in America but doing okay elsewhere. I still like it but the game is so samey now. Celtics in particular just fill the roster with 3 point shooters and just keep blasting away the whole game. Its shit to watch but it wins.

Bang average dudes getting paid mind melting money that average 20 a night because nobody bothers to play defence anymore.

Yeah, offences have become so one dimensional in going for 3 points all the time that everyone is turning off [when TNT have NBA games, i think more viewers are turning in & watching the TNT pre game/post game show than watching the actual game itself, because of the host & analysts], whether moving the 3 point line back towards the halfway line so teams have to work to get a basket may be an idea.

I see players are now moaning about the changes to the all star game, however it's the players fault the all star game has been a joke, Adam Silver was fuming after the last all star game at the lack of effort the players were making, that you had nearly 400 points being scored.
Re: NBA Discussion
December 19, 2024, 09:06:20 am
I like the NBA but only watch the playoffs. Regular season games are so dull. No intensity. Back in MJs day it was different Bulls v Pistons mattered. I like the NFL more because every Regular season game can count and lots of different ways to score.

The jacking up constant 3s takes the variety out of it. Constant pick and rolls now too.
Re: NBA Discussion
December 20, 2024, 05:31:56 am
Just randomly looking at box scores, tonight's Bulls-Celtics game had a combined 33-of-108 three point attempts. Nuke this shit from orbit.
Re: NBA Discussion
December 20, 2024, 05:44:16 am
108 of 191 shots were put up from beyond the arc. Its absolutely awful basketball and the Celtics are one of the biggest contributors to it like I said. I suspect something will be done soon as LeBron made a comment tonight about the all-star game saying Its a fucking lot of 3s. Adam Silver will be listening to that as hes still the biggest name in the game. Extending the 3 point line seems highly likely and maybe some changes like you cant shoot a 3 off an offensive rebound.
Re: NBA Discussion
December 26, 2024, 07:44:20 am
A good day for the NBA youd say. Massive games from most of the big names on show. Wembanyama had 42-18 and still couldnt get the Spurs home. Curry, LeBron, Edwards, Embiid, Jokic and Durant brought it too.
Re: NBA Discussion
December 26, 2024, 09:42:07 am
My 13yo nephew screamed out for joy twice during Boxing Day lunch today, nearly gave me a heart attack. Turns out he was watching NBA on his phone and his man Stephen Curry had hit two late 3-pointers to tie the game. Never mind the lack of manners in kids these days for streaming at the table on big family occasions, I just can't get excited about the 20-somethingth game in an 82-round season. And this is happening in Australia! My nephew went pretty quiet afterwards, so I was secretly chuffed that his team must have ended up losing this non-event. Sadly, later I learned it was to the Lakers.
Re: NBA Discussion
December 26, 2024, 10:49:38 am
My Knicks finally getting it together, 8-2 last 10 games and KAT is absolutely amazing.
Re: NBA Discussion
December 26, 2024, 10:51:26 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on December 19, 2024, 08:54:36 am
[when TNT have NBA games, i think more viewers are turning in & watching the TNT pre game/post game show than watching the actual game itself, because of the host & analysts]
I do that  ;D
Re: NBA Discussion
December 26, 2024, 11:18:15 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on December 26, 2024, 10:51:26 pm
I do that  ;D

Bur surely not with the nfl 👊
Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 01:15:27 am
The Miami Heat have suspended star guard Jimmy Butler for seven games for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team."

They will look to trading him.
