Re: NBA Discussion
October 28, 2024, 12:23:30 am
Someone needs to look at Dwayne Wade's statue unveiled by the Heat.

It's Cristiano Ronaldo level of glorious.
Re: NBA Discussion
October 30, 2024, 01:09:35 pm
Where can you watch NBA games in the UK?
Re: NBA Discussion
October 30, 2024, 02:38:02 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on October 30, 2024, 01:09:35 pm
Where can you watch NBA games in the UK?

TNT sports have some if you're willing to pay. Think BBC have a few too.
Re: NBA Discussion
October 30, 2024, 02:40:36 pm
NBA pass app £120 for the year.  Can watch any game.
Re: NBA Discussion
October 30, 2024, 02:47:41 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on October 28, 2024, 12:23:30 am
Someone needs to look at Dwayne Wade's statue unveiled by the Heat.

It's Cristiano Ronaldo level of glorious.

An absolute horror show.
Re: NBA Discussion
October 30, 2024, 04:01:31 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on October 30, 2024, 02:40:36 pm
NBA pass app £120 for the year.  Can watch any game.

Oooooh
November 4, 2024, 04:35:34 pm
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich suffered a health issue before Saturdays game and assistant Mitch Johnson is expected to be the interim head coach for indefinite period, including Monday vs. Clippers and Wednesday vs. Rockets, sources tell ESPN.

I hope Pop is okay and heals up quick. Wonderful character, great human.
Re: NBA Discussion
November 11, 2024, 02:04:56 pm
Quote from: LiverLuke on June 28, 2024, 12:02:10 pm
gave up way too much for bridges too imo, 5 first round picks!

Early days but was I wrong?  ;) ;D
Re: NBA Discussion
November 16, 2024, 12:52:10 pm
We shouldnt let what LBJ is doing feel normal. A damn near 40 year old posting 4 triple doubles on the spin. Still playing 35 minutes a game, shooting .540 from the field, a career high .410 from deep and getting his 25 a night. This man is an alien. Basketball never saw anybody like this and it wont again for generations. Michael Jordan was completely washed by now.
Re: NBA Discussion
November 16, 2024, 04:45:56 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November 16, 2024, 12:52:10 pm
We shouldnt let what LBJ is doing feel normal. A damn near 40 year old posting 4 triple doubles on the spin. Still playing 35 minutes a game, shooting .540 from the field, a career high .410 from deep and getting his 25 a night. This man is an alien. Basketball never saw anybody like this and it wont again for generations. Michael Jordan was completely washed by now.
Man LBJ is the Goat, I can bet my life in next 10/20 years once the old hating press who grew up on Mike are gone. LBJ will be regarded as the Goat.
Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 10:37:29 pm
I saw a WWE clip the other day of Stone Cold Steve Austin in the ring, and they had LBJ ringside with one of those mini flip phones taking a photo of Austin, showing the grainy image to the camera and that's how long he's been a player and in the spotlight for, not just that, but at an incredible level. Absolutely staggering.

There are a few people (love/hate them if you will), that truly do have some unworldly commitment to being nothing but the best, just driven, some of the names I can recall: Tom Cruise, he who fannies about and dives around, Tom Brady and of course LBJ.

Again, love them or hate them and question their personality or not, but their dedication and commitment to do what they do at the very highest level -when their sole motive is greatness and long ceased to be financial- is frankly insane.
