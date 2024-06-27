JJ Redick is proper fucked if it's true what's being alleged against him.
OG re-signing with the Knicks, 212/5 years.
Knicks will have 4 villanova boys and OG who I rate as a great wing defender. Randle too
gave up way too much for bridges too imo, 5 first round picks!
Don't listen to this negativity redsince
Contracts in the NBA are just braindead. Nearly 90m for 3 years of Isiah Hartenstein is scarcely believable.
Bronny James summer league debut.21 mins, 4 points!!
