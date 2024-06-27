« previous next »
In the Name of Klopp

Re: NBA Discussion
June 27, 2024, 12:21:07 am
JJ Redick is proper fucked if it's true what's being alleged against him.
Statto Red

Re: NBA Discussion
June 27, 2024, 04:28:19 am
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on June 27, 2024, 12:21:07 am
JJ Redick is proper fucked if it's true what's being alleged against him.

Just read about it, sounds kind of he said, she said kind of stuff, Redick of course denies the allegation [Redick accused of saying the N word to someone when he was in college], if there are any other witnesses then Redick is in trouble 

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/article/2024/jun/25/new-lakers-coach-jj-redick-denies-allegation-he-used-n-word-at-college
RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
June 27, 2024, 07:31:15 am
OG re-signing with the Knicks, 212/5 years.
Statto Red

Re: NBA Discussion
June 27, 2024, 11:42:32 pm
Lakers pick Bronny James in the second round of the draft.
GreatEx

Re: NBA Discussion
June 28, 2024, 04:12:25 am
Assume he'll play a couple of games early in the regular season, then get fucked off to the D-League and obscurity. Still, the feelgood story will exceed the value of most 55th picks. Welcome to Disneyland.
Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
June 28, 2024, 05:12:05 am
55th pick is pretty much a waste of time anyway, Patty Mills is the best active player thats ever been picked there. Youre not gaining much by choosing anybody at that spot; especially with all the analytics and analysis teams do so the trade off is worth it this time.
DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
June 28, 2024, 07:41:41 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 27, 2024, 07:31:15 am
OG re-signing with the Knicks, 212/5 years.

Knicks will have 4 villanova boys and OG who I rate as a great wing defender. Randle too
RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
June 28, 2024, 08:34:55 am
Lakers the gift that keeps on giving.

Nepotism at its finest.

4.8ppg. ::)
RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
June 28, 2024, 08:36:59 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on June 28, 2024, 07:41:41 am
Knicks will have 4 villanova boys and OG who I rate as a great wing defender. Randle too
I'm counting the days to season start, can't wait.

What a time to be a Knicks fan.
Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
June 28, 2024, 08:55:34 am
Anunoby is not worth that, not in a million years. Hes a good role player, a third option on a good team at best. However the Knicks currently have Brunson on the best contract in the NBA so I doubt they care. I dont like Anunoby though. He never elevated the Raptors.
LiverLuke

Re: NBA Discussion
June 28, 2024, 12:02:10 pm
gave up way too much for bridges too imo, 5 first round picks!
DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
June 30, 2024, 11:55:38 pm
Quote from: LiverLuke on June 28, 2024, 12:02:10 pm
gave up way too much for bridges too imo, 5 first round picks!

Don't listen to this negativity redsince :boxhead
RedG13

Re: NBA Discussion
July 1, 2024, 08:55:07 am
Paul George to the Sixers
RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
July 1, 2024, 09:08:40 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on June 30, 2024, 11:55:38 pm
Don't listen to this negativity redsince :boxhead
Haha, we got Leon Rose running the Knicks, we're in safe hands.

Thankfully Dolan is more hands on with his Las Vegas Sphere than the Knicks these days. :scarf :scarf :scarf

Finally we're run like a competent organisation, we have a 3 year window with this team to get a Championship the way the contracts are locked down right now.

Fun times. 8)
DiggerJohn

Re: NBA Discussion
July 1, 2024, 09:08:51 am
Chris Paul to Spurs to join Wemby
Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
July 1, 2024, 03:47:11 pm
Contracts in the NBA are just braindead. Nearly 90m for 3 years of Isiah Hartenstein is scarcely believable.
RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
July 1, 2024, 05:36:33 pm
His Model GF is gonna hate it out in middle of nowhere. :D

Knicks could only go to 72 million, he was brilliant defensively in the playoffs.
Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
July 1, 2024, 08:31:44 pm
Klay Thompson to Dallas for 50m over 3 years seems dirt cheap in comparison to some of the contracts. Dallas got a snip there. Helps stretch the defence.
TipTopKop

Re: NBA Discussion
July 1, 2024, 10:53:50 pm
Celtics up for sale? I didn't see that coming.
Lynndenberries

Re: NBA Discussion
July 1, 2024, 10:58:36 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  1, 2024, 03:47:11 pm
Contracts in the NBA are just braindead. Nearly 90m for 3 years of Isiah Hartenstein is scarcely believable.
Totally worth it for OKC considering their cap situation.
Ray K

Re: NBA Discussion
July 1, 2024, 11:09:46 pm
@espn
Breaking: Jayson Tatum has agreed on a five-year, $314 maximum contract extension with the Celtics, including a player option and trade kicker, sources tell @wojespn.

Deal is the biggest in NBA history.
RedSince86

Re: NBA Discussion
July 7, 2024, 10:39:12 am
Bronny James summer league debut.

21 mins, 4 points!!
amir87

Re: NBA Discussion
July 9, 2024, 01:48:43 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on July  7, 2024, 10:39:12 am
Bronny James summer league debut.

21 mins, 4 points!!

He got a triple single.
mullyred94

Re: NBA Discussion
July 9, 2024, 03:37:45 pm
Nepotism, Lebron gave up 6 million for his new deal so they could give Bronny a contract  ;D
Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 04:54:41 am
The Knicks have serious kompromat on Brunson, hes got a dogshit agent or hes simply smarter than other players that keep fucking a teams salary cap with absurd contracts that dont allow a good supporting cast.
