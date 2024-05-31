I support anyone against Boston, no exceptions.
Why the dislike for Celtics?
With Kyrie playing for the Mavs it makes them dislikable
Kyrie has changed his attitude recently but with his flipping off the opposing teams crowd while a Celtics player, his anti semitic shenanigans
his stomping on the Celtics logo ( has lost 10 games v Celtics since)
his big mouth and more,
like his covid stance while at Brooklyn
he is closer to the Joey Barton figure that would be the most off putting I would have thought.
Genuinely interested why the dislike for Celtics?