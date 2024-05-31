« previous next »
Author Topic: NBA Discussion  (Read 626191 times)

Garlic Red

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #9000 on: Yesterday at 04:47:14 pm
Yeah Im hoping for a Mavs win. They deserve it just for getting out of the West, the disparity between the two conferences has been consistently huge. I find it mad that the East teams just cant seem to win the big drafts.
Reds r coming up the hill

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #9001 on: Yesterday at 05:16:59 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 31, 2024, 08:34:57 pm
I support anyone against Boston, no exceptions.

Why the dislike for Celtics?

With Kyrie playing for the Mavs it makes them dislikable  Kyrie has changed his attitude recently but with his flipping off the opposing teams crowd while a Celtics player, his anti semitic shenanigans  his stomping on the Celtics logo ( has lost 10 games v Celtics since) his big mouth and more,
 like his covid stance while at Brooklyn  he is closer to the Joey Barton figure that would be the most off putting I would have thought.
Genuinely interested why the dislike for Celtics?
Kopenhagen

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #9002 on: Yesterday at 05:20:24 pm
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Yesterday at 05:16:59 pm
Why the dislike for Celtics?

With Kyrie playing for the Mavs it makes them dislikable  Kyrie has changed his attitude recently but with his flipping off the opposing teams crowd while a Celtics player, his anti semitic shenanigans  his stomping on the Celtics logo ( has lost 10 games v Celtics since) his big mouth and more,
 like his covid stance while at Brooklyn  he is closer to the Joey Barton figure that would be the most off putting I would have thought.
Genuinely interested why the dislike for Celtics?

Boston fans of every flavour are abhorrent.
Gerry Attrick

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #9003 on: Yesterday at 05:51:12 pm
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Yesterday at 05:16:59 pm
Why the dislike for Celtics?

With Kyrie playing for the Mavs it makes them dislikable  Kyrie has changed his attitude recently but with his flipping off the opposing teams crowd while a Celtics player, his anti semitic shenanigans  his stomping on the Celtics logo ( has lost 10 games v Celtics since) his big mouth and more,
 like his covid stance while at Brooklyn  he is closer to the Joey Barton figure that would be the most off putting I would have thought.
Genuinely interested why the dislike for Celtics?

I just cannot stand them. One of those American franchise teams that get right under my skin. The players, the fans, the Celtics mystique etc. It can all get in the bin.
Reds r coming up the hill

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #9004 on: Today at 12:10:22 am
Fair enough.
Doesnt make sense to me the Celtics and Lakers are the real rivalry in the NBA  teams like the Knicks have way worse fans than the Celtics. Id  compare united with the Lakers.

The Celtics are a storied team just like Liverpool, they are not the flash Lakers nor the over hyped spurs like  Knicks.
I live in Boston and there has been a lot of success across many sports so I would understand resentment or people just being sick of Boston doing well.

All teams are franchises  the Celtics being one of the original teams that havent moved cities like the Lakers did  well Im surprised Liverpool fans would want the flashy lakers or the awfully supported  fans of the knicks and the Joey Barton Mavs ahead of them.
Should be a good match up but I
Hope the Celtics win in 6!
Garlic Red

Re: NBA Discussion
Reply #9005 on: Today at 12:22:06 am
Ive always had a really big dislike for the Heat. The Lebron/Bosh situation done my head in and now the endless Heat culture shite they go on about really grates on me. I hate Jimmy Butler too. Shame as I really like Spoelstra and want him to replace Pop when he retires. Wemby with ES as his coach would be great for his career.

Ive never really followed teams, always generally the players. Tim Duncan is my favourite player ever so I want the Spurs to come good.
