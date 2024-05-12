CLEVELAND  The Boston Celtics beat the decibels out of Loudville Saturday night.



With their 106-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers to grab a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series, the Celtics restored their supremacy in the matchup and did a little shushing in the process.



Make no mistake, the Loudville concept touted by the Cavaliers is real. This is a sports-crazed market with a chip on its shoulder, and the fans at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse are as boisterous as any in the NBA. On a random Thursday in January against, say, Charlotte, with a capacity crowd of 19,432 fully lathered, folks can walk out afterward with their ears ringing.



On this specific night in May, however, whatever the locals heard as they exited rang a little hollow.