Dirk with Mavericks 2011 won against lebron and the heat with no sidekick. Jason Kidd was aged 37 and no longer an all star. Lebron had Wade and Bosh.



The 2022 Golden State Warriors wasn't a stacked team that team had a washed Klay, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins as his supporting cast and Steph dragged them to the title, Jokic played a bunch of teams with below 50 wins to win his ring.

Kidd and Marion were both multiple All-Stars and Tyson Chandler was well on his way. I'm not denying Nowitzki's heroics there, but he had a hugely experienced supporting cast who'd reached that pedigree. No one else on that Nuggets roster had or has ever been in an All-Star game, while Jokić broke the postseason triple double record that year and led the entire postseason in points, rebounds and assists.The 2022 Warriors were experienced All-Stars beefed up by a former number one pick, who got through in a weak draw playing against a bunch of inexperienced kids - the average age of the top players on the Nuggets, Grizzlies, Mavs and Celtics was 24. The Nuggets had to get past a Suns team with Booker, Durant and Paul on it and then swept a LeBron and Davis-led Lakers just to get to the finals. There was no one near that pedigree the Warriors had to go through the year before.But in general, it's asinine to be nitpicking championships or talking about this halfway through a single series. That level of near-sightedness makes the main board here look reasonable.