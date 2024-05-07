« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 218 219 220 221 222 [223]   Go Down

Author Topic: NBA Discussion  (Read 617488 times)

Offline TheFinalBoss

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 70
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8880 on: May 7, 2024, 03:47:31 am »
🧹🧹🧹 get the fraudulent Nuggets out of here first time they play a 50+ win team in the last two years and they are getting exposed as the frauds that they are  ;D
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,304
  • Kloppite
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8881 on: May 7, 2024, 06:07:02 am »
Awful kickball call in the Knicks game, the ball was never kicked, it came off the Pacers players hand, it was 115 tie with less than a minute left, Pacers would have had possession, even worse call is not reviewable, & coaches can't challenge the call.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8882 on: May 7, 2024, 12:07:08 pm »
Nuggets are looking poop 💩,  are they playing poorly or timberwolves are that team
Logged

Offline TheFinalBoss

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 70
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8883 on: May 7, 2024, 12:49:37 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on May  7, 2024, 12:07:08 pm
Nuggets are looking poop 💩,  are they playing poorly or timberwolves are that team
Jokic and The Nuggets look like they are at peace with one ring that what separates a very good player like Jokic and all time greats like Steph, Lebron, Jordan etc

Also hopefully Jokic doesn't win MVP Jokic having more MVP's than Steph would be a horrible look for the game of basketball.
Logged

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8884 on: May 7, 2024, 12:58:20 pm »
I am in actual disbelief at the refs, I knew they would favour the knicks but that was ridiculous and total robbery. the haliburton shot before the shot clock buzzer then the two huge calls in the final minute with the kicked ball which was a 5 point swing as the pacers had an easy fast break lay up which turned into a knicks 3 and then the "moving screen" which was bullshit too.
« Last Edit: May 7, 2024, 01:00:14 pm by LiverLuke »
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8885 on: May 7, 2024, 01:37:17 pm »
Feeling like the Premier League. Knicks attract a big audience similar to Lakers and Warriors. Don't know what is going to happen with the timberwolves blowing up. Anthony Edwards looks like Jordan mk2 but minnesota isn't the glamour capital of the US
« Last Edit: May 7, 2024, 01:44:21 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,164
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8886 on: May 7, 2024, 01:39:18 pm »
Anthony Edwards is the next big thing. Got that MJ and Kobe killer instinct.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8887 on: May 7, 2024, 01:46:49 pm »
Looking forward to Mavericks v Thunder tonight interesting to see if SGA will step up like Antman
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,304
  • Kloppite
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8888 on: May 7, 2024, 08:58:13 pm »
Nuggets Jamal Murray is in hot water, spotted throwing a heating pad onto the court at an official, be lucky to avoid suspension.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8889 on: Yesterday at 12:22:17 am »
Quote from: TheFinalBoss on May  7, 2024, 12:49:37 pm
Jokic and The Nuggets look like they are at peace with one ring that what separates a very good player like Jokic and all time greats like Steph, Lebron, Jordan etc

Also hopefully Jokic doesn't win MVP Jokic having more MVP's than Steph would be a horrible look for the game of basketball.
Well, not really. I think obssessing over 'legacies' is ridiculous while people are still playing, but Jokic has been far and away the best player in the league this season, top 10 in points and top five in both rebounds and assists, first in efficiency. Not to mention all the records he holds and being fourth on the all-time triple doubles list while he's still in his 20's. Having a couple of bad games or even a bad series doesn't change that.

As for Curry, he's the best shooter of all time but his peak was near players like LeBron, Durant and Harden, and he got half his rings on the most comically stacked team in NBA history. Jokic won his ring without a single other all-star - in any year - on the team. Has that even happened before?
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,391
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8890 on: Yesterday at 12:34:07 am »
I think it's a bit specious to make claims on Jokic's desire or true greatness level based on one series. He's still playing at an elite level whereas Murray is shooting 37% for the play-offs and only Porter is really playing at or above his expected level (and he's never been more than a decent wingman). I struggle to think of any player in recent memory that has won a title single-handed... Jordan had Pippen, James had Wade and Bosh, Kobe had Shaq and vice-versa, Curry had Thompson, Green, Duran... Jokic has never had anyone on that level but has a good selection of 2nd tier players who can do great things if they're all on top of their game.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8891 on: Yesterday at 07:48:35 am »
Dirk with Mavericks 2011 won against lebron and the heat with no sidekick. Jason Kidd was aged 37 and no longer an all star. Lebron had Wade and Bosh.
Logged

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8892 on: Yesterday at 07:58:44 am »
I've only started getting into NBA this year - and went with Celtics (I love Boston the City and New England!)

We've absolutely dominated the regular season - but do we actually stand a good chance at winning?
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline TheFinalBoss

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 70
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8893 on: Yesterday at 08:21:05 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:22:17 am
Well, not really. I think obssessing over 'legacies' is ridiculous while people are still playing, but Jokic has been far and away the best player in the league this season, top 10 in points and top five in both rebounds and assists, first in efficiency. Not to mention all the records he holds and being fourth on the all-time triple doubles list while he's still in his 20's. Having a couple of bad games or even a bad series doesn't change that.

As for Curry, he's the best shooter of all time but his peak was near players like LeBron, Durant and Harden, and he got half his rings on the most comically stacked team in NBA history. Jokic won his ring without a single other all-star - in any year - on the team. Has that even happened before?
The 2022 Golden State Warriors wasn't a stacked team that team had a washed Klay, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins as his supporting cast and Steph dragged them to the title, Jokic played a bunch of teams with below 50 wins to win his ring.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8894 on: Yesterday at 08:31:15 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 07:58:44 am
I've only started getting into NBA this year - and went with Celtics (I love Boston the City and New England!)

We've absolutely dominated the regular season - but do we actually stand a good chance at winning?

I think itll be celtics vs timberwolves in the final, and itll be very hard to split them.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8895 on: Yesterday at 11:34:38 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 07:48:35 am
Dirk with Mavericks 2011 won against lebron and the heat with no sidekick. Jason Kidd was aged 37 and no longer an all star. Lebron had Wade and Bosh.
Kidd and Marion were both multiple All-Stars and Tyson Chandler was well on his way. I'm not denying Nowitzki's heroics there, but he had a hugely experienced supporting cast who'd reached that pedigree. No one else on that Nuggets roster had or has ever been in an All-Star game, while Jokić broke the postseason triple double record that year and led the entire postseason in points, rebounds and assists.

Quote from: TheFinalBoss on Yesterday at 08:21:05 am
The 2022 Golden State Warriors wasn't a stacked team that team had a washed Klay, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins as his supporting cast and Steph dragged them to the title, Jokic played a bunch of teams with below 50 wins to win his ring.
The 2022 Warriors were experienced All-Stars beefed up by a former number one pick, who got through in a weak draw playing against a bunch of inexperienced kids - the average age of the top players on the Nuggets, Grizzlies, Mavs and Celtics was 24. The Nuggets had to get past a Suns team with Booker, Durant and Paul on it and then swept a LeBron and Davis-led Lakers just to get to the finals. There was no one near that pedigree the Warriors had to go through the year before.

But in general, it's asinine to be nitpicking championships or talking about this halfway through a single series. That level of near-sightedness makes the main board here look reasonable.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8896 on: Yesterday at 11:48:17 am »
I agree about Nuggets I'm not dissing their Championship win. I was more replying to who won it without a great supporting cast. Also thought Kobe and Pau Gasol was an impressive win. Warriors with curry Durrant Klay Draymon all prime, was the most over stacked team ever
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,930
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8897 on: Yesterday at 06:05:06 pm »
The Jokic / Nuggets hate is really strange. Jokic has performed at an incredibly high level in the regular season and playoffs since he came onto the scene.

Think one of the easiest things to do is claim so and so shouldn't have won MVP, made the all-NBA team, etc. If Jokic didn't deserve it, then who did?
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,930
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8898 on: Yesterday at 06:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 07:58:44 am
I've only started getting into NBA this year - and went with Celtics (I love Boston the City and New England!)

We've absolutely dominated the regular season - but do we actually stand a good chance at winning?
They are pretty much a shoe-in for the finals unless the Knicks / Pacers pull off a historic upset. A lot will depend on the team that makes it through the west and Porzingis' health.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8899 on: Yesterday at 07:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 07:58:44 am
I've only started getting into NBA this year - and went with Celtics (I love Boston the City and New England!)

We've absolutely dominated the regular season - but do we actually stand a good chance at winning?
   
 :thumbup for the city love although i have no clue about the basketball,guess i might have to jump on the Hometown bandwaggon if they get to the conference finals!
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,391
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8900 on: Yesterday at 10:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 06:05:06 pm
The Jokic / Nuggets hate is really strange. Jokic has performed at an incredibly high level in the regular season and playoffs since he came onto the scene.

Think one of the easiest things to do is claim so and so shouldn't have won MVP, made the all-NBA team, etc. If Jokic didn't deserve it, then who did?

SGA. But Jokic is a worthy winner, too.
Logged

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,506
  • Ground Control
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8901 on: Today at 01:02:19 am »
Jokic wins his 3rd MVP.

Would love to know who keeps voting for Sabonis!
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,930
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8902 on: Today at 01:21:51 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:19:43 pm
SGA. But Jokic is a worthy winner, too.
Because he got the one seed? Outside of that, theres no reason to give it to SGA.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8903 on: Today at 01:32:20 am »
I would have gave it to Doncic.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,391
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8904 on: Today at 03:02:45 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:21:51 am
Because he got the one seed? Outside of that, theres no reason to give it to SGA.

Right, averaging 30-6-6-2-1 on 54-35-87 shooting, 3rd in scoring, equal 1st steals, leading his side to #1 ahead of the Nuggets with a young side that didn't make the play-offs last year (+17 wins). What have the Romans ever done for us?
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8905 on: Today at 03:35:18 am »
Knicks win.

Villanova boys scored 76 points, hopefully OG's hamstring and Brunson's foot are not problematic going forward.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 218 219 220 221 222 [223]   Go Up
« previous next »
 