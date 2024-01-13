« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 214 215 216 217 218 [219]   Go Down

Author Topic: NBA Discussion  (Read 604549 times)

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8720 on: January 13, 2024, 02:37:59 pm »
Due to Jordan/Last Dance but these adults should comport themselves better
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8721 on: January 23, 2024, 02:24:47 am »
Shit's going crazy tonight, on the 18th birthday of Kobe's 81-point game. Embiid on 66 points with three and a half minutes to go, Karl-Anthony Towns on 44 at half time (!!)
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8722 on: January 23, 2024, 03:39:21 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 23, 2024, 02:24:47 am
Shit's going crazy tonight, on the 18th birthday of Kobe's 81-point game. Embiid on 66 points with three and a half minutes to go, Karl-Anthony Towns on 44 at half time (!!)
Embiid Ended with a Franchise record 70 passing Wilt and KAt ended up with 62. 4th time ever two player scored 60+ on the same night
https://twitter.com/NBAHistory/status/1749636389308637497
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,074
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8723 on: January 24, 2024, 10:09:06 pm »
Rivers is a apparently going to be the Bucks coach.
Logged

Offline spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8724 on: January 24, 2024, 10:21:58 pm »
Feels like Rivers is one of the most overrated coaches in NBA history, has one championship where he had the best roster in the league, has underperformed with multiple hall of famers, yet still gets primo jobs. 
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,634
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8725 on: January 24, 2024, 10:27:19 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on January 24, 2024, 10:09:06 pm
Rivers is a apparently going to be the Bucks coach.

How does this guy keep getting jobs?? He's done jack all since 2008.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline Vegeta

  • Is definitely a vegetable. All posts stink like sprouts.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8726 on: January 24, 2024, 10:52:45 pm »
I'm not surprised Rivers got the job Giannis is one of those toxic egomaniac players who wants a yes man as his head coach, it's why Nick Nurse went to The Sixers instead of The Bucks.
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8727 on: January 24, 2024, 11:13:09 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on January 24, 2024, 10:27:19 pm
How does this guy keep getting jobs?? He's done jack all since 2008.
Because he a really good Floor Raiser as a coach but is not a good playoff coach.
He better then Griffin
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,074
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8728 on: January 24, 2024, 11:48:26 pm »
Not sure why all the hate for Rivers on here.

As a Laker fan, I quite enjoyed his run with the Clippers and hope he rejoins them at some point   ;D
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,634
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8729 on: January 25, 2024, 04:04:55 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on January 24, 2024, 11:13:09 pm
Because he a really good Floor Raiser as a coach but is not a good playoff coach.
He better then Griffin

Yeah, but the Bucks are built to win a title, and like you said, he isn't a playoff coach.

I was hoping he'd join the clown show in Lakers  ;D
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8730 on: January 27, 2024, 02:38:38 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on January 23, 2024, 03:39:21 am
Embiid Ended with a Franchise record 70 passing Wilt and KAt ended up with 62.



Anything you can do, I can do better...
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,074
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8731 on: February 2, 2024, 06:06:27 pm »
Someone try and workout the Lakers. Win the summer tournament "Ooh this could be good" then crash and plummet in the standings with sub par performances "Oops they're out of it", then last night missing Lebron and AD they go to the Celees -one of the best teams in the league- and they rain 3 pointers on their way to a win    :rollseyes


I don't for a minute think they'll go all the way, but it's frustrating not knowing which team will turn up.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8732 on: February 2, 2024, 07:19:27 pm »
My Knicks.

Damn.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,074
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8733 on: February 19, 2024, 09:51:47 pm »
Media taking the NBA to task today for Sunday's All Star game and how nearly 400 combined points were scored.

Basically, the talking point is players just don't care about it, since they're not being paid enough for it.

Due to the nature of the sport, the NBA All Star game has the potential to be close -in terms of intensity- to the real thing (can't really do this with NFL/NHL due to the physical nature and risk of injuries), and yet it still seems to be all about showboating and dunks and people are turned off by it all. Wonder what the future will hold...
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,230
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8734 on: February 20, 2024, 10:53:35 am »
I say this every year, but the All Star game is just so embarrassingly bad, the way they just stand aside and let each other dunk. I watched the 10 minute highlights and started surfing the net about 30 seconds in. Like when Jokic and Doncic are just one- touch passing to each other while slowly shuffling down the Court... what the hell? And then the sides firing up 160+ three pointers between them. Imaging paying to watch that... and I imagine the tickets are wildly overpriced. Just fuck it off if players aren't going to try. At least the dunk and 3pt contests are competitive. Bit of a joke that half the dunk field aren't even NBA players, but holy crap that McClung has the most incredible pogo legs.
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,634
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8735 on: February 20, 2024, 03:26:54 pm »
Adam Silver has really destroyed a good league. Stern left him a brilliant one, and now we have this version where everyone is scoring 40/50. There's no defense or fight anymore. Well done, Silver.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,074
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8736 on: February 20, 2024, 08:05:42 pm »
To be fair, I think the All Star Game isn't exactly a metric for how the actual games are played. The main criticism has been that over the years it's lacked the competitiveness and has now become a bit of a carnival.

Part of it as mentioned has been players not arsed and not getting paid, and I think also another part (perhaps smaller) is how the league has evolved into a shooter league. Big dunkers or that big man up the middle are rare. Everyone is trying to be Steph Curry and shooting from anywhere.

One valid criticism of Silver -for me- is pushing this mid season tournament which I found totally unnecessary. As a Laker fan I could care less they won it and no-one will probably remember it in a few years. The whole thing is a distraction.

Silver offered financial incentives for teams and players and guess what, it was taken seriously. No such offer for the All Star Game and this is the result.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,230
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8737 on: February 20, 2024, 09:47:08 pm »
The thought that being paid would motivate the All Stars is depressing to me. I'd always it was assumed that the likes of Jordan, Bird, Ewing, Magic etc were just naturally uber competitive.
Logged

Offline Vegeta

  • Is definitely a vegetable. All posts stink like sprouts.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8738 on: February 20, 2024, 10:07:30 pm »
The league is in a sorry state of affairs and this is probably the least I have been invested in a basketball season nobody plays any defence anymore and any half decent player ends up scoring 60+ points

The regular season is far too long as well, people have short attention span these days and it's hard to be fully invested in an 82 game regular season in 2024.
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,230
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8739 on: February 20, 2024, 10:17:23 pm »
I've enjoyed this season because of the introduction of Wemby and Chet, and because SGA is pure silk, but keep in mind that I only watch YouTube highlights. For the same reason, I also "got into" NFL again this season after 25 years away. But I could never watch a full match from either league. If you thought VAR was tedious...

But yeah, the constant barrage of three pointers and easy stats don't impress me much. Can't help but think Jokic would have been eaten alive by Ewing, Hakeem, Kareem, Robinson et al if he'd played in their era.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8740 on: February 21, 2024, 02:25:33 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on February 20, 2024, 10:07:30 pm
The league is in a sorry state of affairs and this is probably the least I have been invested in a basketball season nobody plays any defence anymore and any half decent player ends up scoring 60+ points

The regular season is far too long as well, people have short attention span these days and it's hard to be fully invested in an 82 game regular season in 2024.
They play Defense it teams have learned to maximize spacing and now everybody can shoot. Teams used just not guard guys because they not a threat. those guys got replaced
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,130
  • Kloppite
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8741 on: February 21, 2024, 03:49:01 am »
Feels like the season only matters for the last dozen or so games, particularly if you're in the playoff/play in hunt, & even then playoff seedings don't matter anymore either

I do think their should be more incentive for the higher seed in the playoffs rather than just 4 home & 3 road, maybe 5 home, 2 road, the NBA could reformat the best of 7 to, 2 home, 2 road, then up to 3 home.

I do find it a struggle to watch a full NBA game, it's only the last few minutes in the 4th when games get interesting.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,130
  • Kloppite
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8742 on: February 25, 2024, 03:40:16 am »
Mind you US sports are insane with the amount of games some of the leagues play over the regular season, NHL also have an 82 game season, MLB has a 162 game season, does mean that you lose interest until the last month or so of the regular season.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,230
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8743 on: February 25, 2024, 04:47:58 am »
i had no idea NHL was 82 games, I'd have thought the high impact physical nature of the sport would make it a weekly affair like NFL. Crazy.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,652
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8744 on: February 25, 2024, 08:20:20 pm »
Suns-Lakers start in 20 mins, reasonable TV time finally. Could be a good one.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8745 on: March 3, 2024, 08:23:39 am »
LBJ clocked up his 40k point today against the Denver Nuggets. Went from 39k to 40k in 102 days.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,118
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8746 on: March 3, 2024, 10:13:10 pm »
Awful first half by Warriors.
Logged

Offline Vegeta

  • Is definitely a vegetable. All posts stink like sprouts.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8747 on: March 3, 2024, 10:51:37 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  3, 2024, 10:13:10 pm
Awful first half by Warriors.
Not surprised the team is washed so any time they play a championship contender especially away from you kinda expect them to get a battering
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,561
  • Weve been to...
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8748 on: March 3, 2024, 11:49:55 pm »
Just seen they got beat by 52 points!!! Curry, Thompson & Paul combining for 12 points. Surely this is the last season for this iteration of the warriors. Rebuild needed.

Celtics look fantastic.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,074
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8749 on: March 3, 2024, 11:53:10 pm »
Unfortunately, it looks as though the Laker highlights are now solely about LBJ's personal achievements. It feels like the last couple of years with Kobe.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,130
  • Kloppite
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #8750 on: Today at 02:29:16 am »
I know it's not NBA, but has anyone been following NCAA March Madness, the tournament is up to the final four, UConn massive favourites to win the whole tournament, UConn are thrashing everyone by 15 to 30 points, Northwestern nearest anyone has got to UConn even then that finished 75-58.

Been a few upsets NC State ranked S11 are in the final four, most likely as far as they go, & Purdue finally got past the first couple of rounds, play NC State in the final four.
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 214 215 216 217 218 [219]   Go Up
« previous next »
 