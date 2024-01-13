To be fair, I think the All Star Game isn't exactly a metric for how the actual games are played. The main criticism has been that over the years it's lacked the competitiveness and has now become a bit of a carnival.



Part of it as mentioned has been players not arsed and not getting paid, and I think also another part (perhaps smaller) is how the league has evolved into a shooter league. Big dunkers or that big man up the middle are rare. Everyone is trying to be Steph Curry and shooting from anywhere.



One valid criticism of Silver -for me- is pushing this mid season tournament which I found totally unnecessary. As a Laker fan I could care less they won it and no-one will probably remember it in a few years. The whole thing is a distraction.



Silver offered financial incentives for teams and players and guess what, it was taken seriously. No such offer for the All Star Game and this is the result.