Feels like the season only matters for the last dozen or so games, particularly if you're in the playoff/play in hunt, & even then playoff seedings don't matter anymore either
I do think their should be more incentive for the higher seed in the playoffs rather than just 4 home & 3 road, maybe 5 home, 2 road, the NBA could reformat the best of 7 to, 2 home, 2 road, then up to 3 home.
I do find it a struggle to watch a full NBA game, it's only the last few minutes in the 4th when games get interesting.