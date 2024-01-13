I've enjoyed this season because of the introduction of Wemby and Chet, and because SGA is pure silk, but keep in mind that I only watch YouTube highlights. For the same reason, I also "got into" NFL again this season after 25 years away. But I could never watch a full match from either league. If you thought VAR was tedious...
But yeah, the constant barrage of three pointers and easy stats don't impress me much. Can't help but think Jokic would have been eaten alive by Ewing, Hakeem, Kareem, Robinson et al if he'd played in their era.