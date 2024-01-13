« previous next »
January 13, 2024, 02:37:59 pm
Due to Jordan/Last Dance but these adults should comport themselves better
Today at 02:24:47 am
Shit's going crazy tonight, on the 18th birthday of Kobe's 81-point game. Embiid on 66 points with three and a half minutes to go, Karl-Anthony Towns on 44 at half time (!!)
