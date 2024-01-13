Please
Clayton Bigsby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,429
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
«
Reply #8720 on:
January 13, 2024, 02:37:59 pm »
Due to Jordan/Last Dance but these adults should comport themselves better
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,810
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
«
Reply #8721 on:
Today
at 02:24:47 am »
Shit's going crazy tonight, on the 18th birthday of Kobe's 81-point game. Embiid on 66 points with three and a half minutes to go, Karl-Anthony Towns on 44 at half time (!!)
