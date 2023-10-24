« previous next »
Re: NBA Discussion
Knicks are willing to give up three 1st round picks and Randall,Barrett and Fournier for Embiid.

I'd rather not, that is an insane reckless move, just when the Knicks show a semblance of normality for a couple of seasons, they are willing to throw it all away and be stupid batshit crazy Knicks again.

Embiid would have no supporting cast after ripping the heart of the team out and giving away a clutch of 1st round picks.
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: Statto Red on October 24, 2023, 08:24:27 pm
NBA season starts tonight, TNT Sports are now showing the games in the UK & ireland, & they're showing the full preview & postgame shows too

https://www.tntsports.co.uk/basketball/nba/2023-2024/nba-set-for-lift-off-on-tnt-sports-in-the-uk-ireland_sto9844446/story.shtml

I can't watch NBA games in full, there's so many of them, they drag on forever with time outs and video reviews, and the stakes are rarely high. But YouTube has a few channels offering 8-10 minute highlight packages which are comprehensive enough to tell the story of each game. I'm looking forward to those, I finally felt reconnected to the game after 20 years of distance.
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 24, 2023, 10:15:02 pm
Knicks are willing to give up three 1st round picks and Randall,Barrett and Fournier for Embiid.

I'd rather not, that is an insane reckless move, just when the Knicks show a semblance of normality for a couple of seasons, they are willing to throw it all away and be stupid batshit crazy Knicks again.

Embiid would have no supporting cast after ripping the heart of the team out and giving away a clutch of 1st round picks.

That feels like an insane package, but a typical Knicks move. Is the motivation here about purely having a superstar in New York, rather than putting together a team. Surely theyd be better off from basketball perspective building pieces and then adding via Free Agency.
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 24, 2023, 10:15:02 pm
Knicks are willing to give up three 1st round picks and Randall,Barrett and Fournier for Embiid.

I'd rather not, that is an insane reckless move, just when the Knicks show a semblance of normality for a couple of seasons, they are willing to throw it all away and be stupid batshit crazy Knicks again.

Embiid would have no supporting cast after ripping the heart of the team out and giving away a clutch of 1st round picks.
That might be a lot of picks but would be worth it for the talent level upgrade
Re: NBA Discussion
Hoping someone in here can help with something...

I'm going to new york in January with my partner.  We can get tickets for the Knicks vs the Bulls at Maddison Square Garden for 200 quid each... Firstly, is it worth it? Secondly is there a better way to get tickets for the game?

Thanks in advance
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: Prof on November  6, 2023, 07:38:11 pm
Hoping someone in here can help with something...

I'm going to new york in January with my partner.  We can get tickets for the Knicks vs the Bulls at Maddison Square Garden for 200 quid each... Firstly, is it worth it? Secondly is there a better way to get tickets for the game?

Thanks in advance
Im guessing it like Ticketmaster or something for the tickets that normally how tickets work in the US or a site like that.
MSG tickets are always high, that seems high for the bulls game(since they not that good) but it also partly a historic rivalry form the 90s with the teams so I get it.
If you want go see an NBA game at MSG it worth it. Knicks are good. Bulls should not be.
Re: NBA Discussion
I've never been to a basketball game in New York but it seems like prices vary massively depending on venue and who's visiting. According to this link you could watch the Knocks play the Jazz in SLC for nine bucks! It also says cheapest tickets for Bulls at MSG is $192 so it sounds like you're already doing as well as you can.

https://seatgeek.com/new-york-knicks-tickets

If price is an issue then you can watch the Nets in Brooklyn who are about the same level as the Knicks but way cheaper:

https://seatgeek.com/brooklyn-nets-tickets

But hey, if you're in NYC you gotta go to MSG. My wife and I saw Billy Joel there, think it was about $350 each but at least the exchange rate was favourable back then.
Re: NBA Discussion
Thanks for the advice. Much appreciated.

We were thinking about seeing the Nets instead. Just weighing up the experience of going to MSG.

I'll take a look at those links. Cheers
Re: NBA Discussion
so my pacers are pretty fun this year eh :D No defence, just vibes. Haliburton is the most exciting player we've had since Paul George.
Re: NBA Discussion
Halliburton is putting up insane numbers. As a John Stockton fan I'm already looking nervously at the record books!
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: Prof on November  7, 2023, 05:27:37 pm
Thanks for the advice. Much appreciated.

We were thinking about seeing the Nets instead. Just weighing up the experience of going to MSG.

I'll take a look at those links. Cheers


I think the experience of MSG would be far more memorable than seeing a nets game to be honest.  I mean it's the Garden, one of the most iconic american sports facilities.  It goes beyond sports really.

The only thing is that $200 USD is very high.   

I would check stubhub.  it's a legit after market ticket site that we use here in canada.  i think it works in the US too and you can get cheaper tickets there a lot of the time.
Re: NBA Discussion
great game and great atmosphere last night, Haliburton incredible again. Really enjoying the in-season tournament!
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: LiverLuke on December  5, 2023, 01:38:59 pm
Really enjoying the in-season tournament!
In-season tournament has been a brilliant addition makes games at this time of year seem important plus because it's a one off game instead of a seven game series it gives teams like The Pacers or The Pelicans a chance to win a trophy and a moral booster for the rest of the season.
Re: NBA Discussion
another great hali performance, keep this up and he will be an MVP candidate. Hit the dame celebration too. Lakers pacers should be a fun final.
Re: NBA Discussion
Congrats to the Lakers for winning the inaugural in season tourney.

Can't say I'm fussed about it, but I hope they use that momentum to go all the way this season.
Re: NBA Discussion
fuck the lakers, hope they crash and burn :D
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: TipTopKop on December 10, 2023, 04:28:22 am
Congrats to the Lakers for winning the inaugural in season tourney.

Can't say I'm fussed about it, but I hope they use that momentum to go all the way this season.
I think they can go all the way this season winning the cup will give them a good confidence boost for the reason of the season and Lebron teams always get stronger as this season goes along like last season they started 2-10 and still made the WCF.
Re: NBA Discussion
Basketball jerseys. Where's best to get them from? £90+ for one is mad though and would obviously like it to be less!
Re: NBA Discussion
did anyone actually care ot solve this in season whatever garbage at all?
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December 10, 2023, 09:51:59 am
Basketball jerseys. Where's best to get them from? £90+ for one is mad though and would obviously like it to be less!
If you're happy with unofficial ones, then the same places that sell footy shirts from China etc also sell US Sports apparel: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279241.0


It's basically shops on DHGate, if you look that up you'll see loads.
Re: NBA Discussion
Our Turkish boy Alperen Sengun finally getting some love ib the NBA, breaking records after records at this young age.

He seems to be a lock for the All Star
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: elsewhere on December 10, 2023, 01:56:16 pm
did anyone actually care ot solve this in season whatever garbage at all?

I liked the court designs, and the point differential aspect which meant teams kept playing right to the final buzzer.

Agreed that Sengun is great, I love watching players with great footwork and basketball IQ... as much fun as it is to watch the high flyers, there's something about those who don't rely on physical attributes that appeal to me.

Some of my favourite players "as a neutral"...
- SGA
- Jokic
- Sengun
- Haliburton
- Giannis
- Embiid
- Maxey
- Sabonis
- Fox
- Brunson
- Holmgren
- Doncic when he's not being a whingeing twat (so basically not Doncic)

OK there are a few athletes in there, but they're all primarily super-smart players
Re: NBA Discussion
Quote from: Vegeta on December 10, 2023, 06:54:39 am
I think they can go all the way this season winning the cup will give them a good confidence boost for the reason of the season and Lebron teams always get stronger as this season goes along like last season they started 2-10 and still made the WCF.

You can't take this as a real marker. Vegas was more or less a home game for the Lakers, Davis is still very inconsistent, LeBron is only going to have so much in the tank by the time he gets to the post-season, and they rely on those too a lot. Also, the top end is a lot deeper than it was last year. Someone pulls off a big trade at the end of the year and things start looking very different.

Quote from: elsewhere on December 10, 2023, 02:50:41 pm
Our Turkish boy Alperen Sengun finally getting some love ib the NBA, breaking records after records at this young age.

He seems to be a lock for the All Star
Nah, not this season. Jokic and Davis are going to be the first two, Gobert and Holmgren may well get more votes too.

My big take away from this season is that it feels like a changing of the guard, with the guards. Haliburton, Maxey, and Edwards all emerging as genuine stars, and De'Aaron Fox and SGA solidifying their place near the top of the tree. Draft class looks very decent so far too.
Re: NBA Discussion
Nice to see Dante Exum suddenly playing at a very high level. For us Aussie Jazz fans (all three of us) he was basically the polar opposite of Joe Ingles when it came to expectations vs. reality, seemed a good kid who just entered the league too early.
