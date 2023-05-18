No they build out depth. They basically have 5 playable players. They going all in next season in the what likely Lebron last year in LA.

Lebron also not 100% heathly.

Jokic has been the better big offensively and defensively



I don't know mate, I think the ship has sailed on this roster, and persisting with it only extends the agony.Knowing the Lakers, they'll probably give Lebron a disastrous Kobe style 'Thank you' contract for a further 3 years.Hope I'm wrong, but while other teams are clearly on the up, the Lakers seem shackled to the past, and with increasing injuries and restricted cap space it's only going to look uglier.So much for my wanting a Celtics/Lakers marquee matchup, both are going to be swept, and well done to Chicago and Denver, both have been dominant in fairness.