Re: NBA Discussion
May 18, 2023, 09:06:33 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 18, 2023, 07:04:01 am
I love Erik Spoelstra. The Heat are absolutely blessed to have him.
easily the most underrated coach in the nBA
Re: NBA Discussion
May 18, 2023, 10:54:05 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on May 18, 2023, 09:05:33 pm
seriously, how the hell is it possible that you cover the NBA and you haven't seen the 2xMVP playing previously?
and you say that so casually? this is seriously embarrassing.

https://twitter.com/nikolaesthetic/status/1659076820682043392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1659076820682043392%7Ctwgr%5E6d949d614d2272dfe1b5c991c0c455a7e71b57fd%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fforums.realgm.com%2Fboards%2Fviewtopic.php%3Ft%3D2291438
Because ESPN doesnt send it A crew to cover Den a lot of the time. It might have meant in person or there other games on at the time where the focus is on a different game etc.
She also the sideline reporter for MNF, so is also covering football too.
Re: NBA Discussion
May 19, 2023, 05:44:36 am
2-0 Denver

Lakers has a chance in both games there, I think Denver takes care of the business and gets 1 at Lakers.
Re: NBA Discussion
May 19, 2023, 10:05:16 am
Four straight 20-point triple doubles for Jokic now - he's averaging a 30-point triple double for the post season. If he and Murray stay fit through the series (and possibly the next one) they're going to be very hard to stop. Still, these ended up being two tight games considering their brilliant home court form.
Re: NBA Discussion
May 19, 2023, 10:09:41 am
Denver are winning the whole thing. Can't see anyone stopping them now sadly. Celtics Nuggets final with Denver winning in 6 I think
Re: NBA Discussion
May 19, 2023, 10:30:15 am
At some point Jokic 4th quarter invisible act this series is going to haunt them
Re: NBA Discussion
May 19, 2023, 01:31:28 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on May 18, 2023, 09:06:33 pm
easily the most underrated coach in the nBA

Thing is, who underrates him apart from the type of people that have only just realised Jokic is quite good at basketball? Longest serving coach in the NBA (behind Pop), countless finals, 2 rings, hes done everything. Celtics thought theyd dodged a bullet when Atlanta won but weve ended up meeting them anyway!

The Joe Maz experience has been a strange one this season and Ive always remained optimistic and positive, until now that is. Id be shocked if we overcome the Heat in this series but lets see what happens.
Re: NBA Discussion
May 20, 2023, 11:12:26 am
Quote from: ScottScott on May 19, 2023, 10:09:41 am
Denver are winning the whole thing. Can't see anyone stopping them now sadly. Celtics Nuggets final with Denver winning in 6 I think

I'll change this. The Celtics are getting swept here. Denver to beat Miami in 5 in the finals
Re: NBA Discussion
May 21, 2023, 04:43:28 am
Lakers are on Cancun watch.
Nuggets where super impressive on the road to beat LA
Re: NBA Discussion
May 21, 2023, 08:55:23 am
Yeah Lakers need a rebuild. These 2 can't get it done consistently and it's probably a long, painful road back.
Re: NBA Discussion
May 21, 2023, 09:02:15 am
Both Eastern and Western finals could be sweeps. Mad really.
Re: NBA Discussion
May 21, 2023, 12:19:11 pm
3-0 Nuggets, damn.

When their other players get involved such as Murray playing like a superstar last few games, KCP playing like a key role player, Brown like a prime bruce Bowen, I don't see any team standing in front of them.

I have a feeling NBA wanted a Lakers-Celtics match up in the finals, glad they are almost getting swept ;D
Re: NBA Discussion
May 21, 2023, 12:21:13 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 21, 2023, 08:55:23 am
Yeah Lakers need a rebuild. These 2 can't get it done consistently and it's probably a long, painful road back.
Reaves and Hachimura have been great for them this play-off's and they are both free agents this summer, there is no way they are keeping both.
Re: NBA Discussion
May 21, 2023, 06:44:41 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 21, 2023, 08:55:23 am
Yeah Lakers need a rebuild. These 2 can't get it done consistently and it's probably a long, painful road back.
No they build out depth. They basically have 5 playable players. They going all in next season in the what likely Lebron last year in LA.
Lebron also not 100% heathly.
Jokic has been the better big offensively and defensively
Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 04:56:59 am
Wow Heat.
Celtics looks like there ready for Cancun
Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 08:51:06 am
Quote from: RedG13 on May 21, 2023, 06:44:41 pm
No they build out depth. They basically have 5 playable players. They going all in next season in the what likely Lebron last year in LA.
Lebron also not 100% heathly.
Jokic has been the better big offensively and defensively
I don't know mate, I think the ship has sailed on this roster, and persisting with it only extends the agony.

Knowing the Lakers, they'll probably give Lebron a disastrous Kobe style 'Thank you' contract for a further 3 years.

Hope I'm wrong, but while other teams are clearly on the up, the Lakers seem shackled to the past, and with increasing injuries and restricted cap space it's only going to look uglier.

So much for my wanting a Celtics/Lakers marquee matchup, both are going to be swept, and well done to Chicago and Denver, both have been dominant in fairness.
Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 08:55:51 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 08:51:06 am
I don't know mate, I think the ship has sailed on this roster, and persisting with it only extends the agony.

Knowing the Lakers, they'll probably give Lebron a disastrous Kobe style 'Thank you' contract for a further 3 years.

Hope I'm wrong, but while other teams are clearly on the up, the Lakers seem shackled to the past, and with increasing injuries and restricted cap space it's only going to look uglier.

So much for my wanting a Celtics/Lakers marquee matchup, both are going to be swept, and well done to Chicago and Denver, both have been dominant in fairness.
They've been so dominant they haven't conceded a single basket in the post season.  :P
Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 08:58:11 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 08:51:06 am
I don't know mate, I think the ship has sailed on this roster, and persisting with it only extends the agony.

Knowing the Lakers, they'll probably give Lebron a disastrous Kobe style 'Thank you' contract for a further 3 years.

Hope I'm wrong, but while other teams are clearly on the up, the Lakers seem shackled to the past, and with increasing injuries and restricted cap space it's only going to look uglier.

So much for my wanting a Celtics/Lakers marquee matchup, both are going to be swept, and well done to Chicago and Denver, both have been dominant in fairness.
Lebron has specifically has his contract step up to be an FA so he can play with his Son who going be a freshman in college next year and likely a one and done.
Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 09:03:19 am
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 08:55:51 am
They've been so dominant they haven't conceded a single basket in the post season.  :P
Now that's impressive  ;D  Honestly much as it's not what I had expected/wanted the Finals to look like, I am very intrigued to see how Chicago/Denver fare against each other.

I hope it won't be a mismatch, as the conference finals appear to be.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:58:11 am
Lebron has specifically has his contract step up to be an FA so he can play with his Son who going be a freshman in college next year and likely a one and done.
That's interesting, I just hope the Lakers front office do something they're usually not very good with in recent years, and that's actually plan for the future...
Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 10:08:22 am
Miami are going to sweep Celtics most likely. Jimmy Butler has been brilliant
Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 10:15:34 am
Lakers don't need to plan; their brand and location mean they get their pick of the free agents no matter how shambolic their management is. c*nts.

Anyway, let's go Chicago Heat, I'm a huge Jimmy Jordan fan.
Re: NBA Discussion
Today at 04:48:20 am
Nuggets Sweep the Lakers, First ever Sweep in the playoffs for the Nuggets, First ever trip to the NBA finals. Jokic passes Wilt for most triple doubles in the Playoffs with 8 passing Wilt who had 7 in 1967.
