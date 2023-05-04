« previous next »
Bucks have fired Bud. Surely Nick Nurse is on his way to Milwaukee
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on May  4, 2023, 11:06:08 pm
Bucks have fired Bud. Surely Nick Nurse is on his way to Milwaukee
Im sure they will interview him,
Sad about Bud brother but this had to happened after the playoffs this year.
I think they already have someone lined up. Crazy that three of the last four championship coaches are out. On the plus side, Bud still had 2 yr 16mill left on his contract. IMO he takes a year off and spend time with family after hid brother passing. No reason to rush anyways.
Quote from: RedG13 on May  2, 2023, 11:44:58 pm
Knicks are going win either way. Knicks have win this game. Butler going be out for Miami. Miami basically throwing this game for extra Butler rest if Knicks lose woof. Looks at the game 2 after game 1 lose. Mil, Cavs, Memphis all had huge wins after that
I think 76ers should have done the same yesterday and rest Embiid, there was no point in playing him in 2nd game right after injury.
Quote from: elsewhere on May  4, 2023, 11:50:46 pm
I think 76ers should have done the same yesterday and rest Embiid, there was no point in playing him in 2nd game right after injury.
I agree with you but I think the difference is Embiid needed the conditioning plus see what adjustments bos made to be ready for game 3.
I expect GSW to win and if there up big in the 4th lakers are resting guys
Warriors blow out Lakers in game 2. Warriors where not lose 2 games at home with how they played. This series should be interesting.
Quote from: RedG13 on May  5, 2023, 05:26:56 am
Warriors blow out Lakers in game 2. Warriors where not lose 2 games at home with how they played. This series should be interesting.
Yup, took care of business last night. Desperately need to win one of games 3 and 4 though.
What a game. Harden coming up clutch.
Jokic..What a talent, what a player..
Damn Knicks!!! :butt
Lakers go through in 6. Lets see how they manage (or dont manage!) the joker and that Denver team in a playoff series. Done well though to stay healthy and progress to the western conference finals.
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on May 13, 2023, 05:43:46 am
Lakers go through in 6. Lets see how they manage (or dont manage!) the joker and that Denver team in a playoff series. Done well though to stay healthy and progress to the western conference finals.
It should be an pretty even matched series imo.
I expect it go 6 or 7.
Lean Nuggets winning.
Quote from: elsewhere on May 12, 2023, 08:21:43 pm
Jokic..What a talent, what a player..

Crazy that he only made the All NBA 2nd team after being an unlucky 2nd in the MVP (he would have been my MVP choice but maybe they grew tired of his monopoly). They should just make it that there's 3 front court spots and 2 back court, with a max of 2 centres. After all, they don't have any rules about naming 2 point guards or 2 power forwards. And in the modern game positions are more fluid anyway.
Quote from: GreatEx on May 13, 2023, 08:21:39 am
Crazy that he only made the All NBA 2nd team after being an unlucky 2nd in the MVP (he would have been my MVP choice but maybe they grew tired of his monopoly). They should just make it that there's 3 front court spots and 2 back court, with a max of 2 centres. After all, they don't have any rules about naming 2 point guards or 2 power forwards. And in the modern game positions are more fluid anyway.
It going to position less All NBA soon.
Embiid got 2nd team all NBA before with Jokic first.
So the damn dog lied afterall. Not that I'm complaining like, well done to the Lakers and hope they go on and take it all (unlikely, but I can dream!)
Lakers take the series, no one is beating them 4 times imo. AD will also lock up Jokic
Quote from: RedG13 on May 13, 2023, 08:51:59 am
It going to position less All NBA soon.
Embiid got 2nd team all NBA before with Jokic first.
yes next season
Sixers getting embarrassed here in Game 7.
Two sporting bottle jobs completed in one day.
Tatum was awesome new Game 7 NBA record with 51 points.
Doc Rivers might be out of a job soon
I know I'm pretty old school, but there's no way Isaiah Thomas or Michael Jordan would've been laughing and congratulating their opponent blowing them out by 24 points in a Game 7, the way Embiid did with Jayson Tatum. Embidd's got seven seasons and zero conference finals. First MVP to not make it to a conference final. Had the chance to close out the series at home in Game 6 and stumbled. A ton of this blame falls on Doc Rivers, but part of it is this apparent 'shrug' response by the league's MVP when getting blown out in Game 7.
I liked Embiid a lot, him and Giannis + Joker are probably my favourite players from other teams, but that was not a performance befitting an MVP. Jokic still has something to prove in the WCF but it feels like this was a "spread the wealth" vote.
