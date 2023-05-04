I know I'm pretty old school, but there's no way Isaiah Thomas or Michael Jordan would've been laughing and congratulating their opponent blowing them out by 24 points in a Game 7, the way Embiid did with Jayson Tatum. Embidd's got seven seasons and zero conference finals. First MVP to not make it to a conference final. Had the chance to close out the series at home in Game 6 and stumbled. A ton of this blame falls on Doc Rivers, but part of it is this apparent 'shrug' response by the league's MVP when getting blown out in Game 7.