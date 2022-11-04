Great article on Brook Lopez's improved 3 point shot, although it's behind a pay wall. This is the technology he used:With a camera placed seven feet above the rim, the Noah Shooting System can measure shots from all over the court in real time. But as Lopez explained, it doesnt just record whether the shot went through the net; it can record just about everything about the shot. It can tell the exact arc  the name Noah is a play on words from Noahs Arc (sic) in the Bible because the companys original focus was on the arc of the shot and Noah built the perfect arc  of each shot. It measures where the shot gets to the rim  front rim, swish, back rim  and also whether the shot is on-line  left or right.The Noah Shooting System is not just a camera though; it is also a computer that can project a real-time measurement through a speaker system in the gym. Immediately after a shot, the speakers can project a reading in one of three ways:arc, expressed in a number of degrees (typically between 40 and 50)depth, expressed in a number of inches (between 0 and 18)left-right coordinates, expressed in a number of inches (between minus-9 and 9)