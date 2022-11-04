Kyrie Irving has been released by the nets. He certainly has some outrageous beliefs but the nba ending his career because of some instagram story about a wild conspiracy theory movie is a step too far. His career is done.
I don't see any credible sources verifying it though.
The film promotes Black Hebrew Israelite beliefs that some people of color, including Black Americans, "are the true descendants of the biblical Israelites." One of the ideas shared in the film is that the Jews of today are not actual Jews and they culturally appropriated the religious heritage of Black people and then covered it up.[4] Such a notion has been extensively debunked.[5]Critics of the film have said it is filled with antisemitism, including claims of an International Jewish conspiracy that aims to oppress and defraud Black people. The film includes many antisemitic tropes, including claims of Jewish power and greed, claims that Jews control the media[4] and claims of Jewish Satanic worship.[6]The film also uses quotes from The Protocols of the Elders of Zion and Henry Ford's The International Jew, Holocaust denial, attacks on Zionism, and conspiracy theories about the Rothschild family. The film also includes quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler that appear to be fabricated.[4] Another example is that the movie falsely attributes a quote to Harold Wallace Rosenthal about a Jewish conspiracy to control the media; the quote is from a fabricated interview with Rosenthal in the discredited pamphlet The Hidden Tyranny.[7]The film includes "five falsehoods" that were established, according to Dalton, by the Jews "to conceal their nature and protect their status and power." The "five falsehoods" include:[8] 1. The Jews are 'Israelites,' and thus Gods chosen people 2. Jesus Christ was a Jew 3. That 6 million Jews were killed in a holocaust during WWII 4. That all races are equal, or that all are brothers 5. That the Jews are just another religious group
