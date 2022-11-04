« previous next »
November 4, 2022, 02:41:01 pm
Imagine Udoka signing Josh Primo as a free agent now.
November 10, 2022, 08:17:36 pm
Kyrie Irving has been released by the nets. He certainly has some outrageous beliefs but the nba ending his career because of some instagram story about a wild conspiracy theory movie is a step too far. His career is done.

November 10, 2022, 08:28:40 pm
Quote from: anandg_lfc on November 10, 2022, 08:17:36 pm
Kyrie Irving has been released by the nets. He certainly has some outrageous beliefs but the nba ending his career because of some instagram story about a wild conspiracy theory movie is a step too far. His career is done.


I don't see any credible sources verifying it though.
November 10, 2022, 08:31:20 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on November 10, 2022, 08:28:40 pm
I don't see any credible sources verifying it though.

The only thing i've seen today is Nike ending there endorsement with Irving
November 10, 2022, 09:18:02 pm
Quote from: anandg_lfc on November 10, 2022, 08:17:36 pm
Kyrie Irving has been released by the nets. He certainly has some outrageous beliefs but the nba ending his career because of some instagram story about a wild conspiracy theory movie is a step too far. His career is done.
This is the documentary in point.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hebrews_to_Negroes:_Wake_Up_Black_America

Quote
The film promotes Black Hebrew Israelite beliefs that some people of color, including Black Americans, "are the true descendants of the biblical Israelites." One of the ideas shared in the film is that the Jews of today are not actual Jews and they culturally appropriated the religious heritage of Black people and then covered it up.[4] Such a notion has been extensively debunked.[5]

Critics of the film have said it is filled with antisemitism, including claims of an International Jewish conspiracy that aims to oppress and defraud Black people. The film includes many antisemitic tropes, including claims of Jewish power and greed, claims that Jews control the media[4] and claims of Jewish Satanic worship.[6]

The film also uses quotes from The Protocols of the Elders of Zion and Henry Ford's The International Jew, Holocaust denial, attacks on Zionism, and conspiracy theories about the Rothschild family. The film also includes quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler that appear to be fabricated.[4] Another example is that the movie falsely attributes a quote to Harold Wallace Rosenthal about a Jewish conspiracy to control the media; the quote is from a fabricated interview with Rosenthal in the discredited pamphlet The Hidden Tyranny.[7]

The film includes "five falsehoods" that were established, according to Dalton, by the Jews "to conceal their nature and protect their status and power." The "five falsehoods" include:[8]

    1. The Jews are 'Israelites,' and thus Gods chosen people

    2. Jesus Christ was a Jew

    3. That 6 million Jews were killed in a holocaust during WWII

    4. That all races are equal, or that all are brothers

    5. That the Jews are just another religious group


Yeah, people shouldn't lose their job for pushing this type of innocuous "wild conspiracy theory". I mean it's not like a little bit of anti-semitism ever hurt anybody, hasn't it?
November 10, 2022, 11:06:46 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on November 10, 2022, 08:28:40 pm
I don't see any credible sources verifying it though.
Yeah, The only Kyrie-related story on the ESPN front page is about Nike likely severing ties with him.
November 18, 2022, 08:57:10 am
How Bucks Brook Lopez reinvented his 3-point shot with the help of Noah

Great article on Brook Lopez's improved 3 point shot, although it's behind a pay wall. This is the technology he used:

With a camera placed seven feet above the rim, the Noah Shooting System can measure shots from all over the court in real time. But as Lopez explained, it doesnt just record whether the shot went through the net; it can record just about everything about the shot. It can tell the exact arc  the name Noah is a play on words from Noahs Arc (sic) in the Bible because the companys original focus was on the arc of the shot and Noah built the perfect arc  of each shot. It measures where the shot gets to the rim  front rim, swish, back rim  and also whether the shot is on-line  left or right.

The Noah Shooting System is not just a camera though; it is also a computer that can project a real-time measurement through a speaker system in the gym. Immediately after a shot, the speakers can project a reading in one of three ways:

arc, expressed in a number of degrees (typically between 40 and 50)
depth, expressed in a number of inches (between 0 and 18)
left-right coordinates, expressed in a number of inches (between minus-9 and 9)

December 28, 2022, 08:22:31 am
The NBA is so rich in talent right now and a lot of it is international. Doncic, Antetokounmpo and Jokic are all world. Wembanyama is going to be next.
Today at 02:32:43 am
Kyrie Irving wanting a trade, pretty sure I read less than a week ago he was talking about being all in with the Nets
