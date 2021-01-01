« previous next »
NBA Discussion

Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 01:59:40 pm
Ime Udoka rumoured to be suspended for having sexual relations with a staff. This is crazy if he gets a one year suspension for this.

Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 04:19:27 pm
There's got to be more to this story.
Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 04:35:32 pm
ESPN article said it was consensual but it is a violation of the organization's guidelines. Do workplaces still have bans on people getting together in work?
Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 05:14:53 pm
I think it's more of the power dynamic, I wouldn't be surprised if this is something in place more for people in positions of authority since even if it's consensual there is still the potential for abuse, either through promotions/advancement, or retaliation if the relationship goes south. 
Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 05:29:41 pm
They are suspending him for a year. Joe Mazulla is apparently set to be interim coach according to Woj.
Yesterday at 06:14:47 pm
Rumors say he has masturbated and ejacuated several times in the locker room and janitors caught him with ladies from his coaching team. Seems like he has some problems.
Yesterday at 06:20:31 pm
Clearly. I mean how hard is it to lock a door.
Re: NBA Discussion
Yesterday at 06:26:45 pm
Louis CK vibes.
Yesterday at 06:28:47 pm
Couldnt of found all this out before letting Will Hardy head to Utah

I think a suspension for an affair is a tad extreme, but if the other stuff is true itll defo happen, and I dont think you can disagree with the decision.
Yesterday at 07:08:36 pm
I think they wouldn't suspend him for a year if there were not more stories. Celtics know much more and they also know stories will keep coming up as long as he is an active coach. I won't be surprised if they save time and come up with a PR statement saying contract was termibated with mutual consent.
Yesterday at 07:37:11 pm
This would make sense as they are stating it's a code of conduct violation
Yesterday at 08:47:20 pm
"Ime Udoka had relationships with not 1 but 2 staff members, one deleted all social media accounts, the other has turned off comments on IG (both married) one was actually married to a senior Vice President in Celtics organization who wanted 1 year suspension."
Yesterday at 08:49:56 pm
Great read

Players Tribune: John Wall speaks out on mental health, how his foot was almost amputated

https://signature.theplayerstribune.com/john-wall-nba-basketball-los-angeles-clippers/p/1
Yesterday at 08:50:31 pm
Jeez. Imagine having to clean up after him.
Yesterday at 08:57:48 pm
;D
Yesterday at 09:53:42 pm
^^^
Also Rumors are RUmors lets wait for info. There could be a lot of stuff that not true in it
Today at 03:52:07 am
Insert modified south park meme...
Today at 09:07:52 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Td67kYY9mdQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Td67kYY9mdQ</a>
Today at 01:44:59 pm
Everything seems to be pointing to the wife of a VP. Stephen A is such a bellend, for all we know Ime could of leaked this to the press rather than the Cs? He obviously wants to be sacked and receive his payout, and theyre obviously not willing to pay him off yet.

Either way, what a mess. Players are back in training camp from next week, with the head coach no longer there, and Will Hardy heading to Utah. Dont think anyone overcomes a heathy Bucks this year any way but definitely not happening for Boston.

On another note, the Steve Kerr interview on the ringer is worth a listen, hes such a dude has to be one of my favourite coaches across any sport.
Today at 01:50:10 pm
Are they coming to London again? Want to take my nephew.
