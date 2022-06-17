« previous next »
NBA Discussion

Steph was awarded both the Finals MVP Award and the NBA Petty King award for his post-game press conference where he gave Kendrick Perkins all the shit  :D


Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on June 17, 2022, 07:26:59 am
NBA needs a hard cap. Warriors did well to win but they pay $170m in luxury tax as they are $40m over the cap. That's crazy

I thought something like a luxury tax would be good for football, obviously with promotion and relegation wouldn't work with giving it other teams. Would prefer it to subsidise matchday tickets across the league, or be put into a central fund where non-professional/grassroots football or other sports could benefit from the absurd quantities of money at the top of the pyramid.
Damn, KD and Kyrie both asked for trades from the Nets. Trade season just got more interesting.
The NBA is quickly becoming an absolute shitshow.
Well presumably Kyrie opted in because no one would pay him what he wanted in a new contract. So what makes him think anyone would want to trade for him and have to give up something significant to take him on for only one guaranteed year?
The NBA is quickly becoming an absolute shitshow.
The NBA is quickly becoming an absolute shitshow.
Has been for some time. It's like children in playground; all jumping from team to team with best mates, making super teams.

Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:35:06 pm
Has been for some time. It's like children in playground; all jumping from team to team with best mates, making super teams.

Yeah, started ruining for me when teams started jacking up 3's regardess if they have good shooters or not. Then got worse when PF's and Centers camping behind the arc to shoot 3's as well.
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:56:38 am
Yeah, started ruining for me when teams started jacking up 3's regardess if they have good shooters or not. Then got worse when PF's and Centers camping behind the arc to shoot 3's as well.
I didn't want to pour cold water on this thread during the playoffs as I'm sure some think product today is good, but I was watching these playoffs and it was so strange.

Nearly every time a team grabbed the ball as soon as they cross the half way line they all spread out and start passing the ball around the 3 point line until someone shoots, the other team rebounds then does the same thing.

I'm trying to keep an open mind and sure, sports can 'evolve' even in footy 4-4-2 is not the norm now and you sometimes have teams without an out and out striker, but I really do miss the PF's and Centers making things happen in the NBA, pass it to the big guy under the bucket and see him distribute the ball or jam it in.

I saw a fast break, a guy all by himself and I thought oh here we go, tomahawk jam or something coming up as he went for a dunk, ball rebounded off the back of the rim and out  ;D
