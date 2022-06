NBA needs a hard cap. Warriors did well to win but they pay $170m in luxury tax as they are $40m over the cap. That's crazy



I thought something like a luxury tax would be good for football, obviously with promotion and relegation wouldn't work with giving it other teams. Would prefer it to subsidise matchday tickets across the league, or be put into a central fund where non-professional/grassroots football or other sports could benefit from the absurd quantities of money at the top of the pyramid.