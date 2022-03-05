« previous next »
Quote from: elsewhere on March  5, 2022, 10:32:26 am
i didn't expect them to be this good this early but with Harden, 76ers looking like a force. I think Simmons-Harden trade is one of those rare trades that made both teams better.
I dont trust Doc Rivers in the playoffs
Quote from: RedG13 on March  5, 2022, 08:15:13 pm
I dont trust Doc Rivers in the playoffs
I'm with you there, i think he was overrated in Celtics then totally failed with the Clippers (as manager and GM). But he did develope Tyrese Maxey into a very solid starter. Embiid is the best center in the league (not really counting Jokic as traditional center). And with Harden;s arrival, they do have very good pieces to make it happen. 76ers are looking more and more like the favorites to come out of the East with each passing day. Their weakness is their bench imo.
Quote from: elsewhere on March  5, 2022, 09:11:18 pm
I'm with you there, i think he was overrated in Celtics then totally failed with the Clippers (as manager and GM). But he did develope Tyrese Maxey into a very solid starter. Embiid is the best center in the league (not really counting Jokic as traditional center). And with Harden;s arrival, they do have very good pieces to make it happen. 76ers are looking more and more like the favorites to come out of the East with each passing day. Their weakness is their bench imo.
Bench should be fine. I have bucks as favorites assuming Lopez is back, Bucks are treating regular season like contenders do(plus their 8/9 Man rotation is very good).
Doc has blown 3 different 3-1 leads plus 2-0 leads and more.
Lakers v GSW was a classic. LBJ with 56 points (NBA season equalling) out of 124 just goes to show how much they rely on him.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  6, 2022, 06:12:44 am
Lakers v GSW was a classic. LBJ with 56 points (NBA season equalling) out of 124 just goes to show how much they rely on him.
Without him they'd be in a much worse position than they are now. The Westbrook trade has been a shambles, For as good as Davis could be I think he's too much of liability given his injury record and you realistically can't rely on Lebron to do that every night for the next 6 weeks to drag you to the playoffs.
Looking at Lakers schedule, they are almost a lock to miss the play-in's, unless those teams rest some players before the play off's.
Nikola Jokic First Ever With 2000/1000/500 Season

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic made history on Thursday night. Jokic became the first player in NBA history to turn in a season with at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists.

Despite splitting open his forehead early in the game, Jokic turned in a big effort to help the Nuggets clinch a playoff spot. The MVP candidate finished with 35 points, 16 rebounds and six assist. Jokic also added four steals and a block, as Denver clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth.

As far as his chances at back-to-back MVP awards, Jokic is leaving that up to the voters.

To be honest, I think there is a lot of guys that are playing at an extremely high level.  Im just trying to be humble, to stay on the ground," Jokic said. "I dont think about that to be honest, am I one of the best? Im just trying to win the game.
Quote from: elsewhere on April  8, 2022, 08:36:20 pm
Nikola Jokic First Ever With 2000/1000/500 Season

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic made history on Thursday night. Jokic became the first player in NBA history to turn in a season with at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists.

Despite splitting open his forehead early in the game, Jokic turned in a big effort to help the Nuggets clinch a playoff spot. The MVP candidate finished with 35 points, 16 rebounds and six assist. Jokic also added four steals and a block, as Denver clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth.

As far as his chances at back-to-back MVP awards, Jokic is leaving that up to the voters.

To be honest, I think there is a lot of guys that are playing at an extremely high level.  Im just trying to be humble, to stay on the ground," Jokic said. "I dont think about that to be honest, am I one of the best? Im just trying to win the game.
But I thought he only in the MVP Conversation bc of his VORP  :butt :butt :butt :butt
what a gritty win at Memphis for the Dubs! The refs were complete thrash.
Quote from: elsewhere on May  2, 2022, 01:30:17 pm
what a gritty win at Memphis for the Dubs! The refs were complete thrash.

That was an absolute cracker of a game though. Jaren Jackson Jr. was on fire.
Per Woj:
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBAs Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this week.

Part of me says well deserved but Embiid did deserve as well. I like Jokic's game better though.
Meanwhile great to see Mavs and 76'ers both coming back from 2-0 to tie the series. One of them will upset imo.
Quote from: elsewhere on May  9, 2022, 01:47:56 pm
Per Woj:
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBAs Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this week.

Part of me says well deserved but Embiid did deserve as well. I like Jokic's game better though.
I think Giannis probably ended up 2nd. All 3 are Great. Jokic taking that roster to the playoffs as a 6 seed is pretty impressive.
Embiid had a great season, 6ers falling off at the end of the regular season probably didnt help.
Yes looks like NBA's future is on hands of non American superstars like Giannis, Jokic, Embiid and Doncic for a few more years. I can see maybe Tatum making a leap but he is not there yet.

We have 2 crazy game 7'a tonight.

Celtics and Mavs get it done imo.
Damn Luka going off in game 7  8)
Quote from: elsewhere on May 15, 2022, 12:56:32 pm
Yes looks like NBA's future is on hands of non American superstars like Giannis, Jokic, Embiid and Doncic for a few more years. I can see maybe Tatum making a leap but he is not there yet.

We have 2 crazy game 7'a tonight.

Celtics and Mavs get it done imo.
Damn, I should've put money on it.
Magic Won the Draft Lottery, OKC picks 2, Hou 3, Kings 4 and Pistons 5
great stance by Steve Kerr

https://youtu.be/K2yIieWJOt4
First Team

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

F: Jayson Tatum

C: Nikola Jokic

G: Devin Booker

G: Luka Doncic

Second Team

G: Stephen Curry

G: Ja Morant

F: Kevin Durant

F: DeMar DeRozan

C: Joel Embiid

Third Team

G: Trae Young

G: Chris Paul

F: LeBron James

F: Pascal Siakam

C: Karl-Anthony Towns
Quote from: elsewhere on May 25, 2022, 03:09:22 pm
First Team

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

F: Jayson Tatum

C: Nikola Jokic

G: Devin Booker

G: Luka Doncic

Second Team

G: Stephen Curry

G: Ja Morant

F: Kevin Durant

F: DeMar DeRozan

C: Joel Embiid

Third Team

G: Trae Young

G: Chris Paul

F: LeBron James

F: Pascal Siakam

C: Karl-Anthony Towns
Embiid and Jokic both not being first team is dumb.
Quote from: RedG13 on May 25, 2022, 07:05:01 pm
Embiid and Jokic both not being first team is dumb.
Agreed. Booker and Tatum had no business being there imo.
« Reply #8301 on: May 30, 2022, 12:49:35 am »
Game 7 tonight, and I'll absolutely watch anything to try and forget yesterday  :-\

Hope it's not a blowout one way or the other though.
Quote from: RedG13 on May 25, 2022, 07:05:01 pm
Embiid and Jokic both not being first team is dumb.

All-NBA teams are pretty redundant in this day and age. It's kind of unfair that it's based on position so that the 2nd best player in the league doesn't make the first team if both he and the best player are centres. It makes even less sense in an era where positions are so fluid - someone like Lebron or Giannis could stake a claim for any position on the court.
If Boston didnt make it through I was done with sport for months. This should be a great series against the Dubs. Spoelstra getting outdone by a rookie, Ime is the f**king man.
« Reply #8304 on: May 30, 2022, 12:50:15 pm »
that decision to go for the 3 by Butler was bad, easy with hindsight i know.
I guess i should  hop on the Celtics bandwagon for a bit then!Not got any green shirts not my color.
Quote from: LiverLuke on May 30, 2022, 12:50:15 pm
that decision to go for the 3 by Butler was bad, easy with hindsight i know.

Yeah he makes it and hes a hero, otherwise itll go down as a bad shot. Hes hardly prolific from 3 as well so it was a strange decision especially with time on the clock.
Quote from: LiverLuke on May 30, 2022, 12:50:15 pm
that decision to go for the 3 by Butler was bad, easy with hindsight i know.
They cant play for Overtime. I dont think they get a better shot vs that defense. I think that the best shot, Jimmy just not the best 3 point shooter is the issue
Never thought I'd say this, but I actually hope the C's get it done against the dubs.
Quote from: RedG13 on May 30, 2022, 08:00:55 pm
They cant play for Overtime. I dont think they get a better shot vs that defense. I think that the best shot, Jimmy just not the best 3 point shooter is the issue

Course they can play for overtime, celtics couldn't score and just had smart chucking bricks for two minutes. Overtime would have been a miracle given how down they were. And like you say he's not a three-point shooter and had horford back peddling. At least gets free throws I think attacking.
Quote from: LiverLuke on May 31, 2022, 12:02:42 am
Course they can play for overtime, celtics couldn't score and just had smart chucking bricks for two minutes. Overtime would have been a miracle given how down they were. And like you say he's not a three-point shooter and had horford back peddling. At least gets free throws I think attacking.
U dont play for Overtime if you not the better team. Also that asking Jimmy to play 53 minutes. Horford was set and the ref where not calling anything there. It basically a 30% shot for the Lead with Boston getting the last shot or a 40-45% to tie and give Boston the last shot. Was basically an in rhythm 3 to take the lead with about 12 second left.
That the right play, going to the rim and hoping for and 1 is probably worse. Mia was not getting a better shot
Go Celtics!

Next game will be massive
Yeah if it's 3-1 it's pretty much done.
My man Steph turned up big.
Really hoping the Warriors can polish them off. Do not like the Celtics one single bit.
Fantastic game of basketball. Really enjoying this series so far.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 11, 2022, 08:53:36 am
Really hoping the Warriors can polish them off. Do not like the Celtics one single bit.
same here and i lived in Boston ;D
Being a Raiders fan, i always looked out for the Warriors results. Amazing what they`ve done in recent years, but I guess having an excellent coach who learned from the best makes all the difference.
Congrats the Warriors on the 4th title in 8th year. Curry first Final MVP.
NBA needs a hard cap. Warriors did well to win but they pay $170m in luxury tax as they are $40m over the cap. That's crazy
