Nikola Jokic First Ever With 2000/1000/500 Season
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic made history on Thursday night. Jokic became the first player in NBA history to turn in a season with at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists.
Despite splitting open his forehead early in the game, Jokic turned in a big effort to help the Nuggets clinch a playoff spot. The MVP candidate finished with 35 points, 16 rebounds and six assist. Jokic also added four steals and a block, as Denver clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth.
As far as his chances at back-to-back MVP awards, Jokic is leaving that up to the voters.
To be honest, I think there is a lot of guys that are playing at an extremely high level.
Im just trying to be humble, to stay on the ground," Jokic said. "I dont think about that to be honest, am I one of the best? Im just trying to win the game.