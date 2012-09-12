The Indiana Pacers have agreed to trade Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings for a package centered on Tyrese Haliburton.The Pacers are including Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick in exchange for Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.
The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to acquire CJ McCollum, Larry Nance and Tony Snell from the Portland Trail Blazers for Josh Hart, Tomas Satorasnky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a 2022 first round pick and two future second round picks.