Weird looking back on the Nets attempt at a big 3 and realising that they never even really had a shot at seeing what they could be due to mixture of injuries and Irvings refusal to get vaccinated. I think Simmons could be a good fit at the Nets but have no idea what position or role he will take in when everyone is healthy and available. Plus at the end of the day youre still paying an extremely limited player who has shown absolutely no signs of improvement on the offensive end since he entered the league a max contract.



For the 76ers I guess they have gone all in to win a ring this season and maybe 2 after that before Harden gets to an age where he might starting slowing down too much to make them one of the 2-3 favourites in the to win it any given year.