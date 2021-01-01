So for all you NBA afficionados....how good is RJ Barrett? I havent watched basketball since the 90s but we went NYC recently and went to a Knicks game, and they fucking loved this kid. All the chants were for him, pretty much every jersey had his name on. And he was shit hot (well to me anyway), far ahead of anyone else on the court (they played the Spurs). But is he actually amazing or did I chuck the thick end of £100 away on a jersey with the name of the basketball equivalent of Dele Alli on?



Hes a great kid playing for an overrated team with a shit owner and a mad fan base. Very decent player, probably the best draft pick the Knicks have made the last 10 years.



Hes a decent two ways player, as of now. Not amazing by any stretch of the imagination, and his ceiling doesnt seem incredible high, maybe an all star game or two (considering the market he plays in), but he is no danger of becoming a super star any time soon, I dont think. Alli is probably a good comparison, without the decline part.Nah, that has to be Porzingis with the 4th pick, although in typical Knicks fashion, they managed to fucked up too.