I must admit I don't know the ins and outs of the contracts for their roster, but I remember 3 or so years ago I was hearing that this Celtics team had a shedload of drafts to come and cap space, geared to dominate for years to come. Yet the Bucks and Nets rose and the Celtics look left behind in some way.



I dunno, I might have been listening to Bill Burr too much.



All the draft picks that they were due from bad teams (especially two from Memphis and Sacramento) ended up being only late lottery and they refused time and time again to pull the trigger and package their assets in a trade for a star. First it was for George back when he went to OKC, then Kawhi when he went to Toronto, Butler when he went to the Sixers and later Davis before he was traded to the Lakers (although Klutch/Lebron would've never let that happen once AD signed with them). At the same time they had some bad luck with injuries and spent their cap space on poor FA signings , both in terms of fit and durability (Hayward, Horford). On top of that they ended up losing Kyrie for nothing in free agency cause they were somehow convinced that he would re-sign with them. It's pretty staggering how they ended up mismanaging what seemed to be a really promising championship window, and they never really managed to field a real contending team.