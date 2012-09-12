« previous next »
Author Topic: NBA Discussion  (Read 414472 times)

Offline TipTopKop

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7920 on: May 17, 2021, 04:30:57 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 17, 2021, 02:21:58 pm
I have a bet with my other half that the Knicks go further than the Lakers, loser does the school run in the mornings for 4 weeks.
If LeBron and Davis remain healthy, I'd set your alarm clock mate  ;)

Curry's great, no doubt. MVP's too far a shout for me though. If we go by the do it all by himself barometer then Westbrook should be in the conversation (and I'm no fan of his).
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7921 on: May 17, 2021, 05:04:09 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 17, 2021, 04:30:57 pm
If LeBron and Davis remain healthy, I'd set your alarm clock mate  ;)

Curry's great, no doubt. MVP's too far a shout for me though. If we go by the do it all by himself barometer then Westbrook should be in the conversation (and I'm no fan of his).

Westbrook is by miles not even the best and most influential player on his own team.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7922 on: May 17, 2021, 06:04:29 pm »
By Miles? You're a harsh man Gods_Left_Boot. Westbrook may not lead the team in scoring, but he finished with triple double average for the 4th time in the past 5 seasons, broke the all time, and leads 3 of the 5 Wizards stats for the season.

Curry's great, but I disagree with LeBron, I still think an MVP should be more than having the most point average out of the most attempts and not even a top 50 FG%. (ignoring Green's screen contributions) Curry does carry a huge load, but so do Embiid, Doncic or Antetokounmpo.

The whole 'MVP buzz' makes no sense I guess, just opinions designed to fill columns.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7923 on: May 17, 2021, 08:34:44 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 17, 2021, 06:04:29 pm
By Miles? You're a harsh man Gods_Left_Boot. Westbrook may not lead the team in scoring, but he finished with triple double average for the 4th time in the past 5 seasons, broke the all time, and leads 3 of the 5 Wizards stats for the season.

Curry's great, but I disagree with LeBron, I still think an MVP should be more than having the most point average out of the most attempts and not even a top 50 FG%. (ignoring Green's screen contributions) Curry does carry a huge load, but so do Embiid, Doncic or Antetokounmpo.

The whole 'MVP buzz' makes no sense I guess, just opinions designed to fill columns.

All those players you mentioned have tons of quality around of them, compared to the Warriors.

I don't think he is the MVP, but to compare Giannis and Embiid is imo nonsense given who they are surrounded with in comparison to Curry.

Offline TipTopKop

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7924 on: May 17, 2021, 09:35:05 pm »
Of course they're surrounded by talent, and without Thompson, Curry still has Green and Wiggins so he's hardly all by himself.

GS's payroll is significantly more than Jokic's team, the guy I think should get the MVP. Curry's on $43million this year, I'm guessing like Kobe's final 3 years or so, this has some say on the level of quality a team can afford to surround him with.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on May 17, 2021, 08:34:44 pm
I don't think he is the MVP
...and that was my whole point. We can argue to death whether Curry is all by his lonesome, or whether he's turning roots into tree trunks at GS. My point is LeBron's way off the mark saying Curry should get the MVP.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7925 on: May 17, 2021, 09:41:20 pm »
Quote
Of course they're surrounded by talent, and without Thompson, Curry still has Green and Wiggins so he's hardly all by himself.

GS's payroll is significantly more than Jokic's team, the guy I think should get the MVP. Curry's on $43million this year, I'm guessing like Kobe's final 3 years or so, this has some say on the level of quality a team can afford to surround him with.

I'm not really arsed about who has what in terms of money, I'm pointing out the difference in both teams. Whether or not Curry should take a paycut, is not relevant really to the point that I'm making [I don't think he should take a paycutt, he's earned his money]. But it's clear that this current Warrior team, even with Green [who is not an offensive threat] and Wigginis [who is inconsistent], wouldn't be near the playoffs by any means without Curry.

You brought up his previous years, and I pointed out some of the things he's deal with in this current team under the circumstances. He's played at an MPV level. Not that he should be one for this year but his play has been exceptional.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7926 on: May 17, 2021, 10:44:47 pm »
The reason I bought the payrolls into it is because of the salary cap system; when you point out someone has little support and happens to be on a massive salary, then all it takes is the next best guy to get injured and you're left with scraps (although I don't think Green or Wiggins are nothings).

He also did really well when he had talent around him as you mentioned, but to this day people like Smith/Kellerman say KD was the best player on that team (I don't necessarily agree with that either).

Again though yes, I'm not disagreeing that Curry's played at a high level and made some amazing shots, but sorry LeBron, MVP is a bridge too far for me.
Offline Doc Red

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7927 on: May 17, 2021, 11:22:43 pm »
Yup, I agree with Tippy. I don't think Curry merits being an MVP.
I think it's either Jokic, or Embiid. They've led their teams to the top (Embiid) or managed do without key players whilst producing ridiculous numbers (Jokics).

Curry is a fantastic shooter, but that's pretty much it. Hands down the greatest thus far in shooting, but he only affects one end of the court. And doesn't even play as a point guard, so creates far less than Jokic does going forward. But I'm a tad biased, I've always felt he was overrated as a player. He's playing a system he's used to, without the responsibilities of defending, and without the responsibilities of creating the offense due to playing alongside of another HOFer that carries both those responsibilities.

But he shoots well. Takes more shots, scores more shots.
There's a reason why Kobe wasn't MVP even though he scored so much.

And Lebron probably said it because he's playing him next.

No one mentioned the Clippers?
What a sad franchise. Purposely lose their last two games against two of the worst teams in the NBA, just to avoid playing the Lakers until the Finals of the West? They would rather face the Jazz in the 2nd round and Dallas in the first round, than potentially face Lakers  in the 1st round(Portland beat the Nuggets in the final game otherwise Lakers would have been 6th) or lakers in the 2nd round (if the Lakers finished 7th and won their qualifying playoff game).

No respect for them. That there is why they won't win anything. That mindset, to try and calculate and lose on purpose to face easier matches? Nah, they're bottlers and it shows in their mindset to winning.

Look at the difference when they asked Chris Paul if it would have been better to lose a game or so and finish 3rd instead of 2nd and avoid playing the Lakers. He interrupted Barkley when he was asking about avoiding a difficult first round match, to say:

"Man, Chuck, Chuck, I hate to cut you off, man, but I've been in the West my whole career, West ain't never been easy. I don't care who you're playing, what series it is, what game it is. I played in New Orleans when I was in that division with Memphis, Houston with Yao (Ming) and T-Mac (Tracy McGrady) and Dallas when they were nice with Dirk (Nowitzki) and (Jerry) Stackhouse and all of them. The West has always been a beast. If you try to matchup with somebody else, you can still get it handed to you."

I expect the Clippers to get knocked out in the first round against Dallas. They'll get it handed to them.
Offline Doc Red

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7928 on: May 18, 2021, 12:04:16 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on May 15, 2021, 10:09:33 pm
Here's hoping the Bucks give it a game and don't fall on their swords.

Kudos for the Bucks. They played to win (unlike the Clippers) and ended up with a tougher first round matchup vs the Heat rather than the Knicks.
But that's how it should be, if you think you're capable of winning the title.

It's why I'm not too happy with the new playin format with the 7th-10th playing for the Playoffs.
At the very least, make it about the 8th-10th ranked teams fight it off for the 8th spot. 10th plays 9th, winner plays 8th and has to win 2 games against the 8th ranked team, 8th ranked only needs to win 1 game to get in. Why bring the 7th team in? Usually there's 8+ game difference between the team that finished 7th and the one that finished 10th (or more, I can't remember the exact number but was on the athletic). Doesn't seem fair that you can make it 7th and still have to fight for the Playoffs. Why have the 10th ranked team earned that sort of respect?
Offline elsewhere

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7929 on: May 18, 2021, 07:33:05 am »
As a Warriors fan, i think it has to be Jokic, then Embiid and Curry. Harden missed way too many games, Suns and Jazz don't have a clear cut candidate, Doncic shooting was inconsistent and team record is not good enough.
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7930 on: May 19, 2021, 10:54:35 am »
Impressive stuff from Tatum last night for Boston. Lets hope he can help avoid a whitewash against the Nets.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7931 on: May 19, 2021, 01:50:46 pm »
Wonder what folks on here think of the play in tournament, is it really necessary? We have the playoffs, do we need another tournament before it?

Also, reading about how Saudi Arabia has apparently proposed the World Cup happening every 2 years it just got me thinking this 'more, more, more' attitude across all sports can't be good overall. Dunno, maybe I'm trying to take my mind off tonight's match with other news (and clearly failing!)
Offline Doc Red

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7932 on: May 19, 2021, 05:10:22 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 19, 2021, 01:50:46 pm
Wonder what folks on here think of the play in tournament, is it really necessary? We have the playoffs, do we need another tournament before it?

Quote from: Doc Red on May 18, 2021, 12:04:16 am
It's why I'm not too happy with the new playin format with the 7th-10th playing for the Playoffs.
At the very least, make it about the 8th-10th ranked teams fight it off for the 8th spot. 10th plays 9th, winner plays 8th and has to win 2 games against the 8th ranked team, 8th ranked only needs to win 1 game to get in. Why bring the 7th team in? Usually there's 8+ game difference between the team that finished 7th and the one that finished 10th (or more, I can't remember the exact number but was on the athletic). Doesn't seem fair that you can make it 7th and still have to fight for the Playoffs. Why have the 10th ranked team earned that sort of respect?
Offline TipTopKop

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7933 on: May 19, 2021, 11:42:56 pm »
Agreed Doc Red, it all seems pointless. Yet here I am probably going to be up at 3 to watch the bloody Lakers go through it  :-\

On a lighter/weirder note, Kwame Brown is threatening to beat Matt Barnes' arse in a bad way...     ah social media beefs  :P
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7934 on: May 20, 2021, 03:15:37 pm »
Curry was great last night but James pulled out a special winner
Offline GreatEx

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7935 on: Yesterday at 03:32:27 am »
The only thing I like about the play-in concept is that they're single games, which gives it a college ball vibe. I think the NBA would be far more interesting if it had a much shorter regular season (home-and-away against all teams, or even H-A against your conference and once each against the other) and sudden-death playoffs, but of course money talks. Anyway, such as it is, the play-in format seems fair. 7/8 only needs to win one of two games, 9/10 needs to win two of two. 7th can't really complain if they fail twice at home.

So, end of season award finalists have been announced. My picks in bold.

MVP: Curry, Embiid, Jokic
Rookie: Ball, Edwards, Haliburton
6th Man: Clarkson, Ingles, Rose
Defensive: Gobert, Draymond Green, Simmons
Coach: Snyder, Thibodeau, Williams
Improved: Jerami Grant, Porter Jr, Randle
Offline TipTopKop

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7936 on: Today at 12:08:14 am »
The Commish Silver said he wants the play-in tournament to be a permanent thing. Hmmm....
Offline Doc Red

Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7937 on: Today at 10:50:27 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 03:32:27 am
The only thing I like about the play-in concept is that they're single games, which gives it a college ball vibe. I think the NBA would be far more interesting if it had a much shorter regular season (home-and-away against all teams, or even H-A against your conference and once each against the other) and sudden-death playoffs, but of course money talks. Anyway, such as it is, the play-in format seems fair. 7/8 only needs to win one of two games, 9/10 needs to win two of two. 7th can't really complain if they fail twice at home.

So, end of season award finalists have been announced. My picks in bold.

MVP: Curry, Embiid, Jokic
Rookie: Ball, Edwards, Haliburton
6th Man: Clarkson, Ingles, Rose
Defensive: Gobert, Draymond Green, Simmons
Coach: Snyder, Thibodeau, Williams
Improved: Jerami Grant, Porter Jr, Randle

MVP: Jokic ( had Embiid as my early and mid season MVP, but his absence + Jokic carrying his team, swayed me.
RTY: Ball
6th man: Rose (bias aside, Ingles)
DPTY: Simmons should get it and is my pick if I had a vote, but Gobert will get it.
Coach: Clinching home court  clinched Thibs as the CTY, in my opinion.
Improved: Randle
