Yup, I agree with Tippy. I don't think Curry merits being an MVP.

I think it's either Jokic, or Embiid. They've led their teams to the top (Embiid) or managed do without key players whilst producing ridiculous numbers (Jokics).



Curry is a fantastic shooter, but that's pretty much it. Hands down the greatest thus far in shooting, but he only affects one end of the court. And doesn't even play as a point guard, so creates far less than Jokic does going forward. But I'm a tad biased, I've always felt he was overrated as a player. He's playing a system he's used to, without the responsibilities of defending, and without the responsibilities of creating the offense due to playing alongside of another HOFer that carries both those responsibilities.



But he shoots well. Takes more shots, scores more shots.

There's a reason why Kobe wasn't MVP even though he scored so much.



And Lebron probably said it because he's playing him next.



No one mentioned the Clippers?

What a sad franchise. Purposely lose their last two games against two of the worst teams in the NBA, just to avoid playing the Lakers until the Finals of the West? They would rather face the Jazz in the 2nd round and Dallas in the first round, than potentially face Lakers in the 1st round(Portland beat the Nuggets in the final game otherwise Lakers would have been 6th) or lakers in the 2nd round (if the Lakers finished 7th and won their qualifying playoff game).



No respect for them. That there is why they won't win anything. That mindset, to try and calculate and lose on purpose to face easier matches? Nah, they're bottlers and it shows in their mindset to winning.



Look at the difference when they asked Chris Paul if it would have been better to lose a game or so and finish 3rd instead of 2nd and avoid playing the Lakers. He interrupted Barkley when he was asking about avoiding a difficult first round match, to say:



"Man, Chuck, Chuck, I hate to cut you off, man, but I've been in the West my whole career, West ain't never been easy. I don't care who you're playing, what series it is, what game it is. I played in New Orleans when I was in that division with Memphis, Houston with Yao (Ming) and T-Mac (Tracy McGrady) and Dallas when they were nice with Dirk (Nowitzki) and (Jerry) Stackhouse and all of them. The West has always been a beast. If you try to matchup with somebody else, you can still get it handed to you."



I expect the Clippers to get knocked out in the first round against Dallas. They'll get it handed to them.