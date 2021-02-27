Yup. Just like that, the Knicks are now officially one game over .500. After 35 games.You're probably thinking, what's the big deal. Plenty of teams have done that, plenty of times, over plenty years. Plenty.We've only achieved this twice over the last 20 years. That is, only twice in the prior 20 NBA seasons have the Knicks played this many games of a season and been above .500.And just to clarify, above .500 means having a record that has more wins than losses. We're now 18-17. For only the 3rd time in 20 seasons, Knicks fans are watching their team win more than they lose, sure it's only 1 game difference and they might not maintain, but we'll take it.We might even sneak into the playoffs as the 4th seed.I know, getting way over my head here, we've got a tough schedule for the 2nd half of the season, but it's been a fun season watching the Knicks play. They remind me a little of the Van Gundy days when we played without Ewing. Lot of effort, hustle, with a borderline All Star and a cast of talented players. Except, the talent seems mostly young these days bar Rose.And Step A. Smith can do one, hating on the the squad and Randle (producing numbers that only Larry Bird has done prior!) last season, and now pretending to have supported them. We still remember the whole nonsense with the Randle Knicks uniform.East looks like it's the top 3 fighting for the top 3 spots, and 10 teams fighting for the last 5 spots. Think there's only 2 games difference between the Knicks in 4th and whomever is in 12th.