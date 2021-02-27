« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Down

Author Topic: NBA Discussion  (Read 406220 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,134
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7880 on: February 27, 2021, 08:44:13 pm »
whoever is the Pelicans shooting coach, he is doing a fine job. He made Lonzo look like a sharpshooter and Inhram also shooting over 40% behind the arc.
« Last Edit: March 1, 2021, 04:36:47 am by elsewhere »
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,103
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7881 on: March 1, 2021, 01:57:58 am »
I hope I don't jinx it, but the Lakers are absolutely torching the Dubs right now. Wasn't expecting this to be honest.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,491
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7882 on: March 1, 2021, 09:55:20 am »
Yup. Just like that, the Knicks are now officially one game over .500. After 35 games.
You're probably thinking, what's the big deal. Plenty of teams have done that, plenty of times, over plenty years. Plenty.

We've only achieved this twice over the last 20 years. That is, only twice in the prior 20 NBA seasons have the Knicks played this many games of a season and been above .500.
And just to clarify, above .500 means having a record that has more wins than losses. We're now 18-17. For only the 3rd time in 20 seasons, Knicks fans are watching their team win more than they lose, sure it's only 1 game difference and they might not maintain, but we'll take it.

We might even sneak into the playoffs as the 4th seed.
I know, getting way over my head here, we've got a tough schedule for the 2nd half of the season, but it's been a fun season watching the Knicks play. They remind me a little of the Van Gundy days when we played without Ewing. Lot of effort, hustle, with a borderline All Star and a cast of talented players. Except, the talent seems mostly young these days bar Rose.

And Step A. Smith can do one, hating on the the squad and Randle (producing numbers that only Larry Bird has done prior!) last season, and now pretending to have supported them. We still remember the whole nonsense with the Randle Knicks uniform.

East looks like it's the top 3 fighting for the top 3 spots, and 10 teams fighting for the last 5 spots. Think there's only 2 games difference between the Knicks in 4th and whomever is in 12th. ;D
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,491
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7883 on: March 1, 2021, 09:57:59 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on February 27, 2021, 08:44:13 pm
whoever is the Pelicans shooting coach, he is doing a fine job. He made Lonzo look like a sharpshooter and Inhram also shooting over 40% behind the arc.

I've been on the Lonzo bandwagon from day 1, same with his brother.
Actual point guards that enjoy making easy buckets for their teammates.
We need to find a way to get him to the Knicks.
His brother is the real deal as well.
Credit to their parents, fantastic job raising them up, you'd think they were C list players the way they don't present any airs or narcissism on and off the court.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7884 on: March 3, 2021, 07:23:28 pm »
Sooo Embiid or Jokic for MVP?

As a Nuggets Fan i am obviously biased as i also watch all of our games (nightshift worker), but for me what Jokic does is just unreal, never seen anything like it and the funny thing is, he is kinda "anti - stat -padding", what i mean by that is, when he sees his teammates going off or the team is extremely far ahead, he just lays back and lets the others get some spotlight.

I always feel if he wanted on any given night he could drop 40-50 and/or 20 assists. I have hardly ever seen someone so dominant and without him i believe the Nuggets would be playing for the Top 5 pick this season.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7885 on: March 4, 2021, 12:43:55 am »
Nuggets' W/L ratio means Jokic won't win it unless they improve a lot. Embiid's probably the front-runner at this stage. Obviously I'd like a Jazzman to win it, but they're very much a whole > sum of parts side.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,491
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7886 on: March 5, 2021, 08:28:53 am »
Has to be Embiid. Such a difference since last season, and makes such a difference on the court on both ends.
I didn't think he had it in him, he's the most dominant big man there is right now, and that's no slight to Jokic who I actually would pick over Embiid if I had to pick one of them.
Come Playoff time though, I'm definitely riding with Jokic.

Quote from: GreatEx on March  4, 2021, 12:43:55 am
Nuggets' W/L ratio means Jokic won't win it unless they improve a lot. Embiid's probably the front-runner at this stage. Obviously I'd like a Jazzman to win it, but they're very much a whole > sum of parts side.

Meh, Jazz bore me.
The Jerry Sloan era bored me as well, but having seen this current Jazz style, I'd watch the Sloan era on a daily basis quite happily.
I can't see them beating the Nuggets, Lakers, or Clippers, if they're all heathy. They'll be like the Bucks of the last few seasons, great in the regular season but iffy in the Playoffs. They need another bonafide scorer before they're a threat, in my opinion.

Also, does anyone really support the Jazz? I actually caught myself nodding in agreement with Lebron, did anyone every play with the Jazz on a console/PC game? ;D
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,198
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7887 on: March 5, 2021, 04:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on March  1, 2021, 09:55:20 am
.

Perhaps one of the strangest things I've seen in the last 12 months (and that's saying something) is looking at the Eastern Conference table and having to do a double take...is that the Knicks in 4th...? What the hell are they doing up there?! I've been hammering the NBA this year (league pass auto-renewed and couldn't be arsed cancelling) so watched a lot of condensed highlights as well full games where I can. Knicks looking good, and given the play-in tournament format this season it opens up 9 & 10 for a potential play-off spot so they've got the best chance in years of making it into the post-season. Hornets have also been good, two ex-Boston players doing really well in Rozier and Hayward.

I agree with Embiid, he's been a monster and definitely the best player. But even with the Nets roster, Harden has been immense since his move there and if he keeps going he'll no doubt be in the discussion. And although his numbers obviously don't put him anywhere near the MVP discussion, Chris Paul deserves a mention he's been the missing piece for the Suns who are on fire (pun definitely intended). Strange to see a franchise that was basically a nothing franchise potentially en-route to a play-off spot this year.
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,198
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7888 on: March 6, 2021, 12:40:54 am »
Blake Griffin has agreed to buyout remainder of his contract with the Pistons. Apparently Nets are front runners, although few other playoff contenders are interested (per Woj).
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7889 on: March 7, 2021, 02:35:15 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on March  5, 2021, 08:28:53 am
Has to be Embiid. Such a difference since last season, and makes such a difference on the court on both ends.
I didn't think he had it in him, he's the most dominant big man there is right now, and that's no slight to Jokic who I actually would pick over Embiid if I had to pick one of them.
Come Playoff time though, I'm definitely riding with Jokic.

Meh, Jazz bore me.
The Jerry Sloan era bored me as well, but having seen this current Jazz style, I'd watch the Sloan era on a daily basis quite happily.
I can't see them beating the Nuggets, Lakers, or Clippers, if they're all heathy. They'll be like the Bucks of the last few seasons, great in the regular season but iffy in the Playoffs. They need another bonafide scorer before they're a threat, in my opinion.

Also, does anyone really support the Jazz? I actually caught myself nodding in agreement with Lebron, did anyone every play with the Jazz on a console/PC game? ;D

I find all NBA teams boring since they started jacking up 30-40 threes per game, but in the 90s I loved the Jazz's team first style. Teams that play iso and hero-ball are the snoozefests, imo.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,491
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7890 on: March 9, 2021, 08:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on March  5, 2021, 04:37:30 pm

Yup, agree with those points. Though I think the Knicks might sneak into the playoffs either 4th or 5th, as long as Derrick Rose stays available.
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on March  6, 2021, 12:40:54 am
Blake Griffin has agreed to buyout remainder of his contract with the Pistons. Apparently Nets are front runners, although few other playoff contenders are interested (per Woj).

Meh, at this stage Blake Griffin is living off his reputation from 2 seasons ago. I can't see how he benefits the Nets , or at least, with so many alternative options, why they felt he would be the right pick. Smells of a "let's bring in a big name and enhance our brand" decision  rather than a tactical one.

Quote from: GreatEx on March  7, 2021, 02:35:15 am
I find all NBA teams boring since they started jacking up 30-40 threes per game, but in the 90s I loved the Jazz's team first style. Teams that play iso and hero-ball are the snoozefests, imo.

Yup, Jerry Sloan was Pop before Pop was Pop. Or rather, Pop is Jerry Sloan without having to face Jordan.
They've always played and executed well, sure Malone and especially Stockton, were low key exceptionally dirty players, but the Sloan era from the mid-late 90s to early 2000s was a great lesson in playing the game well. I just never liked them. ;D

Can't explain it. Maybe the uniform, or something deeper I can't explain. Meh. Either way, never supported them except when they played the Jordan Bulls, and even that was difficult to do (and I disliked Jordan and his Bulls) ;)
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7891 on: March 11, 2021, 09:19:02 am »
There are legitimate reasons to hate the Jazz, like being from a Mormon state that's as conservative and Republican as they come, that recruits an eyebrow raisingly high proportion of white players (though to be fair, from reading testimonials from the likes of Paul Millsap, it's more often a case of players not wanting to live in a city with almost zero black culture, than any bias from the club) and a fan base that has engaged in dirty tricks like poison pizza. But yeah, they played great team ball during the era I watched.
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,198
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7892 on: March 11, 2021, 11:23:09 pm »
Understand some don't like the constant 3's that so many teams these days just hammer, but nostalgia is also a powerful feeling. And there's no debate to be had, the game has evolved.

Quote from: Doc Red on March  9, 2021, 08:54:23 pm
Meh, at this stage Blake Griffin is living off his reputation from 2 seasons ago. I can't see how he benefits the Nets , or at least, with so many alternative options, why they felt he would be the right pick. Smells of a "let's bring in a big name and enhance our brand" decision  rather than a tactical one.

Apparently he'll act as a small 5 option off the bench. He's been awful this year when he has played, although he's still struggling with an injury. But we'll see how he looks with that ridiculous roster.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,038
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7893 on: March 26, 2021, 08:09:52 pm »
Chicago Bulls getting another legit all-star in Nikola Vucevic for Wendell Carter and two first round picks. A masterstroke from Arturas Karnisovas ...
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,198
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7894 on: March 26, 2021, 09:34:19 pm »
Vucevic is an excellent addition, still dont think theyll make the play-offs but definitely makes them a better side.

Oladipo to the Heat as well, theyll be a tough team to beat again in the play-offs this year.

And Im gutted Theis left the Celtics, by no means a world beater but a solid player who always put the effort in. Danny Ainge being his usual ruthless self with regards to cap space. Still though theyre clearly putting their faith in the youngsters like Rob Williams, well see if it pays off.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,038
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7895 on: March 27, 2021, 04:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on March 26, 2021, 09:34:19 pm
Vucevic is an excellent addition, still dont think theyll make the play-offs but definitely makes them a better side.

Oladipo to the Heat as well, theyll be a tough team to beat again in the play-offs this year.

And Im gutted Theis left the Celtics, by no means a world beater but a solid player who always put the effort in. Danny Ainge being his usual ruthless self with regards to cap space. Still though theyre clearly putting their faith in the youngsters like Rob Williams, well see if it pays off.

If Vucevic and LaVine combine well, they will make the play-offs. I expect that Theis will also play a solid role for them, as they were lacking that defensive presence. They are definitely a better balanced team now ...
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,632
  • Yes lad!
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7896 on: March 27, 2021, 04:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on March 26, 2021, 09:34:19 pm
Vucevic is an excellent addition, still dont think theyll make the play-offs but definitely makes them a better side.

Oladipo to the Heat as well, theyll be a tough team to beat again in the play-offs this year.

And Im gutted Theis left the Celtics, by no means a world beater but a solid player who always put the effort in. Danny Ainge being his usual ruthless self with regards to cap space. Still though theyre clearly putting their faith in the youngsters like Rob Williams, well see if it pays off.
They were already in the play-in tournament and they have improved massively, Vucevic is a stud and Theis is an excellent role player. They will surely make the play-in at the very least, in a very week east conference (outside of the top tree teams), but it wouldnt surprise me if they finish anywhere between 4-6th.
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,198
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7897 on: March 27, 2021, 07:53:06 pm »
Yeah sorry forgot about the play-in tournament, they'll defo qualify 7-10. Standings I check still has a line drawn under 8th seed.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
Re: NBA Discussion
« Reply #7898 on: Today at 04:00:53 am »
So Brooklyn sign Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge, Lakers sign Andre Drummond, Utah signs Matt Thomas... tough gig not being a "big market" team. Ah well, hoping for a Leicester fairytale here...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Up
« previous next »
 