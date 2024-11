Honestly I just think it's really hard to "go again" especially after the season they had last year. How do you improve on that? Then when it becomes apparent you aren't going to reach that level again it can snowball as you get even less motivated.



Ultimately a top 4 finish and the CL knockouts will still resemble a good year for them, relative to where they were pre-Alonso. I'd just be concerned where they go next season if he leaves together with Wirtz/Tah/Frimpong etc.



I do think that is part of it, and players go back to their usual level after riding hig last season.But I do feel that Boniface just doesn't look as good as he did last year - he was fucking terrible against us (against a magnificent Trent and Ibou mind) but what was worse was he basically gave up at about 65 minutes mark, wasn't even trying to contest balls with Ibou. It was frankly pretty terrible. But mentality aside he does look a little slower I feel, and I wonder if that knocks on elsewhere - without a quick outlet the midfield can't release as quickly, can't go forward as quickly, all becomes more dwelling.Suddenly that 3 and 2 holding midfielder at the back which is meant to be a platform for everyone to go forward quickly and decisively, makes the formation instead ponderous and defensive as the people in front DON'T go forward quickly or decisively