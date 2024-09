Did anyone expect Olise being this good for Bayern? 2 goals 2 assists against Werder. Was any top PL team genuinely interested?



Chelsea.It was a really smart move by him going to Bayern over staying in the PL. Don't think he would have walked into ours, City's or Arsenal's starting line-up, which isn't a slight on him but just because of other players the three have.. and avoiding Chelsea and United is a no-brainer.It would be interesting to see if he sees being at Bayern as a route to being a star player at a PL club, or a Real Madrid, or whether he considers himself set there now.