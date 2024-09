Holders Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are safely through to the 2024/25 DFB Cup second round, but who from the Bundesliga has joined them?



bundesliga.com details all the fixtures for the 2024/25 road to Berlin, where the final will be played on 24 May 2025.



Second-round fixtures



Tuesday, 29 October (6pm CET)



Bayer Leverkusen vs. SV Elversberg

Kickers Offenbach vs. Karlsruhe

Augsburg vs. Schalke

RB Leipzig vs. St. Pauli



Tuesday, 29 October (8.45pm CET)



VfB Stuttgart vs. Kaiserslautern

Cologne vs. Holstein Kiel

Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund

Jahn Regensburg vs. Greuther Fürth



Wednesday, 30 October (6pm CET)



Freiburg vs. Hamburg

Hertha Berlin vs. Heidenheim

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

Paderborn vs. Werder Bremen



Wednesday, 30 October (8.45pm CET)



Arminia Bielefeld vs. Union Berlin

Hoffenheim vs. Nuremberg

Dynamo Dresden vs. Darmstadt

Mainz vs. Bayern Munich