One game away from being unbeaten in the league.
Would be one Bundesliga record that Bayern haven't got.
Bayern trying to get Tuchel to stay now. What a farcehttps://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/15/bayern-munich-seek-agreement-with-thomas-tuchel-to-stay-as-manager
Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel wants the club to give assurances that they will bring in a defensive midfielder and a playmaker in the summer before he commits to changing his mind and staying with the Bundesliga side beyond the end of the season, with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, 29, a target.
