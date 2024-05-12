« previous next »
Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 1080674 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19760 on: May 12, 2024, 08:30:20 pm »
One game away from being unbeaten in the league.
Offline Fromola

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19761 on: May 12, 2024, 08:45:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May 12, 2024, 08:30:20 pm
One game away from being unbeaten in the league.

Says a lot about Bayern's dominance that they've had higher points totals 3 times since anyone else last won it and went 53 Bundesliga games unbeaten.

Never gone a league season unbeaten though. Would be one Bundesliga record that Bayern haven't got.
Offline mobydick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19762 on: May 12, 2024, 08:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May 12, 2024, 08:45:09 pm
Would be one Bundesliga record that Bayern haven't got.

That is the beauty of it. They will be absolutely fuming about it, especially Hoeneß and Rummenigge. 
Offline riismeister

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19763 on: May 12, 2024, 09:51:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May 12, 2024, 08:30:20 pm
One game away from being unbeaten in the league.

And 3 games away from being the first team from a top league in history to go the whole season unbeaten in all competitions.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19764 on: Yesterday at 01:39:06 pm »
Germany's drip method of announcing the squad a player at a time through various media sources is er, interesting. Looks like Goretzka, Leno, Brandt and Hummels won't be in the squad
Offline skipper757

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19765 on: Yesterday at 05:38:05 pm »
Looking at some clips of the farewells for Christian Streich.  Very emotional.

Big loss for Freiburg and the BuLi.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19766 on: Yesterday at 06:53:33 pm »
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19767 on: Today at 01:11:23 pm »
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19768 on: Today at 01:21:42 pm »
Keeping hold of Tuchel is the right thing for them to do IMO. He can make them competitive in the Champions League and bar a Neuer fuck up they were basically at the final which they'd likely have won IMO. The alternatives aren't great and they aren't really a project manager type destination, smartest move they can make right now for another season I reckon
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19769 on: Today at 11:40:20 pm »
He has to be taking the piss.

Quote
Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel wants the club to give assurances that they will bring in a defensive midfielder and a playmaker in the summer before he commits to changing his mind and staying with the Bundesliga side beyond the end of the season, with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, 29, a target.
