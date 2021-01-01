« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 10:50:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:19:56 pm
Oh yeah its an amazing achievement. The club and town will party for days now and well deserved.

As for Alonso, its an amazing personal achievement. He clearly will be an amazing manager.

But the tax dodger is ending up at City or Madrid next.

So is it City or Madrid? Because you said 'City' in your original post. Factoring in Pep's contract doesn't mean Xabi'll lean more towards City- Ancelotti's contract is only a season longer and I don't see how Madrid isn't the jewel in the crown for a man who played there.

And let's be honest, saying 'Madrid' is like Mystic Meg predicting a total eclipse in 2044.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 10:52:36 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 10:50:13 pm
So is it City or Madrid? Because you said 'City' in your original post. Factoring in Pep's contract doesn't mean Xabi'll lean more towards City- Ancelotti's contract is only a season longer and I don't see how Madrid isn't the jewel in the crown for a man who played there.

And let's be honest, saying 'Madrid' is like Mystic Meg predicting a total eclipse in 2044.

City.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 10:58:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:52:36 pm
City.

Maybe, maybe not. I do get the impression you don't like him though for reasons I kinda but not really understand
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 11:32:19 pm
Incredible achievement, congrats to them and to Xabi

Really shown his class staying there and not jumping ship at the first chance. Hes always come across as a classy lad and he seems to have maintained that, hope he can win it again next year
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 04:13:00 am
CONGRATS XABI!  YNWA!
