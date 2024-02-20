« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

BarryCrocker

Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2024, 05:50:55 am
Quote from: TomDcs on February 20, 2024, 04:54:23 am
Xabi, Zidane, or Soslskjaer :lmao

All of them scored a goal in a winning CL Final.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2024, 08:09:16 am
Quote from: TomDcs on February 20, 2024, 04:54:23 am
Xabi, Zidane, or Soslskjaer :lmao 
Heard that this morning on the Radio. Get Ole at the wheel!
Ray K

Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2024, 08:31:12 am
@SkySportDE

Andreas Brehme has died at the age of 63, as his partner Susanne Schaefer confirmed to the German Press Agency on Tuesday on behalf of his family. Brehme scored the winning goal with a penalty in the 1990 World Cup final against Argentina to make it 1-0.

Hazell

Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2024, 09:10:06 am
Sad news. RIP.
BarryCrocker

Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2024, 09:33:42 am
Serie A back in the late 80's and early 90's was amazing. 3 Foreigner limit.

Inter Milan - Germans - Klinsmann, Brehme, Matthäus (WC Winners 1990)
AC Milan - Dutchies - Rijkaard, Gullit, van Basten (Euro Champions 1988)
gjr1

Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2024, 12:31:36 pm
Deserves him ow thread IMO but hey.

Trent reminds me of him

RIP
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2024, 02:26:15 pm
As a kid I supported the West German team, always liked the old school DFB jerseys. I remember vividly watching Brehme score that bender against Holland in 90, at that time it was such a jaw dropping goal that you rarely see. From that day on I couldnt forget his name. One of the heroes of my youth.

Rest in peace.
Ray K

Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2024, 02:41:52 pm
Andreas Brehme explains why he took his penalty in the World Cup final with his right foot, after scoring in a shootout at Mexico 86 with his left - FourFourTwo

Quote
The full-back scored in a quarter-final penalty shootout against Mexico at the 1986 World Cup with his left foot, helping send his nation to the semi-finals of the tournament. Nothing untoward there.

Four years later, though, with the game 0-0 in the World Cup final against Argentina, Brehme stepped up to take a penalty in the 85th minute with his right foot. He scored the game's only goal, handing West Germany the Jules Rimet trophy as a result. [Actually the FIFA World Cup trophy, not the Jules Rimet]

Despite changing foot during the four-year intervening period, Brehme claims he didn't even realise he had changed his penalty-taking style.

"I honestly dont know [which is his strongest foot]," he told FourFourTwo in the latest issue available to buy. "In 1986, I was asked why Id taken a penalty with my left foot, as the guy knew I often used my right. I hadnt even noticed. It makes no difference."

Brehme isn't the only German regarded as an expert in penalties, though. Indeed, as the cliché goes, the entire nation is astutely adept at sticking the ball in the net from 12 yards, regardless of the pressure or the situation.

The 1990 World Cup winner explains why, suggesting Germans can treat the situation for what it is: just a penalty

"You cant practice. Franz Beckenbauer used to tell us you could, but I said that wasnt true as taking one in front of 60,000 fans is totally different. I believe Germans are just good at compartmentalising  theres pressure, but its one action that must be treated as such.

"We never really had a first choice [penalty taker]. There was myself, Voller and Matthaus, and we usually played it by ear depending on who felt best about taking it. Lothar didnt fancy it [in the 1990 World Cup final]. I didnt mind who took it, so offered. It might surprise people, but I wasnt nervous at all as I ran up."

At the 1986 World Cup, Brehme was on the cusp of joining Bayern Munich, but left for Inter Milan just two years later. He played for the Italian side over a four-year speel, before enjoying one of the craziest ends to a football career of all-time.

"I was 33 at the time and had spent a year at Real Zaragoza. Kaiserslautern wanted a bit more experience and offered me a one-year contract to help them out.

"I ended up staying there for five seasons! During that time, we were relegated, won the German Cup, got promoted and won the Bundesliga. It was crazy. At 38, I finally hung up my boots. It was lovely to end my career at the club where it all began. It was a dream come true."
Story goes is that Lothar Matthaus had changed his boots at half time and didn't feel comfortable wearing them to take it, despite scoring earlier penalties in the tournament.
duvva 💅

Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2024, 03:41:56 pm
Another of those great players from when I was a kid. Important Part of that great 1990 West German side. Sad news. RIP
Samie

Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2024, 03:47:32 pm
RIP.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2024, 05:12:58 pm
RIP. A set-piece master
Crosby Nick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2024, 05:16:42 pm
Sad loss. Legendary name. Obviously remember him most from Italia 90 and the Euros around that time. Know of his success at Inter with Matthaus and Klinsmann, although think the first time I saw them on TV was losing to Villa in a UEFa Cup game (although they went through in the end).
Henry Gale

Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2024, 05:18:42 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 20, 2024, 05:16:42 pm
Sad loss. Legendary name. Obviously remember him most from Italia 90 and the Euros around that time. Know of his success at Inter with Matthaus and Klinsmann, although think the first time I saw them on TV was losing to Villa in a UEFa Cup game (although they went through in the end).

I was at that game, think it was 2-0. But yeah they won the second leg.

RIP.
Samie

Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2024, 05:50:26 pm
A semi regular on the draft circuit too.
Crosby Nick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2024, 05:53:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on February 20, 2024, 05:50:26 pm
A semi regular on the draft circuit too.

Ive certainly picked him before. The greatest honour that can be bestowed on any ex pro. RIP Andy.
Tobelius

Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2024, 06:49:07 pm
RIP Andreas Brehme,see you on the other side.

Incredibly solid player in every department as i remember him,no weaknesses.
BarryCrocker

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 09:50:55 am
By: TOBIAS ALTSCHÄFFL
February 21, 2024 - 10:15 a.m
FC Bayern has made a coaching decision!
The German record champions are separating from coach Thomas Tuchel (50)  but not immediately. Tuchel has to leave at the end of the season.

https://www.bild.de/bild-plus/sport/fussball/bayern-muenchen/fc-bayern-aus-beschlossen-trainer-thomas-tuchel-muss-im-sommer-gehen-87241096.bild.html

From the offical.

https://fcbayern.com/en/news/2024/02/fc-bayern-and-thomas-tuchel-to-end-their-working-relationship
shook

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 10:30:33 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:50:55 am
By: TOBIAS ALTSCHÄFFL
February 21, 2024 - 10:15 a.m
FC Bayern has made a coaching decision!
The German record champions are separating from coach Thomas Tuchel (50)  but not immediately. Tuchel has to leave at the end of the season.

https://www.bild.de/bild-plus/sport/fussball/bayern-muenchen/fc-bayern-aus-beschlossen-trainer-thomas-tuchel-muss-im-sommer-gehen-87241096.bild.html

From the offical.

https://fcbayern.com/en/news/2024/02/fc-bayern-and-thomas-tuchel-to-end-their-working-relationship

Bizarre. They usually sack immediately with the type of results Tuchel is having. They definitely are trying to convince Alonso to join.
DelTrotter

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 10:36:44 am
So the guy has no authority and the players hate him, let's make him a lame duck for 3 months, sounds like a clever plan!
shook

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 10:40:34 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:36:44 am
So the guy has no authority and the players hate him, let's make him a lame duck for 3 months, sounds like a clever plan!

 ;D I have never seen a Bayern like this. They signed Eric Dier! Eric Dier at Bayern! mind-boggling
DelTrotter

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 10:51:48 am
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:40:34 am
;D I have never seen a Bayern like this. They signed Eric Dier! Eric Dier at Bayern! mind-boggling

 ;D Yeah i've no idea how that wasn't laughed out of the offices when someone there suggested him, all summer they were linked to some absolute shit as well, obviously they are a huge club with some quality still but the way they are run at the moment should scare a few off for sure.
Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 12:30:00 pm
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:30:33 am
Bizarre. They usually sack immediately with the type of results Tuchel is having. They definitely are trying to convince Alonso to join.

probably couldnt get Flick to take over as caretaker.

So will ride it out and go for Alonso, who they know wont leave Leverkusen before the summer.

It is a bit odd to announce it like, but Bayern LOVE the drama.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 01:32:29 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:30:00 pm
probably couldnt get Flick to take over as caretaker.

That's almost a certainty and he probably has enough cachet to get a decent job elsewhere rather than act as caretaker for 3-4 months. Hitzfeld is too old, so there was probably nowhere else to turn to.
Samie

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 01:33:29 pm
Flick wants Barca.

Alonso will choose us over Bayern any day.
rossipersempre

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 03:30:28 pm
You get the feeling that the universe is trolling the mouth-breathing Bundesliga albatross


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-68350836

Harry Kane: Chingford statue in storage for years with nowhere to go

A statue of England captain Harry Kane has been hidden in storage for years because councillors cannot find a home for it.

Waltham Forest Council in north-east London allocated £7,200 in 2019 and 2020 to have the sculpture made of the Chingford-raised footballer.

The life-size figure reportedly depicts the striker sitting on a bench.

Chingford resident Trevor Calver, who uncovered its existence, said it was a "joke" that the artwork was in storage.

Emma Best and Roy Berg, the Conservative councillors for Chingford's Endlebury ward who approved the project, had planned to install the statue on a platform at Chingford Overground station.

But their proposal was rejected following a risk assessment carried out by Transport for London.

For reasons that remain unclear, the two councillors scrapped a previous proposal to place it in Ridgeway Park, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Ms Best said she had spent "hours and hours" trying to agree a home for the statue with "stakeholders".

Mr Berg said there were no available pictures of the statue when asked by BBC News.

A spokesperson for Kane said they were "really excited" about the statue and it was hoped it could be revealed "in the coming months".

"Especially with Harry being England and Tottenham's all time top goal scorer. It is what he deserves," the spokesperson said.

"The location of the statue is really important to us and like Emma said we are having some issues at the moment, but when we get it right, we will be happy to go."

Plans to install the statue at Chingford station were rejected following a risk assessment
When asked last year about the prospect of a statue at the grounds of his former club, Tottenham Hotspur, Kane told Sky Sports News: "A statue is a statue, it's not something that's going to make or break my career."

Mr Calver said he had been trying to find out where the statue was and who was paying for the storage.

"It's ridiculous, £7,200 up the swanny. It's a joke - but it's not funny," he said.

A Waltham Forest Council spokesperson said community ward funding projects were suggested by residents and delivered by councillors.

The council said there was "clear guidance" on what could and could not receive funding.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 04:58:19 pm
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:40:34 am
;D I have never seen a Bayern like this. They signed Eric Dier! Eric Dier at Bayern! mind-boggling

Nah, it's just the return of the old FC Hollywood (or the madhouse fc ).  ;D
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 05:44:24 pm
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:40:34 am
;D I have never seen a Bayern like this. They signed Eric Dier! Eric Dier at Bayern! mind-boggling
Lads, its Bayern.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 11:05:36 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68362884

Nicely done German football fans.

Wish our lot were capable of rising above the tribalism once in a while to achieve something like this but, alas, I don't ever see it happening.
RedG13

Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 05:26:14 am
Quote from: Ray K on February 20, 2024, 08:31:12 am
@SkySportDE

Andreas Brehme has died at the age of 63, as his partner Susanne Schaefer confirmed to the German Press Agency on Tuesday on behalf of his family. Brehme scored the winning goal with a penalty in the 1990 World Cup final against Argentina to make it 1-0.


RIP
