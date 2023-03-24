Its still a really strong squad though, I guess you can say with a large Lewandowski sized hole mind!
But theyve still been scoring.
I would say though that some of their signigns in the summer havent really clicked, or worked yet, not that Nagelsmann had a say in them of course. Mane and Gravenberch being the 2 obvious ones, Mazraoui too. Mane was a vanity signing above all though, again, very Bayern.
I think Nagelsmann has found, like others before him (Kovac and Ancelotti in recent years), that there are many coaches/managers in the dressing room too, and if they dont like some of the stuff you are doing or not doing, then your days are numbered.
Youd think he steps back for a bit, then takes on his next job next season, hell get plenty of offers.