Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 866844 times)

Offline Fromola

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17320 on: Yesterday at 07:36:55 am »
At least Bayern have a chance now against City if they appoint Tuchel. Nagelsman is crap.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17321 on: Yesterday at 11:10:19 am »
He's clearly not crap ;D
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17322 on: Yesterday at 11:12:42 am »
Nagelsmann will come again, Im sure of that. He just needs to work on a few things and hell be stronger and more ready for a gig like that. I will also defend him a bit and say this is undoubtedly the worst squad Bayern have had for a good few years and its lacking real elite talent in too many areas to have the expectations they do.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17323 on: Yesterday at 12:04:15 pm »
Its still a really strong squad though, I guess you can say with a large Lewandowski sized hole mind!

But theyve still been scoring.

I would say though that some of their signigns in the summer havent really clicked, or worked yet, not that Nagelsmann had a say in them of course. Mane and Gravenberch being the 2 obvious ones, Mazraoui too. Mane was a vanity signing above all though, again, very Bayern. 

I think Nagelsmann has found, like others before him (Kovac and Ancelotti in recent years), that there are many coaches/managers in the dressing room too, and if they dont like some of the stuff you are doing or not doing, then your days are numbered.

Youd think he steps back for a bit, then takes on his next job next season, hell get plenty of offers.
Offline Ray K

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17324 on: Yesterday at 12:28:43 pm »
Still, it wasn't an entirely unsuccessful spell for Nagelsmann at Bayern.  He did manage to begin a relationship with one of Bild's Bayern reporters - and then dumping his wife for her. Swings and roundabouts really.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17325 on: Yesterday at 12:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:04:15 pm
Its still a really strong squad though, I guess you can say with a large Lewandowski sized hole mind!

But theyve still been scoring.

I would say though that some of their signigns in the summer havent really clicked, or worked yet, not that Nagelsmann had a say in them of course. Mane and Gravenberch being the 2 obvious ones, Mazraoui too. Mane was a vanity signing above all though, again, very Bayern. 

I think Nagelsmann has found, like others before him (Kovac and Ancelotti in recent years), that there are many coaches/managers in the dressing room too, and if they dont like some of the stuff you are doing or not doing, then your days are numbered.

Youd think he steps back for a bit, then takes on his next job next season, hell get plenty of offers.

Its a good squad but Neuer and Sommer are not young any longer or at the peak of their powers, neither of their CBs convince me, short of a real top class RB and no high calibre CF.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17326 on: Yesterday at 12:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:28:43 pm
Still, it wasn't an entirely unsuccessful spell for Nagelsmann at Bayern.  He did manage to begin a relationship with one of Bild's Bayern reporters - and then dumping his wife for her. Swings and roundabouts really.
What a Muppet, disgraceful behaviour.

That's terrible PR on the club, I'm sure that played a part in the sacking.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17327 on: Yesterday at 12:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:04:15 pm
Its still a really strong squad though, I guess you can say with a large Lewandowski sized hole mind!

But theyve still been scoring.

I would say though that some of their signigns in the summer havent really clicked, or worked yet, not that Nagelsmann had a say in them of course. Mane and Gravenberch being the 2 obvious ones, Mazraoui too. Mane was a vanity signing above all though, again, very Bayern. 

I think Nagelsmann has found, like others before him (Kovac and Ancelotti in recent years), that there are many coaches/managers in the dressing room too, and if they dont like some of the stuff you are doing or not doing, then your days are numbered.

Youd think he steps back for a bit, then takes on his next job next season, hell get plenty of offers.

Could see him at Chelsea.

Potter will be shot into the sun soon enough.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17328 on: Yesterday at 12:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:28:43 pm
Still, it wasn't an entirely unsuccessful spell for Nagelsmann at Bayern.  He did manage to begin a relationship with one of Bild's Bayern reporters - and then dumping his wife for her. Swings and roundabouts really.

Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:35:38 pm
What a Muppet, disgraceful behaviour.

That's terrible PR on the club, I'm sure that played a part in the sacking.

thats defo part of the angle the Bayern led media are taking to stick the boot in!

From Claudio Catuogno - for Munich based daily newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung:

"Julian Nagelsmann may be great at explaining football, but he often got on the nerves of the players. A photo of the young coach on Ski Holiday with his girlfriend was taken by one of Nagelsmann's favorite tabloid journalists. Anyone wondering why Bayern are now ready to part company with a coach they once spent a record sum on and were recently quite proud of can find answers therein."

"One couldn't really tell whether Nagelsmann was a footballing teacher or a celebrity for the tabloid columns anymore. Everything one hears from Bayern management leads one to the conclusion that the coach's dismissal was not a spur-of-the-moment decision or panic action ahead of the coming league duel against Borussia Dortmund. Gradual problems were building up over time."

"The relationship was one of many break-ups and make-ups until the lingering doubts finally prevailed. Nagelsmann only won one of three potential trophies [league champions despite failing in the Pokal and Champions' League] and that was not forgotten at this critical turning point. And in the current campaign, the ups-and-downs continued. Three titles are still in reach. A change was needed."

"The 'Mia-san-Mia' spirit was missing. Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic have gone back-and-forth themselves in recent weeks. The victory over PSG in Champions' League round-of-16  gave the head-coach a positive credit in his "trust bank account". Then came the hapless loss against Leverkusen in which the squad was barely trying."

"The respectable win against Paris proved an outlier for this strangely erratic team. One had to ask the question, 'do they produce such fickle and moody performances because their coach is so fickle and moody?'. One a coach - as the cliché goes - 'loses the locker room', a separation is inevitable. Not a [Biblical reference] 'fisher of humans' like predecessor Hansi Flick, Nagelsmann overcomplicated matters."

"He lectured his players. He chose tabloid FCB correspondent as his partner. Bayern players now wondered if critical tabloid headlines directed at them were sourced by Nagelsmann himself. Those used to football stardom may have already known that such stories needn't have originated from the coach, but it still wasn't a favorable situation. Moreover, an opportunity presented itself."

"After being sacked by Chelsea, Tuchel moved back to Munich. he was being courted by several clubs, including previous station PSG. For Salihamidzic, there might have been some deja vu in the situation. He had once wished to bring in the former Dortmund trainer in 2018 before then personnel boss Uli Hoeneß nixed the idea. Tuchel would eventually sign for PSG that time, but not this time."
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17329 on: Yesterday at 02:37:37 pm »
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano

Julian Nagelsmann has arrived at Bayern HQ to receive official communication: he is gonna be sacked. 🚨🔴 #FCBayern

Nagelsmanns gonna be on the clubs payroll until 2026  or until he finds new club.

🎥 : @linner_nicolas

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1639270734835904514?s=20

One of the Tap In's most laughable tweets. Utter clown. :lmao
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17330 on: Yesterday at 06:24:16 pm »
Now Bayern make it official.

Just over a 2 year contract for Tuchel:

Thomas Tuchel will receive a contract until 30th June 2025 and will supervise squad training for the first time on Monday.
https://twitter.com/FCBayernEN/status/1639313383857197056?s
Offline elsewhere

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17331 on: Yesterday at 06:30:38 pm »
Nagelsmann is a lock for being the next Chelsea or Spurs manager
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17332 on: Yesterday at 06:37:50 pm »
Kind of hilarious "tail wagging the dog" situation where it was Tuchel saying he wouldn't wait around that really led to this when Tuchel himself has such a shit personality that it won't be long before they're right back where they started. Bayern's performances have been fine to where if you had to let go Nagelsmann for it then there's no manager in the world that wouldn't also always be at risk of getting fired. What a stupid way to run the club. Not that I think Nagelsmann is amazing or anything but he's perfectly fine and this is crazy.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17333 on: Yesterday at 06:58:02 pm »
Offline Wolverine

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17334 on: Yesterday at 07:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:58:02 pm

Yikes that's a sackable offence, won't get that from Tuchel he looks like a man not to be messed with.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17335 on: Yesterday at 07:58:47 pm »
I hope we dont see Nagelsman in the premier league. Its bad enough seeing Guardiolas touchline attire, let alone his.

Surely Tuchel and Bayern is a pretty combustible mix?
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17336 on: Yesterday at 09:16:10 pm »
Hed be a good hire for a top club in Europe. His credibility was higher than Ten Haags this summer, for instance.
Online RedG13

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17337 on: Today at 12:54:11 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:34:12 pm
Its a good squad but Neuer and Sommer are not young any longer or at the peak of their powers, neither of their CBs convince me, short of a real top class RB and no high calibre CF.
It good, RB fine to be with how it was used with more tucking in to help protect the counter and one of the winger provide width.
CBs dont disagree and yea CF, probably helps with Mane healthy but there super creative, can score welll. Defense is the issue more then anything
