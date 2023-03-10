« previous next »
March 10, 2023, 09:15:46 pm
Köln are a bit toothless but Bochum have defended well.
March 10, 2023, 09:16:58 pm
I gave up on it,was gonna watch Blackburn v Stoke but Tyler Morton didn't start so ended up with Inverness v Kilmarnock in the cup.
March 10, 2023, 09:24:17 pm
Quote from: mobydick on March 10, 2023, 09:15:46 pm
Köln are a bit toothless but Bochum have defended well.

yeah for sure. Bochum deserve this, theyve put in a very strong performance, luck with the peno, but that was very early in the game, and Bochum have been the better team since.
March 10, 2023, 10:01:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on March  5, 2023, 05:32:19 pm
We should be all over Wirtz mate, as I said previosly.  I think he's going to be really, really good. ;D

Great talent, but he is a No.10 first and foremost. I am not sure he would be a good fit for our 4-3-3 ...
March 17, 2023, 07:29:57 pm
Is Sean Dundee a regular on the comms?
March 17, 2023, 07:49:00 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 17, 2023, 07:29:57 pm
Is Sean Dundee a regular on the comms?

Yeah, hes been doing it for ages.
March 17, 2023, 07:56:27 pm
Cheers,i wasn't sure if i knew it and forgot or wasn't really paying attention to the commentators.Not to much going on in  this one.BMG looking more likely.
« Reply #17287 on: March 19, 2023, 04:53:14 pm »

Alonso's Leverkusen side making Bayern work hard in the first 20 minutes of their match. Probing away, controlling, pressing well as a unit, and carrying a threat too. Hope they keep it up and get their reward for it. Impressive, most impressive...

https://la.freestreams-live1.tv/sky-sports-football-uk/ & http://bosscast.net/ch_h.php?35 & http://bosscast.net/ch_h.php?426 - or live on Sky Sports Football
« Reply #17288 on: March 19, 2023, 04:55:36 pm »

Well, that was the kiss of death. D'oh! 1-0 to Bayern; Kimmmich goal on 22' - https://streamin.me/v/08e44c59

Bayer Leverkusen [1] - 1 Bayern Munich; Exequiel Palacios penalty on 55' - https://streamin.me/v/32b5d470

March 19, 2023, 05:48:42 pm
1-1 pen,Adli got his heel stood on but ref carded him for diving then var reversed it.Mane was subbed out at half time didn't do anything in the first half.
March 19, 2023, 06:03:10 pm
Same again,that's mad! ;D
« Reply #17291 on: March 19, 2023, 06:04:28 pm »

Bayer Leverkusen [2] - 1 Bayern Munich; Exequiel Palacios penalty on 73 - https://streamin.me/v/3b83501a & https://dubz.co/video/c12938 & https://streamin.me/v/e3fc48fa ;D
March 19, 2023, 06:28:24 pm
Finally a big Bayern v Dortmund game after the break, if Dortmund win it they should win the league. Big if though but massive opportunity for them, Bayern need a new manager in the summer.
March 19, 2023, 06:29:03 pm
Hard to conceive of any scenario in which Bayern can live with Man City over 2 games. Theyve gradually been getting worse the last few years.
Quote from: DelTrotter on March 19, 2023, 06:28:24 pm
Finally a big Bayern v Dortmund game after the break, if Dortmund win it they should win the league. Big if though but massive opportunity for them, Bayern need a new manager in the summer.

It'll be a big what if for Dortmund now if they can't win the title this season, might not get a better chance for a while. Can see Bayern making the change in the summer if they don't win this or the Champions League. I thought when they appointed him he wouldn't be the one if you wanted in Europe and can't imagine I'll be proven wrong. He makes some mad decisions.
March 19, 2023, 06:35:10 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on March 19, 2023, 06:28:24 pm
Finally a big Bayern v Dortmund game after the break, if Dortmund win it they should win the league. Big if though but massive opportunity for them, Bayern need a new manager in the summer.

That depends which City turn up I guess.

You have a few players having a stinker and you could pay the price.
March 19, 2023, 07:09:15 pm
Leverkusen played really well and are on a pretty good run. Xabis tactics with Andrich playing as a flexible defender and midfielder worked a treat.
March 19, 2023, 07:16:23 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 19, 2023, 06:30:26 pm
It'll be a big what if for Dortmund now if they can't win the title this season, might not get a better chance for a while. Can see Bayern making the change in the summer if they don't win this or the Champions League. I thought when they appointed him he wouldn't be the one if you wanted in Europe and can't imagine I'll be proven wrong. He makes some mad decisions.
He's got Pipitis, endlessly tinkering with team and tactics just to show what a clever dick visionary he is.
March 19, 2023, 07:36:21 pm
Alonso is doing pretty well. Over the last 15 games theyve picked up 26 points with a +12 goal difference. Its not earth shattering but they were at a low ebb so its good form. Theyre within striking distance of Frankfurt for a Conference League spot now.
March 19, 2023, 07:45:22 pm
Nagelsman is shite. No way they're beating City.

Looks like Dortmund's title if they can get a result against them.
March 19, 2023, 07:59:33 pm
Quote from: Fromola on March 19, 2023, 07:45:22 pm
Nagelsman is shite. No way they're beating City.

Looks like Dortmund's title if they can get a result against them.


The climate down at Bayern head office and the training ground will be rough and windy over the next two weeks, what with the International break and few players there. I think this pressure could work for Nagelsman, especially against City. Dont right them off yet, there will be immense pressure on him to right the ship, if that is good or bad remains to be seen though.
Today at 09:17:54 pm
Romano reporting that Nagelsmann is getting sacked imminently and being replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Didn't see that coming, I have to say.
Today at 09:21:35 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:17:54 pm
Romano reporting that Nagelsmann is getting sacked imminently and being replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Didn't see that coming, I have to say.
Fallen out with the hierarchy? Doesn't really make sense to notmgove.him the last few weeks if not. I don't think Tuchel is that much of a guarantee of winning the league or champions league
Today at 09:22:02 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:17:54 pm
Romano reporting that Nagelsmann is getting sacked imminently and being replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Didn't see that coming, I have to say.

Just mentioned on Dazn. Oliver Kahn flexing his muscles no doubt
Today at 09:22:41 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:17:54 pm
Romano reporting that Nagelsmann is getting sacked imminently and being replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Didn't see that coming, I have to say.
I did. All that stuff about Nagelsmann hunting for the dressing room mole, and sacking the GK coach cos he's too close to Neuer etc. Plus being only 2nd in the league. They're called FC Hollywood because they love some messy drama.
Today at 09:23:50 pm
just as I said ages ago here  :P

Hed be waiting for the Bayern job, and hes now got it.

Guardiola levels of taking the easy jobs this guy!
Today at 09:25:23 pm
Good decision from Bayern I think, Nagelsmann will probably end up at Spurs now which is more his level and should be a nice 6 points for us each season.
