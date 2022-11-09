So was it ever answered definitively if Germans actually talk like Derek Rae talks? I cant believe they do.



They don't. I can't clearly put my finger on what's wrong with what he does, but to a German speaker it just doesn't sound right. It's clearly an English-speaker trying his best to get the pronounciation right (especially with the vowels). On the one hand, he tries way too hard to get it to sound right like when he says "Friiiieeeedrich". Yes, the "ie" is just a long "i" in German, but no native-speaker would make it that long. On the other hand, he also clearly has some vowel-sounds that are English and not German like when he does the "o" in "Hofmann". I think he does it either further back in his mouth or his mouth is not open enough (or a bit of both) compared to a native German-speaker. Whatever it is, it's not a German "o" it's an English one...