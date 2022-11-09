« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 9, 2022, 05:25:12 pm
Effzeh verses Leverkusen the early game. Hoping for a B04 win despite my partners son being an Effzeh fan.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 9, 2022, 05:31:01 pm
Insane scenes in the stands before it starts.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 9, 2022, 05:32:24 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November  9, 2022, 05:31:01 pm
Insane scenes in the stands before it starts.

Jep. Carnival starts on Friday too. Thats got a little bit to do with it all, as well as being a derby.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 9, 2022, 07:23:39 pm
Good result for Xabi. Doing well so far.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 9, 2022, 07:31:05 pm
Bayer can, and should be able to play better. They let Effzeh play and gave the ball away far too often. Good win though for B04. My lad just sent a few videos from the closing sing-song after the win.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 9, 2022, 08:54:33 pm
Some game in the Bundesliga tonight. Schalke 04 - Mainz 05.

#dadjokes
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 9, 2022, 11:31:29 pm

'SC Freiburg fans boycotted the away game against Leipzig and instead decided to go to their old ground "Dreisamstadion" to support their club's 2nd team for the 3. Liga game against 1860 München - both home and away fans joined together for a "Scheiss Red Bull" chant':-

https://v.redd.it/sr5lhxilb0z91
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 10, 2022, 12:12:28 am
Quote from: oojason on November  9, 2022, 11:31:29 pm
'SC Freiburg fans boycotted the away game against Leipzig and instead decided to go to their old ground "Dreisamstadion" to support their club's 2nd team for the 3. Liga game against 1860 München - both home and away fans joined together for a "Scheiss Red Bull" chant':-

https://v.redd.it/sr5lhxilb0z91

Great fans - from both clubs!

Freiburg is one of the most wonderful clubs in football, in every way possible. They are a club and fanbase that is all that is good about football. I watch a lot of their games as my husband supports them, and they are also a decent watch a lot of the time! A well coached, hard working team that plays as a team and will always try and attack.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 10, 2022, 01:27:25 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on November 10, 2022, 12:12:28 am
Great fans - from both clubs!

Freiburg is one of the most wonderful clubs in football, in every way possible. They are a club and fanbase that is all that is good about football. I watch a lot of their games as my husband supports them, and they are also a decent watch a lot of the time! A well coached, hard working team that plays as a team and will always try and attack.


That's the problem when it comes to picking a German side to get behind... so many clubs have quality fans to admire and respect. Not a bad 'problem' to have! :thumbup
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 10, 2022, 09:53:14 pm
Quote from: oojason on November  9, 2022, 11:31:29 pm
'SC Freiburg fans boycotted the away game against Leipzig and instead decided to go to their old ground "Dreisamstadion" to support their club's 2nd team for the 3. Liga game against 1860 München - both home and away fans joined together for a "Scheiss Red Bull" chant':-

https://v.redd.it/sr5lhxilb0z91

A general sentiment shared across Germany. Was delighted to see the Qatar protests too at the weekend. Still affordable to go to games and top quality football to boot too.

The Germans eh, they seem to have this football thing nailed don't they? As we are all very aware.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 10, 2022, 10:10:29 pm
Quote from: mattD on November 10, 2022, 09:53:14 pm
The Germans eh, they seem to have this football thing nailed don't they? As we are all very aware.

They still have issues. Ultras being one of them...
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 07:40:33 pm
So was it ever answered definitively if Germans actually talk like Derek Rae talks? I cant believe they do.

Monchengladbach all over Dortmund so far.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 07:52:03 pm
That Dortmund goal was phenomenal. The pass, the touch, the finish on the turn. Sensational.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 07:52:06 pm
Really good finish from Julian Brandt. Lovely pass by Bellingham.

BVB woke up.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 07:52:27 pm
Bellingham with a worldy of an assist.

That'll be another 5 million.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 07:58:58 pm
Gladbach back ahead, Bensebaini with a great header.

Bellingham taking a couple million off with some not so good marking  :P
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:02:39 pm
Marcus Thurams having himself a season so far. 10 goals now.

3-1 Gladbach.

Although it looked like the ball went out of play, weird. Looks like the goal will stand though. And no one seemed to complain!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:03:36 pm
Dortmund are so open. Its like the midfield doesnt exist.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:06:12 pm
What a great block from Bensebaini there, looked a sure goal for Reyna.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:09:55 pm
Cracking game this. Neither of them can defend very well though!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:12:04 pm
Best game Ive seen in Germany for ages. Hilarious defending mixed in with some genuine quality.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:12:28 pm
These teams just arent very good. Makes it a decent watch at least.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:12:31 pm
Schlotterbeck!

3-2.

Mad game, but also sort of typical. Great fun.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:20:21 pm
The defence in this  ;D
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:23:32 pm
Gladbach with 4 shots, all of them on target  :P  BVB with 13 shots that half.

Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:37:05 pm
:lmao

took about 5 seconds.

4-2.

Kone with the goal.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:38:48 pm
And Kone's price tag goes up.  Nice finish.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:42:43 pm
This might be one of the best games I've ever seen live. Can't take your eyes off it.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:42:56 pm
Comical defending all game long.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:43:05 pm
Lucky its not five, Thuram just puts it wide. Hummels has been a wonderful player over the years, but his legs seem long gone this year.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:45:10 pm
One run, one ball splits the CBs.  Too easy.

Now BVB can't get out.  They're lucky it's still 4-2.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:46:29 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on November 11, 2022, 08:43:05 pm
Lucky its not five, Thuram just puts it wide. Hummels has been a wonderful player over the years, but his legs seem long gone this year.

The other CB was right there as well. Theyre both having a bad night.

Also the game just reminds me of what Ive thought in Bellingham in that hes a wonderful attacking talent but hes a kind of a nothing out there if hes not attacking. Not sure hed have really fixed any of our issues this year.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:48:45 pm
That finish from Manu Kone really was something else, like zero backlift, placed it perfectly.

And Marcus Thuram is giving BVB palpitations.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:59:29 pm
good grief BVB  ;D  Comedy that from Hummels, not helped by Sulé.

5-2.

Thuram sets up Hoffmann.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 08:59:30 pm
Is Hummels going to retire mid-game?

This is a nightmare.

EDIT:  VAR spares his blushes.  Although there was some contact there.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 09:01:03 pm
Oh, 4-2 still

There was some contact, just a bit, from Thuram.

Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 09:01:57 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on November 11, 2022, 08:59:30 pm
Is Hummels going to retire mid-game?

This is a nightmare.

Yep, sad to see such a decline, but hes an embarrassment to be honest.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 09:08:28 pm
Kinell, its a very long time since Ive seen a top European team so defensively abject - Hummels being subbed for everyones sake.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
November 11, 2022, 09:14:01 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November 11, 2022, 07:40:33 pm
So was it ever answered definitively if Germans actually talk like Derek Rae talks? I cant believe they do.

They don't. I can't clearly put my finger on what's wrong with what he does, but to a German speaker it just doesn't sound right. It's clearly an English-speaker trying his best to get the pronounciation right (especially with the vowels). On the one hand, he tries way too hard to get it to sound right like when he says "Friiiieeeedrich". Yes, the "ie" is just a long "i" in German, but no native-speaker would make it that long. On the other hand, he also clearly has some vowel-sounds that are English and not German like when he does the "o" in "Hofmann". I think he does it either further back in his mouth or his mouth is not open enough (or a bit of both) compared to a native German-speaker. Whatever it is, it's not a German "o" it's an English one...
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 04:51:53 pm
What a 20 mins for Freiburg  8)  3-0 up, Grifo hatty (2 penos) and Union down to 10 men.

The 2nd penalty was a copycat of the non penalty on Salah yesterday. But in this case - given, and the man sent off.
