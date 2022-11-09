Insane scenes in the stands before it starts.
'SC Freiburg fans boycotted the away game against Leipzig and instead decided to go to their old ground "Dreisamstadion" to support their club's 2nd team for the 3. Liga game against 1860 München - both home and away fans joined together for a "Scheiss Red Bull" chant':-https://v.redd.it/sr5lhxilb0z91
Great fans - from both clubs!Freiburg is one of the most wonderful clubs in football, in every way possible. They are a club and fanbase that is all that is good about football. I watch a lot of their games as my husband supports them, and they are also a decent watch a lot of the time! A well coached, hard working team that plays as a team and will always try and attack.
The Germans eh, they seem to have this football thing nailed don't they? As we are all very aware.
Lucky its not five, Thuram just puts it wide. Hummels has been a wonderful player over the years, but his legs seem long gone this year.
