I honestly cant see beyond Tuchel, I know the idea of it is mad, but thats just Bayern, its about the name, and hes the top attainable German coach, being as the best one of course isnt gettable. Plus he is a good coach of cousre, just a dickhead. Maybe itd just work there for that reason!



I still can't see Bayerrn signing Tuchel. They aren't afraid to make strange signings (Otto Rehhagel, Jürgen Klinsmann and even Niko Kovac are saying hello), but they're not stupid. Tuchel has had issues at every club he has been and he has thrown his players under the bus on a regular basis with very limited success. Yeah, he won the CL with Chelsea after taking over mid-season in a very strange year due to the pandemic. With PSG he did next to fuck all. He did okay with Dortmund, but again it all ended, because he was difficult to work with and the people in charge of the club had enough of it. Can't see Bayern go for a manager like that. If Tuchel was a "best of this generation" manager they might, but his CV so far doesn't suggest that he is.