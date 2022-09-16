« previous next »
Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 819897 times)

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17000 on: September 16, 2022, 07:35:03 pm »
Mainz have a striker called Jae Sung Lee

I did a double take at first when commentator said it

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17001 on: September 17, 2022, 02:28:32 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on September 12, 2022, 01:25:07 pm
Nagelsmann will never win them the big one. I doubt he'll win it wherever he goes to be honest.

The german rodgers.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17002 on: September 17, 2022, 02:30:35 pm »
The dortmund vs schalke derby match  should be feisty today.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17003 on: September 17, 2022, 02:39:36 pm »
the smoke is playing havoc with the cameras :lmao  Like watchig a match through a dystopian b-movie filter.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17004 on: September 17, 2022, 02:49:41 pm »
How did the referee miss that foul on Jude?  No wonder why the Dortmund manager is mad.

Sees the ref.  It's Felix Brych.  Ah, well, that explains it.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17005 on: September 17, 2022, 03:02:15 pm »
Marco Reus down injured.  Unfortunate.  Gio Reyna on to replace him.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17006 on: September 17, 2022, 04:07:43 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on September 17, 2022, 03:02:15 pm
Marco Reus down injured.  Unfortunate.  Gio Reyna on to replace him.

Looks a bad one. Possibly another tournament he won't be able to feature in
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17007 on: September 17, 2022, 04:17:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 17, 2022, 04:07:43 pm
Looks a bad one. Possibly another tournament he won't be able to feature in

Be a shame for him for sure.

Hes actually had such a great run the last couple years, but yeah, that did not look good.

Mane subbed off again for Bayern today, hes really finding the going quite tough at the moment.  Not scoring or creating.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17008 on: September 17, 2022, 04:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 17, 2022, 04:17:04 pm
Be a shame for him for sure.

Hes actually had such a great run the last couple years, but yeah, that did not look good.

Mane subbed off again for Bayern today, hes really finding the going quite tough at the moment.  Not scoring or creating.

Get him back in January Robbie Keane style.

In other news, Naglesmann is likely to be under pressure no? Especially with Nosfeartu just being sacked from Chelsea.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17009 on: September 17, 2022, 04:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September 17, 2022, 04:29:33 pm
Get him back in January Robbie Keane style.

In other news, Naglesmann is likely to be under pressure no? Especially with Nosfeartu just being sacked from Chelsea.

yes he will be.

Mind, they are doing fine in the CL at the moment, but struggling in the league. So tough to know how reactionary Bayerns board will be - but they have absolutely no problem booting coaches out quite quickly.  And with Tuchel available, nothing would even surprise me!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17010 on: September 17, 2022, 04:38:49 pm »
Bagelman will definitely get the sack if it continues the same way. I watched the 2nd half, mane was rubbish for most of it. He just doesnt have the legs get past players anymore. The Augsburg keep gikiewicz was in god mode today. Made some really good saves and denied a dramatic equalizer from neuer in the final min.

If flick is available after the WC, i think bayern will get him back. I would be extremely surprised if they went with tuchel.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17011 on: September 17, 2022, 04:41:40 pm »
But why would Flick want to go back to a job he couldnt wait to get away from?

Id be a bit surprised if Tuchel isnt coach of Bayern if Nagelsmann doesnt get things sorted.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17012 on: September 17, 2022, 04:47:59 pm »
Tuchel is not a good fit for Bayern. Too many people have input in that club and I couldnt see it working, seeing how it went for Tuchel at Dortmund, Paris and Chelsea.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17013 on: September 17, 2022, 04:52:41 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on September 17, 2022, 04:47:59 pm
Tuchel is not a good fit for Bayern. Too many people have input in that club and I couldnt see it working, seeing how it went for Tuchel at Dortmund, Paris and Chelsea.

But also, isnt one of the reasons Tuchel was causing problems at Chelsea was because he actually didnt want to be so involved with some aspects that Boehly wanted him involved with?

I just think there is an inevitability in it happening at some point.

To coach at the biggest teams, you have to always deal with a lot of powerful people and have to work with others who have a major input in the day to day of the club. 
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17014 on: September 17, 2022, 04:57:32 pm »
Oliver Kahn, Salihamidić, Rolex Kalle and the occasional pointed comment from Hoeneß mixed with Tuchel will not work imho but then again.. Go for it Bayern
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17015 on: September 17, 2022, 05:07:08 pm »
Oh Sadio, the man got a boost for the last six months of his career with us but this Mane is shot to pieces. We really used him up good and proper.  :D
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17016 on: September 17, 2022, 05:10:01 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on September 17, 2022, 04:57:32 pm
Oliver Kahn, Salihamidić, Rolex Kalle and the occasional pointed comment from Hoeneß mixed with Tuchel will not work imho but then again.. Go for it Bayern

for sure!

Im not saying by the way its the best idea, just I think Bayern would do it if needed (i.e. if they give up on Nagelsmann).
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17017 on: September 17, 2022, 05:54:04 pm »
Winless in four in the league and losing to Augsburg today isn't a great look for Nagelsmann
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17018 on: September 17, 2022, 06:11:58 pm »
Was hoping Nagelsmann would be at Bayern for several years and have success before getting hounded out FC Hollywood style and take over after Klopp.

But that was always fanciful.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17019 on: Yesterday at 02:30:46 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 17, 2022, 04:17:04 pm
Mane subbed off again for Bayern today, hes really finding the going quite tough at the moment.  Not scoring or creating.

Was a very poor game by him. Didn't seem his usual self and you could tell he was getting upset by the many fouls he committed. Thought he might get a red at one point.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17020 on: Yesterday at 03:17:57 pm »
What's with Bayern this year? Haven't won a match in 4 weeks.
Looks like they are missing Lewa quite a lot and Mane transfer didn't work out for them.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17021 on: Yesterday at 04:27:26 pm »
Union Berlin won again
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17022 on: Yesterday at 05:11:29 pm »
Struggling in a one team league is quite the achievement. Hats off to Bayern.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17023 on: Today at 02:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 17, 2022, 05:10:01 pm
for sure!

Im not saying by the way its the best idea, just I think Bayern would do it if needed (i.e. if they give up on Nagelsmann).
Without wanting to terrify you Dim, would Svensson not sit somewhere as a name on the list of potential Nagelsmann replacements?

I think theyll persist with Nagelsmann for the time being and I also think he goes on to be a big success as a coach even if its not at Bayern. He never quite sat right as being coach there. Tuchel would be combustible and I cant imagine another ego like his fits into the hierarchy there. Theres an outside possibility they look to court someone like Conte or Pochettino.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17024 on: Today at 02:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:14:05 pm
Without wanting to terrify you Dim, would Svensson not sit somewhere as a name on the list of potential Nagelsmann replacements?

I think theyll persist with Nagelsmann for the time being and I also think he goes on to be a big success as a coach even if its not at Bayern. He never quite sat right as being coach there. Tuchel would be combustible and I cant imagine another ego like his fits into the hierarchy there. Theres an outside possibility they look to court someone like Conte or Pochettino.

Svensson was linked heavily with Brighton last week, so I was relieved to see that didnt happen  ;D  But that is the sort of step I can see him taking - a middling PL team, or a sort of 'pushing for CL/Europa' Buli team. I dont think Bayern would be a next step for them or him. 

I honestly cant see beyond Tuchel, I know the idea of it is mad, but thats just Bayern, its about the name, and hes the top attainable German coach, being as the best one of course isnt gettable. Plus he is a good coach of cousre, just a dickhead. Maybe itd just work there for that reason!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17025 on: Today at 02:55:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:52:28 pm
Svensson was linked heavily with Brighton last week, so I was relieved to see that didnt happen  ;D  But that is the sort of step I can see him taking - a middling PL team, or a sort of 'pushing for CL/Europa' Buli team. I dont think Bayern would be a next step for them or him. 

I honestly cant see beyond Tuchel, I know the idea of it is mad, but thats just Bayern, its about the name, and hes the top attainable German coach, being as the best one of course isnt gettable. Plus he is a good coach of cousre, just a dickhead. Maybe itd just work there for that reason!
I thought the same re Bos next step, it makes sense for it to be a team such as you said, but with appointments such as Nagelsmann and Kovac in recent years, Bayern have shown they dont necessarily need a big track record with their coaching appointments, albeit those two did come from successes with bigger clubs than Mainz. It just wouldnt surprise me if theyre keeping an eye on him.

Tuchel will do his usual, achieve some successes and implode by causing more in-fighting amongst a notoriously volatile directorate.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #17026 on: Today at 06:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:52:28 pm
I honestly cant see beyond Tuchel, I know the idea of it is mad, but thats just Bayern, its about the name, and hes the top attainable German coach, being as the best one of course isnt gettable. Plus he is a good coach of cousre, just a dickhead. Maybe itd just work there for that reason!

I still can't see Bayerrn signing Tuchel. They aren't afraid to make strange signings (Otto Rehhagel, Jürgen Klinsmann and even Niko Kovac are saying hello), but they're not stupid. Tuchel has had issues at every club he has been and he has thrown his players under the bus on a regular basis with very limited success. Yeah, he won the CL with Chelsea after taking over mid-season in a very strange year due to the pandemic. With PSG he did next to fuck all. He did okay with Dortmund, but again it all ended, because he was difficult to work with and the people in charge of the club had enough of it. Can't see Bayern go for a manager like that. If Tuchel was a "best of this generation" manager they might, but his CV so far doesn't suggest that he is.
