Without wanting to terrify you Dim, would Svensson not sit somewhere as a name on the list of potential Nagelsmann replacements?
I think theyll persist with Nagelsmann for the time being and I also think he goes on to be a big success as a coach even if its not at Bayern. He never quite sat right as being coach there. Tuchel would be combustible and I cant imagine another ego like his fits into the hierarchy there. Theres an outside possibility they look to court someone like Conte or Pochettino.
Svensson was linked heavily with Brighton last week, so I was relieved to see that didnt happen
But that is the sort of step I can see him taking - a middling PL team, or a sort of 'pushing for CL/Europa' Buli team. I dont think Bayern would be a next step for them or him.
I honestly cant see beyond Tuchel, I know the idea of it is mad, but thats just Bayern, its about the name, and hes the top attainable German coach, being as the best one of course isnt gettable. Plus he is a good coach of cousre, just a dickhead. Maybe itd just work there for that reason!