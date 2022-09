Tuchel is not a good fit for Bayern. Too many people have input in that club and I couldn’t see it working, seeing how it went for Tuchel at Dortmund, Paris and Chelsea.



But also, isn’t one of the reasons Tuchel was causing problems at Chelsea was because he actually didn’t want to be so involved with some aspects that Boehly wanted him involved with?I just think there is an inevitability in it happening at some point.To coach at the biggest teams, you have to always deal with a lot of powerful people and have to work with others who have a major input in the day to day of the club.