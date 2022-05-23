Bizarre at his age having just won the biggest honour of his career, when he's been pretty good this season too.



Seems to be politically driven - he had organised a tournament in his hometown alongside a known former Neo Nazi who's now a far right Councillor. He pulled out of that following a backlash and has distanced himself from it all, but he's said politically-charged stuff in the past. It wouldn't surprise me if this is him starting to move in a political direction or at least have something else career-wise to do that's not football. 40 years+ is a long time to live retired, even though he's likely been paid lavishly for 10 or so years. He's not a Premier League footballer who can pack it all in at 25.



Don't really think it's that. I kind of followed that story and read an interview with him, where he came across just like a clueless fucker. I just think he's not the brightest candle on the cake. He probably knew that the guy was a right wing c*nt, but just didn't care and didn't think it would be a big deal, because the guy and his family come from the same small place in Austria as Hinteregger. The family also seems to be a pretty big deal in that town. It would really surprise me, if he went into a political direction. The two things don't really seem to be related to each other. I think it's just him being kind of a weirdo doing whatever he feels like. I can see it going two ways for him. He either just turns into a regular guy with a normal job who just happened to be a professional footballer at one time or he just pisses all his money up the wall and ends up in the gutter. Hope it's the former, because he used to come across as a decent fella even though with this latest episode about his tournament I'm not so sure about that anymore...