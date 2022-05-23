« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 417 418 419 420 421 [422]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 796457 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,733
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16840 on: May 23, 2022, 04:29:13 pm »
early prediction - Bayern win the title next season.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,800
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16841 on: May 23, 2022, 04:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 23, 2022, 04:20:50 pm
˄˄˄˄

Im sure you are just being a tad frivolous there Red C, as you know that there is no comparison to Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, being as their origins was that of a team founded by the workers of the company as a works team originally.

Oh 100%, I just find it funny when people (especially pundits) rave on about the commercialisation of football and point the finger at Leipzig when Leverkusens logo has a massive pill that says Bayer on it. ;D

Theres what, six factory teams in Germany? Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and a few others I cant think of.

Quote
Dortmund and Bayern sponsorship deals are within the rulings of the league, so not sure I get the irony there, they arent owned by them, and they dont have just 19 members so as to circumvent the membership rule in an underhand way.

Well theyre not wholly-owned by these companies but these companies do still own a considerable portion of shares in these clubs. As someone who is not German and hasnt lived in Germany, the rules seem to me to bake in the current financial advantages that the likes of Bayern, Dortmund, Leverkusen and Wolfsburg have over the rest of the other clubs to the point where Bayern stroll the title every season and the CL qualifiers usually come from a predictable mix. I cant help but think its not going to do the Bundesliga any favours when it comes to TV rights given the league isnt that competitive at the top end. I get that German Football is all about the fans having power (as they should) and maintaining the traditions, but surely they must be getting bored of Bayern lifting the Meisterschale every season?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,302
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16842 on: May 23, 2022, 05:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on May 23, 2022, 04:43:00 pm
Oh 100%, I just find it funny when people (especially pundits) rave on about the commercialisation of football and point the finger at Leipzig when Leverkusens logo has a massive pill that says Bayer on it. ;D

Theres what, six factory teams in Germany? Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and a few others I cant think of.

Well theyre not wholly-owned by these companies but these companies do still own a considerable portion of shares in these clubs. As someone who is not German and hasnt lived in Germany, the rules seem to me to bake in the current financial advantages that the likes of Bayern, Dortmund, Leverkusen and Wolfsburg have over the rest of the other clubs to the point where Bayern stroll the title every season and the CL qualifiers usually come from a predictable mix. I cant help but think its not going to do the Bundesliga any favours when it comes to TV rights given the league isnt that competitive at the top end. I get that German Football is all about the fans having power (as they should) and maintaining the traditions, but surely they must be getting bored of Bayern lifting the Meisterschale every season?

Honestly, a lot of fans dont care, as it doesnt affect their club. Fans of a large number of clubs have little interest in that end of the table. 

Its the part of the critisism I dont get to be honest! I couldnt tell you how many points Bayern won by this season, I think I only saw them play a couple games. 

Im surprised a lot of other leagues fans dont see it that way.  I know the horrible banter culture of the PL means that fans of teams like Wolves where indeed wanting Abu Dhabi to win, but in the grand scheme of things, Im sure who wins a trophy they cant compete for isnt that big a deal.

The tv money though is a good point, the share of it needs to be fairer.

All leagues have their problems, put it this way, and yes there are things that could be done to improve a league no doubt. But for now I prefer the German league problems to the PL problems of being happy with having cheats prosper and human rights abusers own clubs. 

I just dont get your point about the sponsorship sorry, I may be missing something!  Most clubs have companies who own a certain amount of shares in the footballing side of the organisation.  Its just how it works. But yes of course bigger clubs in richer states are going to have bigger companies and money coming into them.  Same everywhere though no? Liverpool or Man Utd would get bigger money from sponsors than Burnley or Everton for instance.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,202
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16843 on: May 23, 2022, 05:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 23, 2022, 05:01:19 pm
I just dont get your point about the sponsorship sorry, I may be missing something!  Most clubs have companies who own a certain amount of shares in the footballing side of the organisation.  Its just how it works. But yes of course bigger clubs in richer states are going to have bigger companies and money coming into them.  Same everywhere though no? Liverpool or Man Utd would get bigger money from sponsors than Burnley or Everton for instance.

Everton and Liverpool are from Liverpool so the only reason the money is any different between them is because of how well they are run now and historically. If Manchester United had been run poorly there's no way they'd have ever made more than any of the big teams in London. That's patently not true of almost any Bundesliga team I can think of. When was the last time any of the "worker" clubs actually had workers play for them? It's not really a good example.

I think the 50+1 is great but that doesn't mean it's perfect. If you take Red Bull out of the equation for a minute, if SSV Markranstadt had hired Ragnick in 2009 because he was willing to work for free and did everything right what's the most they could have ever achieved?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,302
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16844 on: May 23, 2022, 07:34:22 pm »

what a start for Hertha, evened up the tie in just 3 minutes.  :o
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,172
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16845 on: May 23, 2022, 08:06:18 pm »
I keep forgetting I can get the Bundesliga has it been any good Dim?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,302
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16846 on: May 23, 2022, 08:11:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on May 23, 2022, 08:06:18 pm
I keep forgetting I can get the Bundesliga has it been any good Dim?

not bad really considering the tension! Hertha played more football in the first half hour of this than the whole of the first leg, they look far more confident and composed.  Wonderful crowd in there, HSV fans in great voice.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,172
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16847 on: May 23, 2022, 08:16:09 pm »
Great atmosphere they must lose some pounds bouncing up and down. Some juicy tackles going in, as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,172
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16848 on: May 23, 2022, 08:17:19 pm »
Ooh nasty collusion.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,302
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16849 on: May 23, 2022, 08:18:34 pm »
Quote from: jillc on May 23, 2022, 08:16:09 pm
Great atmosphere they must lose some pounds bouncing up and down. Some juicy tackles going in, as well.

yeah there is a good bit of niggle in this game, a couple very tasty tackles!

Hertha worth that half time lead, they worked hard for it too all over the pitch.

HSV loooked a bit ragged, lacking composure in the final 3rd.  You can see the tension in the faces of the fans though, its such a huge game for them.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,172
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16850 on: May 23, 2022, 08:22:56 pm »
If it stays 1-1 overall is there extra time or dreaded penalties?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,302
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16851 on: May 23, 2022, 08:26:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on May 23, 2022, 08:22:56 pm
If it stays 1-1 overall is there extra time or dreaded penalties?

extra time first!   
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,172
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16852 on: May 23, 2022, 08:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 23, 2022, 08:26:57 pm
extra time first!

Lets hope this gets decided in game time! The same on Saturday as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,172
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16853 on: May 23, 2022, 08:52:57 pm »
That was a good goal Hamburg have got a fight ion their hands.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,202
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16854 on: May 23, 2022, 08:55:18 pm »
An Olympico to stay in the league? Hah, that's pretty awesome.

Edit: It was a freekick actually so I guess not truly an Olympico.
« Last Edit: May 23, 2022, 09:05:53 pm by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,172
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16855 on: May 23, 2022, 09:12:09 pm »
That was a horrible challenge.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,096
  • Dutch Class
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16856 on: May 23, 2022, 09:18:52 pm »
HSV needed a better first half performance. Didn't turn up until the second half
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,492
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16857 on: May 23, 2022, 09:23:25 pm »
Hertha really are the turd that won't flush, they've been shocking for years.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,302
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16858 on: May 23, 2022, 09:30:29 pm »
Another year of boring Hertha  ::)

Shame HSV just couldnt get going in this one.  And a huge shame for their fans, devestating for them.

At least Schalke and Werder are back up, which is good.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,096
  • Dutch Class
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16859 on: May 23, 2022, 09:36:08 pm »
Wouldn't be surprised if both Bochum and Augsburg go down next season. Will be a tough one for clubs like them
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,302
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16860 on: May 23, 2022, 09:41:58 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 23, 2022, 09:36:08 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if both Bochum and Augsburg go down next season. Will be a tough one for clubs like them

Bochum did amazingly to finish well away from the drop zone, but yeah, not sure if they can do it again! They punched well above their weight.

Augsburg are a funny one, they probably finished 1 or 2 places below where they should have. See what happens in the summer with them! 

The relegation playoff is such a tough one, find it a bit hard to be pleased for a team like Hertha who have been rewarded for being shit.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline A Langheck

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16861 on: May 23, 2022, 10:43:22 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on May 23, 2022, 09:23:25 pm
Hertha really are the turd that won't flush, they've been shocking for years.

Yeah, exactly, I was thinking the same whilst watching. They bring very little to the league.......
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,800
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16862 on: May 24, 2022, 03:25:48 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 23, 2022, 05:01:19 pm
All leagues have their problems, put it this way, and yes there are things that could be done to improve a league no doubt. But for now I prefer the German league problems to the PL problems of being happy with having cheats prosper and human rights abusers own clubs.

I totally agree, Bundesliga is my favourite league to watch for that reason. Plenty of fun teams in BuLi, even if my favourite HSV are still chilling down in 2.

Quote
I just dont get your point about the sponsorship sorry, I may be missing something!  Most clubs have companies who own a certain amount of shares in the footballing side of the organisation.  Its just how it works. But yes of course bigger clubs in richer states are going to have bigger companies and money coming into them.  Same everywhere though no? Liverpool or Man Utd would get bigger money from sponsors than Burnley or Everton for instance.

Well even though the big six still have a massive financial advantage, theres still the opportunity for the owners of the likes of Everton and Villa to spend money in an attempt to get themselves up the table. Obviously neither has done as well as they wouldve liked, but in Germany there would be no chance of these clubs being acquired by rich owners who can inject funds to make them more competitive with the big boys.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16863 on: May 24, 2022, 09:02:05 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on May 23, 2022, 09:23:25 pm
Hertha really are the turd that won't flush, they've been shocking for years.
most boring team on the planet, even worse than Wigan! They are never really good or really bad. Fans are boring, players are boring. Meh.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,302
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16864 on: May 24, 2022, 08:54:31 pm »
Only started watching from the start of the 2nd half of this one. but Lautern have taken a 1-0 lead away at Dynamo Dresden, and deservedly so from this half showing at least!

They lead 1-0 on agg in the promotion/relegation playoff for 2. Bundesliga.   
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,302
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16865 on: May 24, 2022, 09:24:03 pm »
Kaiserslautern are heading back to 2. Bundesliga  ;D ;D ;D  Game not quite over cos Dresden fans have now hurled loads of flares on the pitch. Its quite the scene.

But good to see another great old club heading back in the right direction.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,414
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16866 on: June 4, 2022, 03:26:21 pm »
Daniel Farke has been appointed as new Borussia Mönchengladbach coach on a three year contract.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16867 on: June 4, 2022, 03:31:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  4, 2022, 03:26:21 pm
Daniel Farke has been appointed as new Borussia Mönchengladbach coach on a three year contract.

Was going to say blast from the past he managed a bunch of midtable clubs, but then actually realized who he was (former Norwich manager) and was getting him mixed up with Martin Schmidt for some bizarre reason. Maybe it is the slightly dodgy long hair  ;D
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,777
  • Seis Veces
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16868 on: June 4, 2022, 03:35:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  4, 2022, 03:26:21 pm
Daniel Farke has been appointed as new Borussia Mönchengladbach coach on a three year contract.

Probably a wise decision to stick with him if he gets them relegated  ;D
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,302
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16869 on: June 4, 2022, 03:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June  4, 2022, 03:31:57 pm
Was going to say blast from the past he managed a bunch of midtable clubs, but then actually realized who he was (former Norwich manager) and was getting him mixed up with Martin Schmidt for some bizarre reason. Maybe it is the slightly dodgy long hair  ;D

Martin Schmidt is sporting director of Mainz thse days, definately seems the role he should be doing in football! Done a very good job so far in that role.

Another ex Mainz coach Sandro Schwarz is back in Bundesliga too, named Hertha BSC coach, he was with Dynamo Moscow - working with Zeljko Buvac there. Schwarz stayed working there too during the war, which got him criticism, unlike other German coaches in Russia - Daniel Farke and Markus Gisdol, who both left.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,414
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16870 on: June 4, 2022, 03:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June  4, 2022, 03:31:57 pm
Was going to say blast from the past he managed a bunch of midtable clubs, but then actually realized who he was (former Norwich manager) and was getting him mixed up with Martin Schmidt for some bizarre reason. Maybe it is the slightly dodgy long hair  ;D

I don't think Farke has ever been a manager in the Bundesliga. If I remember correctly, he was at Dortmund before going to Norwich ...
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,046
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16871 on: June 8, 2022, 10:42:42 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June  4, 2022, 03:51:12 pm
Martin Schmidt is sporting director of Mainz thse days, definately seems the role he should be doing in football! Done a very good job so far in that role.

Another ex Mainz coach Sandro Schwarz is back in Bundesliga too, named Hertha BSC coach, he was with Dynamo Moscow - working with Zeljko Buvac there. Schwarz stayed working there too during the war, which got him criticism, unlike other German coaches in Russia - Daniel Farke and Markus Gisdol, who both left.
I remember Schwarz as a player at Mainz, in the team that had Friedrich and Da Silva. Marco Rose too iirc.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,955
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16872 on: Yesterday at 03:52:59 pm »
Eintracht Frankfurt's cult hero Martin Hinteregger ends his career at 29. What a surprising move by a very weird player... ;D
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,046
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16873 on: Today at 12:32:40 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 03:52:59 pm
Eintracht Frankfurt's cult hero Martin Hinteregger ends his career at 29. What a surprising move by a very weird player... ;D
Bizarre at his age having just won the biggest honour of his career, when he's been pretty good this season too.

Seems to be politically driven - he had organised a tournament in his hometown alongside a known former Neo Nazi who's now a far right Councillor. He pulled out of that following a backlash and has distanced himself from it all, but he's said politically-charged stuff in the past. It wouldn't surprise me if this is him starting to move in a political direction or at least have something else career-wise to do that's not football. 40 years+ is a long time to live retired, even though he's likely been paid lavishly for 10 or so years. He's not a Premier League footballer who can pack it all in at 25.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,096
  • Dutch Class
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16874 on: Today at 01:08:21 pm »
Quite a number of German/Austrian players have retired at a younger age recently

- Hinteregger (29)
- Howedes (32)
- Schurrle (29)
- Bender twins (32)
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,955
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16875 on: Today at 10:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:32:40 pm
Bizarre at his age having just won the biggest honour of his career, when he's been pretty good this season too.

Seems to be politically driven - he had organised a tournament in his hometown alongside a known former Neo Nazi who's now a far right Councillor. He pulled out of that following a backlash and has distanced himself from it all, but he's said politically-charged stuff in the past. It wouldn't surprise me if this is him starting to move in a political direction or at least have something else career-wise to do that's not football. 40 years+ is a long time to live retired, even though he's likely been paid lavishly for 10 or so years. He's not a Premier League footballer who can pack it all in at 25.

Don't really think it's that. I kind of followed that story and read an interview with him, where he came across just like a clueless fucker. I just think he's not the brightest candle on the cake. He probably knew that the guy was a right wing c*nt, but just didn't care and didn't think it would be a big deal, because the guy and his family come from the same small place in Austria as Hinteregger. The family also seems to be a pretty big deal in that town. It would really surprise me, if he went into a political direction. The two things don't really seem to be related to each other. I think it's just him being kind of a weirdo doing whatever he feels like. I can see it going two ways for him. He either just turns into a regular guy with a normal job who just happened to be a professional footballer at one time or he just pisses all his money up the wall and ends up in the gutter. Hope it's the former, because he used to come across as a decent fella even though with this latest episode about his tournament I'm not so sure about that anymore...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 417 418 419 420 421 [422]   Go Up
« previous next »
 