Oh 100%, I just find it funny when people (especially pundits) rave on about the commercialisation of football and point the finger at Leipzig when Leverkusens logo has a massive pill that says Bayer on it.



Theres what, six factory teams in Germany? Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and a few others I cant think of.



Well theyre not wholly-owned by these companies but these companies do still own a considerable portion of shares in these clubs. As someone who is not German and hasnt lived in Germany, the rules seem to me to bake in the current financial advantages that the likes of Bayern, Dortmund, Leverkusen and Wolfsburg have over the rest of the other clubs to the point where Bayern stroll the title every season and the CL qualifiers usually come from a predictable mix. I cant help but think its not going to do the Bundesliga any favours when it comes to TV rights given the league isnt that competitive at the top end. I get that German Football is all about the fans having power (as they should) and maintaining the traditions, but surely they must be getting bored of Bayern lifting the Meisterschale every season?



Honestly, a lot of fans dont care, as it doesnt affect their club. Fans of a large number of clubs have little interest in that end of the table.Its the part of the critisism I dont get to be honest! I couldnt tell you how many points Bayern won by this season, I think I only saw them play a couple games.Im surprised a lot of other leagues fans dont see it that way. I know the horrible banter culture of the PL means that fans of teams like Wolves where indeed wanting Abu Dhabi to win, but in the grand scheme of things, Im sure who wins a trophy they cant compete for isnt that big a deal.The tv money though is a good point, the share of it needs to be fairer.All leagues have their problems, put it this way, and yes there are things that could be done to improve a league no doubt. But for now I prefer the German league problems to the PL problems of being happy with having cheats prosper and human rights abusers own clubs.I just dont get your point about the sponsorship sorry, I may be missing something! Most clubs have companies who own a certain amount of shares in the footballing side of the organisation. Its just how it works. But yes of course bigger clubs in richer states are going to have bigger companies and money coming into them. Same everywhere though no? Liverpool or Man Utd would get bigger money from sponsors than Burnley or Everton for instance.