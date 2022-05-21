I'm well aware of what Leipzig are. Get back to me when Adidas, Audi and the rest aren't pumping money into the German national team called Bayern Munich when we're calling things artificial.



I'm giving my opinion on what I'm watching, you're welcome to give yours. Is there anyone else that is disputing peoples opinions such as yourself? Seems a bit strange, no?



Of course you are fully entitled to not like a game, no problem. It's just that over the decades I suppose we all have seen more bad to average football than really great games for the ages.I think it was Stephen King who once wrote that as a horror fan you have to sit through many, many average movies or just plain bad dross in order to develop a compass for it and learn how to weigh them and what makes them work or not, so that you recognise the really great ones when they come along, rarely, and you can then really appreciate them. And he was right, it does work like that (I wouldn't even count the numbers of C, D and Z list horror films I have seen, and I regret almost none of it as it helped me learn about the genre).I sort of always thought of football in that way, too - in the five (edit: six... Gawd I am old) decades I have followed this sport I sure have seen more average to bad football than really great football. That goes for the professional stuff on telly as well as the real life professional and non-professional one. So mostly I don't expect top quality football all the time, especially not in finals. If it turns out to be brilliant, all the better, but if it's a nervy and tight affair not on the highest technical level for 90+ minutes, that's just life.