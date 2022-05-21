« previous next »
Bundesliga Thread

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 08:49:57 pm
If this was LFC Id probably not care and Im sure the supporters of these teams dont either but this game sucks. These teams just arent good final jitters or no. The only interesting thing is the trophy looks like the Holy Grail. Is there any holy water around to find out? Some Indiana Jones style action would be something.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 08:52:39 pm
Freiburg look like the team with 10 men here
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 08:55:21 pm
I mean just look at this thing and tell me Im wrong:

Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 08:55:31 pm
Quote from: Elzar on May 21, 2022, 08:52:39 pm
Freiburg look like the team with 10 men here

Just a weird reaction from Freiburg, like they panicked. But then you wonder why it took a red card for Leipzig to actually push on. I know Tedesco was a negative coach at Schalke, but with all that talent, he doesnt need to be at Leipzig.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:30:04 pm
This could be a pen for Leipzig
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:31:15 pm
Its a clear pen, would be scandalous to not be given.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:32:20 pm
No pen! Astonishing, looked like a pen to me
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:32:41 pm
Fuck me Freiburg have blown this, such a shame  >:(

Hate Lepzig and all they entail as any decent footy fan should. 
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:34:23 pm
Thats awful. Even if he gets a toe to the ball he still stops Olmo from getting it. Really poor for the league.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:35:10 pm
Freiburgs composure has totally deserted them. its driving me mad. They have 2 absolute golden opportunities to win this in extra time, but just rash shots sent high over the bar. As well as that great strike agains the crossbar.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:36:19 pm
Pens it is
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:37:21 pm
Is hating an energy drink company worthy of making a mockery of your league? I guess it is in this case.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:39:51 pm
Quote from: Elzar on May 21, 2022, 09:32:20 pm
No pen! Astonishing, looked like a pen to me

I could have sworn he touched the ball. The very slightest of touches. But Ill have to see it again after!
 
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:44:28 pm

RB Leipzig penalty overturned vs Freiburg on 119 (VAR) - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/qnkzda & https://juststream.live/WillEpicarpCrossreferencing


'Haberer hits the post for Freiberg vs Leipzig 1-1 (115')' - https://streamja.com/0jq2n & https://juststream.live/HeavierAirshipsWatertable
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:45:11 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 21, 2022, 09:39:51 pm
I could have sworn he touched the ball. The very slightest of touches. But Ill have to see it again after!

So if your toe pushes the ball 6 inches but you clear out the player who would then have ran onto the ball still in play and in scoring position thats ok? Maybe if it was the goalkeeper otherwise thats generous in the extreme.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:46:10 pm
Leipzig moving closer.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:47:05 pm
Poor Freiburg. Leipzig win it on pens
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:47:12 pm
Not sure why you'd go so high when going down the middle
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:48:24 pm
Freiberg with a monumental choke job. Made it interesting at least.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:48:59 pm
Another plastic club getting joy sad to see really.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:49:48 pm
Congratulations to one of the biggest shitstains on football  ::) 

Quote from: Legs on May 21, 2022, 09:48:59 pm
Another plastic club getting joy sad to see really.

Indeed.

Quote from: oojason on May 21, 2022, 09:44:28 pm
RB Leipzig penalty overturned vs Freiburg on 119 (VAR) - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/qnkzda & https://juststream.live/WillEpicarpCrossreferencing


Clearly touched the ball, it was a great tackle.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:51:16 pm
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:54:58 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 21, 2022, 09:49:48 pm
Congratulations to one of the biggest shitstains on football  ::) 

Indeed.

Clearly touched the ball, it was a great tackle.

I guess it just goes to show how reffing a game is almost impossible.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:55:30 pm
 :(  :( Again shows what happens when you don't take your chances. Let's hope this will be the only trophy for Leipzig for years to come.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 09:58:57 pm
Quote from: lamad on May 21, 2022, 09:55:30 pm
:(  :( Again shows what happens when you don't take your chances. Let's hope this will be the only trophy for Leipzig for years to come.

yeah, it was such a shame, they just seemed to totally lose composure as things wore on and panicked in extra time when a cool head would have have seen them win it. A few need to remember that this is a team and set of players who have never been in this situation before, rather than go down that tedious shit the bed or bottlers route that is so popular with some of the newer fans these days.

Hell of a ride for Freiburg and just qualifying for Europe is amazing.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 10:05:54 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 21, 2022, 09:37:21 pm
Is hating an energy drink company worthy of making a mockery of your league? I guess it is in this case.
It's not the energy drink that's the main problem, it's the extreme sport side of things with Red Bull. Also regardless of what they stand for, Leipzig is an artificial construct, nothing to do with any tradition in the sport. That whole idea of buying a club/a licence and then pumping money into it is shit. The fact alone that due to German rules clubs cannot be named after their sponsors/owners and so instead of Red Bull Leipzig it is "Rasenballsport Leipzig" is beyond annoying. Makes a mockery of the rule.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 10:08:13 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 21, 2022, 09:58:57 pm
yeah, it was such a shame, they just seemed to totally lose composure as things wore on and panicked in extra time when a cool head would have have seen them win it. A few need to remember that this is a team and set of players who have never been in this situation before, rather than go down that tedious shit the bed or bottlers route that is so popular with some of the newer fans these days.

Hell of a ride for Freiburg and just qualifying for Europe is amazing.
Absolutely, and all of that is a big success for this club, where they've been doing great work for many years now.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 10:16:30 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 21, 2022, 08:49:57 pm
If this was LFC Id probably not care and Im sure the supporters of these teams dont either but this game sucks. These teams just arent good final jitters or no. The only interesting thing is the trophy looks like the Holy Grail. Is there any holy water around to find out? Some Indiana Jones style action would be something.
Only recently on this very forum it was mentioned that finals are not great football matches to look at more often than not. Especially in this day and age when there is so much on the line for clubs and players. Maybe have a little less contempt for matches just because they do not always offer the finest quality even if "final" is stamped on them. Teams usually have earned their being there over several months of competitive games, which they all won. And while tonight's wasn't the best of finals, there have been worse.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 10:24:01 pm
Quote from: lamad on May 21, 2022, 10:05:54 pm
It's not the energy drink that's the main problem, it's the extreme sport side of things with Red Bull. Also regardless of what they stand for, Leipzig is an artificial construct, nothing to do with any tradition in the sport. That whole idea of buying a club/a licence and then pumping money into it is shit. The fact alone that due to German rules clubs cannot be named after their sponsors/owners and so instead of Red Bull Leipzig it is "Rasenballsport Leipzig" is beyond annoying. Makes a mockery of the rule.

I'm well aware of what Leipzig are. Get back to me when Adidas, Audi and the rest aren't pumping money into the German national team called Bayern Munich when we're calling things artificial.

Quote from: lamad on May 21, 2022, 10:16:30 pm
Only recently on this very forum it was mentioned that finals are not great football matches to look at more often than not. Especially in this day and age when there is so much on the line for clubs and players. Maybe have a little less contempt for matches just because they do not always offer the finest quality even if "final" is stamped on them. Teams usually have earned their being there over several months of competitive games, which they all won. And while tonight's wasn't the best of finals, there have been worse.

I'm giving my opinion on what I'm watching, you're welcome to give yours. Is there anyone else that is disputing peoples opinions such as yourself? Seems a bit strange, no?
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 10:46:32 pm
The presentation was delayed as a photographer collapsed pitch side - looks like hes stable and taken to hospital
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 10:54:06 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 21, 2022, 10:24:01 pm
I'm well aware of what Leipzig are. Get back to me when Adidas, Audi and the rest aren't pumping money into the German national team called Bayern Munich when we're calling things artificial.

I'm giving my opinion on what I'm watching, you're welcome to give yours. Is there anyone else that is disputing peoples opinions such as yourself? Seems a bit strange, no?
Of course you are fully entitled to not like a game, no problem. It's just that over the decades I suppose we all have seen more bad to average football than really great games for the ages.
I think it was Stephen King who once wrote that as a horror fan you have to sit through many, many average movies or just plain bad dross in order to develop a compass for it and learn how to weigh them and what makes them work or not, so that you recognise the really great ones when they come along, rarely, and you can then really appreciate them. And he was right, it does work like that (I wouldn't even count the numbers of C, D and Z list horror films I have seen, and I regret almost none of it as it helped me learn about the genre).
I sort of always thought of football in that way, too - in the five (edit: six... Gawd I am old) decades I have followed this sport I sure have seen more average to bad football than really great football. That goes for the professional stuff on telly as well as the real life professional and non-professional one. So mostly I don't expect top quality football all the time, especially not in finals. If it turns out to be brilliant, all the better, but if it's a nervy and tight affair not on the highest technical level for 90+ minutes, that's just life.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
May 21, 2022, 11:08:04 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 21, 2022, 08:55:21 pm
I mean just look at this thing and tell me Im wrong:



Even looking at it makes me think of that Nazi in Raiders of the Lost Ark whose face just fucking melts off  :lmao

I actually quite like it though. I've always thought that most trophies in football look really shit. Not sure if that's a popular or unpopular opinion, though. All the major league titles are pretty crap IMO. I like the League Cup and FA Cup though, not saying that cos we've just won them  ;D
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Yesterday at 10:25:57 pm
Leipzig posted a picture of Kevin Kampl posing pouring red bull into the cup....

It has NOT gone down well.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 12:36:25 am
Quote from: lamad on May 21, 2022, 10:16:30 pm
Only recently on this very forum it was mentioned that finals are not great football matches to look at more often than not. Especially in this day and age when there is so much on the line for clubs and players. Maybe have a little less contempt for matches just because they do not always offer the finest quality even if "final" is stamped on them. Teams usually have earned their being there over several months of competitive games, which they all won. And while tonight's wasn't the best of finals, there have been worse.

Exactly this. The Europa final thread was an absolute shitshow for it. No consideration for what the teams had done to actually get there, just whining and piss taking from a handful of entitled fans who choose to support one of the big teams. Tedious as hell.

Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:25:57 pm
Leipzig posted a picture of Kevin Kampl posing pouring red bull into the cup....

It has NOT gone down well.

What a shit move from him.

Loved how the other buli teams didnt congratulate that monstrosity of a club on this win.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 12:37:46 am
Finals are usually shite. I just hope it's the good sort of shite next weekend  :)
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Today at 05:45:04 am
Quote from: lamad on May 21, 2022, 10:54:06 pm
Of course you are fully entitled to not like a game, no problem. It's just that over the decades I suppose we all have seen more bad to average football than really great games for the ages.
I think it was Stephen King who once wrote that as a horror fan you have to sit through many, many average movies or just plain bad dross in order to develop a compass for it and learn how to weigh them and what makes them work or not, so that you recognise the really great ones when they come along, rarely, and you can then really appreciate them. And he was right, it does work like that (I wouldn't even count the numbers of C, D and Z list horror films I have seen, and I regret almost none of it as it helped me learn about the genre).
I sort of always thought of football in that way, too - in the five (edit: six... Gawd I am old) decades I have followed this sport I sure have seen more average to bad football than really great football. That goes for the professional stuff on telly as well as the real life professional and non-professional one. So mostly I don't expect top quality football all the time, especially not in finals. If it turns out to be brilliant, all the better, but if it's a nervy and tight affair not on the highest technical level for 90+ minutes, that's just life.

I think you're conflating being a fan of a team and not, or at least it seems that way to me. Do most people you know choose to watch bad football if they're not actually rooting for one of the teams? I would guess no, most people would rather go find something more interesting to do. So the expectation that people not invested should expect and be fine with "bad" football is an odd one to me.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:36:25 am
Exactly this. The Europa final thread was an absolute shitshow for it. No consideration for what the teams had done to actually get there, just whining and piss taking from a handful of entitled fans who choose to support one of the big teams. Tedious as hell.

I think Entitled would be saying those teams were beneath you and  not even watching because they aren't "big", whatever that means, and complaining about it. So to make an effort to watch (which pays the bills) when you don't even support the teams and you could choose to do something else with your time and money is not Entitled. To me it just sounds like you don't like anybody saying something you like isn't amazing or possibly sucks in their opinion.
