Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16800 on: Today at 08:49:57 pm
If this was LFC Id probably not care and Im sure the supporters of these teams dont either but this game sucks. These teams just arent good final jitters or no. The only interesting thing is the trophy looks like the Holy Grail. Is there any holy water around to find out? Some Indiana Jones style action would be something.
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16801 on: Today at 08:52:39 pm
Freiburg look like the team with 10 men here

We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16802 on: Today at 08:55:21 pm
I mean just look at this thing and tell me Im wrong:

Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16803 on: Today at 08:55:31 pm

Freiburg look like the team with 10 men here

Just a weird reaction from Freiburg, like they panicked. But then you wonder why it took a red card for Leipzig to actually push on. I know Tedesco was a negative coach at Schalke, but with all that talent, he doesnt need to be at Leipzig.


Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16804 on: Today at 09:30:04 pm
This could be a pen for Leipzig

We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16805 on: Today at 09:31:15 pm
Its a clear pen, would be scandalous to not be given.
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16806 on: Today at 09:32:20 pm
No pen! Astonishing, looked like a pen to me

We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16807 on: Today at 09:32:41 pm
Fuck me Freiburg have blown this, such a shame  >:(

Hate Lepzig and all they entail as any decent footy fan should. 


Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16808 on: Today at 09:34:23 pm
Thats awful. Even if he gets a toe to the ball he still stops Olmo from getting it. Really poor for the league.
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16809 on: Today at 09:35:10 pm
Freiburgs composure has totally deserted them. its driving me mad. They have 2 absolute golden opportunities to win this in extra time, but just rash shots sent high over the bar. As well as that great strike agains the crossbar.


Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16810 on: Today at 09:36:19 pm
Pens it is

We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16811 on: Today at 09:37:21 pm
Is hating an energy drink company worthy of making a mockery of your league? I guess it is in this case.
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16812 on: Today at 09:39:51 pm

No pen! Astonishing, looked like a pen to me

I could have sworn he touched the ball. The very slightest of touches. But Ill have to see it again after!
 


oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16813 on: Today at 09:44:28 pm

RB Leipzig penalty overturned vs Freiburg on 119 (VAR) - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/qnkzda & https://juststream.live/WillEpicarpCrossreferencing


'Haberer hits the post for Freiberg vs Leipzig 1-1 (115')' - https://streamja.com/0jq2n & https://juststream.live/HeavierAirshipsWatertable





Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16814 on: Today at 09:45:11 pm

I could have sworn he touched the ball. The very slightest of touches. But Ill have to see it again after!

So if your toe pushes the ball 6 inches but you clear out the player who would then have ran onto the ball still in play and in scoring position thats ok? Maybe if it was the goalkeeper otherwise thats generous in the extreme.
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16815 on: Today at 09:46:10 pm
Leipzig moving closer.

We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16816 on: Today at 09:47:05 pm
Poor Freiburg. Leipzig win it on pens

We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Chris~

  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16817 on: Today at 09:47:12 pm
Not sure why you'd go so high when going down the middle
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16818 on: Today at 09:48:24 pm
Freiberg with a monumental choke job. Made it interesting at least.
Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16819 on: Today at 09:48:59 pm
Another plastic club getting joy sad to see really.
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16820 on: Today at 09:49:48 pm
Congratulations to one of the biggest shitstains on football  ::) 


Another plastic club getting joy sad to see really.

Indeed.


RB Leipzig penalty overturned vs Freiburg on 119 (VAR) - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/qnkzda & https://juststream.live/WillEpicarpCrossreferencing


Clearly touched the ball, it was a great tackle.


oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
Reply #16821 on: Today at 09:51:16 pm




