Adeyemi from Salzburg to replace Haaland by the sound of it.



This is kind of everything wrong with Dortmund in a nut shell. Haaland is clearly an outlier but the normal plan of getting someone that "could" become "world class" to just sell explains why Dortmund don't really go anywhere. I know that they've tried to have a more blended plan in the past mixing youth and experience that didn't go well but there's got to be a better plan than this. £30-40m for just potential is just not really great business unless he's so good that you have to sell him soon thereafter.