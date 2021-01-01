Fantastic result for Mainz and what a player Burkardt seems to be developing in to.
Horrible defending by Bayern for the first two goals but what a win for Mainz! What a job Bo Svenssons done there since taking over. They were basically in 2 before he stepped in.
Stuttgart missed a chance to push towards safety with a meek draw v the disappointing Wolfsburg. How theyve dropped like a stone since Glasner went to Frankfurt, who themselves havent had a good season domestically.
Another embarrassing result for BVB and an impressive turnaround by Bochum in Dortmund, 3-2 down with 5 minutes left and won 4-3. Dortmund are so fallow its painful. Do they persist with Marco Rose? I still think Leipzig will get that last CL spot, away at BMG tomorrow, but what a season Freiburg have had.
Anyone think that David Raum will be getting picked up by a bigger club in the summer?