Fantastic result for Mainz and what a player Burkardt seems to be developing in to.

Horrible defending by Bayern for the first two goals but what a win for Mainz! What a job Bo Svensson’s done there since taking over. They were basically in 2 before he stepped in.



Stuttgart missed a chance to push towards safety with a meek draw v the disappointing Wolfsburg. How they’ve dropped like a stone since Glasner went to Frankfurt, who themselves haven’t had a good season domestically.



Another embarrassing result for BVB and an impressive turnaround by Bochum in Dortmund, 3-2 down with 5 minutes left and won 4-3. Dortmund are so fallow it’s painful. Do they persist with Marco Rose? I still think Leipzig will get that last CL spot, away at BMG tomorrow, but what a season Freiburg have had.



Anyone think that David Raum will be getting picked up by a bigger club in the summer?



you have to think Raum will move to a bigger club sooner rather than later. Been a fantastic signing for Hoffenheim and now a German international too. Hoffenheim have had a solid season, but it doesn’t look like they make the European places, you’d think Raum would easily get a move to a stronger team if he wants to leave.As for Dortmund and Rose. Not sure what they do, but with already one big change coming up with Seb Kehl replacing Michael Zorc, I wonder if they hang fire for a bit. They need some serious work for sure. And there comes a point where chopping and changing coaches may not be the way to go! Also the injury issues they have are ridiculous, you’d wonder if that is something they look at regards training and fitness etc.