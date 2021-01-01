« previous next »
Author Topic: Bundesliga Thread  (Read 776243 times)

Online jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16680 on: Yesterday at 06:44:49 pm »
Watching it myself. Anything to get away from odious City getting every decision as usual.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16681 on: Yesterday at 06:48:46 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:44:49 pm
Watching it myself. Anything to get away from odious City getting every decision as usual.

yeah, I dont know how anyone can bare watching them. Pretty much only time I watch then is when they play us!

Been some cracking games in Bundesliga today.

Loads of goals.

These two have a lot to play for, its amazing that Freiburg could actually end up in a CL place this season!
Online jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16682 on: Yesterday at 06:51:12 pm »
Wow, how did they miss that chance? 😀
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16683 on: Yesterday at 06:52:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:51:12 pm
Wow, how did they miss that chance? 😀

easier than the one they scored this half!

Both teams having their opportunities, all quite open.
Online jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16684 on: Yesterday at 06:55:34 pm »
I had forgotten just how open the Bundesliga is. I love the way they are all committed to attacking football. Who apart from Bayern are currently in the Euro places?
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16685 on: Yesterday at 06:58:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:55:34 pm
I had forgotten just how open the Bundesliga is. I love the way they are all committed to attacking football. Who apart from Bayern are currently in the Euro places?

Bayern and Dortmund are the two guaranteed CL. Then Leverkusen are 3rd, Leipzig 4th.   Freiburg and FC Köln are in 5th and 6th at the moment.

Freiburg and Leipzig are in the DFB Pokal final, so I think Freiburg will be guaranteed European competition regardless.

Be great also for FC Köln if they hold onto their place. Fantastic club and fans, be superb if they get into the Europa League or Conference.

Yeeessssss! Freiburg score  8) 8) 8)
Online jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16686 on: Yesterday at 06:59:50 pm »
Freiburg take the lead amazing. They deserve it from what I have seen of it.
Online jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16687 on: Yesterday at 07:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:58:25 pm
Bayern and Dortmund are the two guaranteed CL. Then Leverkusen are 3rd, Leipzig 4th.   Freiburg and FC Köln are in 5th and 6th at the moment.

Freiburg and Leipzig are in the DFB Pokal final, so I think Freiburg will be guaranteed European competition regardless.

Be great also for FC Köln if they hold onto their place. Fantastic club and fans, be superb if they get into the Europa League or Conference.

Yeeessssss! Freiburg score  8) 8) 8)

I dread to ask are Gladbach still struggling? Wow two goal cushion now!
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16688 on: Yesterday at 07:02:03 pm »
another  8) 8) 8)

Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:01:22 pm
I dread to ask are Gladbach still struggling? Wow two goal cushion now!

Gladbach are 13th  :o  They have had a horrible season.
Online jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16689 on: Yesterday at 07:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:02:03 pm
another  8) 8) 8)

Gladbach are 13th  :o  They have had a horrible season.

Gladbach have struggled since losing Rose sadly. It doesnt sound as if he is finding it easy at Dortmund either.

Great save by the Freiburg goalie there.
Online jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16690 on: Yesterday at 07:13:20 pm »
Hoffenheim get a goal back. 3-4.  :o
Online jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16691 on: Yesterday at 07:24:13 pm »
Well done Freiburg.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16692 on: Yesterday at 07:31:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:24:13 pm
Well done Freiburg.

Heck of a game!

Freiburg up to 4th, till Monday anyway!
Online jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16693 on: Yesterday at 07:37:59 pm »
It's lovely to see a team come from nowhere to threaten the bigger teams, will be keeping an eye on Freiburg from now on.  :)
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16694 on: Yesterday at 07:39:39 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:37:59 pm
It's lovely to see a team come from nowhere to threaten the bigger teams, will be keeping an eye on Freiburg from now on.  :)

they are an amazing club.

Its the team my husband supports, so I follow them by default!

Their coach is 2nd only to Kloppo for me as far as German coaches go. They are very similar actually on and off the pitch.
Online jillc

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16695 on: Yesterday at 07:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:39:39 pm
they are an amazing club.

Its the team my husband supports, so I follow them by default!

Their coach is 2nd only to Kloppo for me as far as German coaches go. They are very similar actually on and off the pitch.

Wow, that must make is extra special then. I just hope Gladbach can put some results together as well.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16696 on: Yesterday at 08:21:58 pm »
Amazing how Union Berlin were within a sniff of 4th yesterday and are now on the outside of that race
Offline lamad

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16697 on: Yesterday at 09:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:39:39 pm
they are an amazing club.

Its the team my husband supports, so I follow them by default!

Their coach is 2nd only to Kloppo for me as far as German coaches go. They are very similar actually on and off the pitch.
True, Freiburg are an amazing club and one you can always root for (unless they play the team you yourself support). Their coach, Christian Streich, is someone who is crazy mad about football, but at the same time knows what is important in life and in the world. Very much like Klopp. Streich also sometimes displays a hilarious kind of dry humour in interviews and press conferences, he takes no shit from no-one! He is a bit of a cult figure among German football coaches.
Offline mallin9

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16698 on: Today at 01:56:43 am »
Holy shit what a result Dim!  Enjoy
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16699 on: Today at 11:35:46 am »
Fantastic result for Mainz and what a player Burkardt seems to be developing in to.
Horrible defending by Bayern for the first two goals but what a win for Mainz! What a job Bo Svenssons done there since taking over. They were basically in 2 before he stepped in.

Stuttgart missed a chance to push towards safety with a meek draw v the disappointing Wolfsburg. How theyve dropped like a stone since Glasner went to Frankfurt, who themselves havent had a good season domestically.

Another embarrassing result for BVB and an impressive turnaround by Bochum in Dortmund, 3-2 down with 5 minutes left and won 4-3. Dortmund are so fallow its painful. Do they persist with Marco Rose? I still think Leipzig will get that last CL spot, away at BMG tomorrow, but what a season Freiburg have had.

Anyone think that David Raum will be getting picked up by a bigger club in the summer? 
Online stoa

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16700 on: Today at 12:15:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:37:36 pm
I haven't even heard of Bochum, are they a team that have come up this season?

They are what's called a "Fahrstuhlmannschaft" in German. It would translate to "lift club" meaning that they often go between the 1. and 2. Bundesliga, winning promotion  one year and then getting relegated again the next. They did a lot of that in the 90s and early 2000s, but have then been in the 2. Bundesliga for a long time. They're also called "Die graue Maus" ("The gray mouse") meaning that there's nothing really exciting or fancy  about them. They're just there when they are in  the Bundesliga, but rarely do anything noteworthy.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16701 on: Today at 12:19:53 pm »
Wouldn't have been arsed if we ended up playing Bayern instead of Villarreal. We'd have dicked them aswell.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16702 on: Today at 12:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:35:46 am
Fantastic result for Mainz and what a player Burkardt seems to be developing in to.
Horrible defending by Bayern for the first two goals but what a win for Mainz! What a job Bo Svenssons done there since taking over. They were basically in 2 before he stepped in.

Stuttgart missed a chance to push towards safety with a meek draw v the disappointing Wolfsburg. How theyve dropped like a stone since Glasner went to Frankfurt, who themselves havent had a good season domestically.

Another embarrassing result for BVB and an impressive turnaround by Bochum in Dortmund, 3-2 down with 5 minutes left and won 4-3. Dortmund are so fallow its painful. Do they persist with Marco Rose? I still think Leipzig will get that last CL spot, away at BMG tomorrow, but what a season Freiburg have had.

Anyone think that David Raum will be getting picked up by a bigger club in the summer?

you have to think Raum will move to a bigger club sooner rather than later. Been a fantastic signing for Hoffenheim and now a German international too.   Hoffenheim have had a solid season, but it doesnt look like they make the European places, youd think Raum would easily get a move to a stronger team if he wants to leave.

As for Dortmund and Rose. Not sure what they do, but with already one big change coming up with Seb Kehl replacing Michael Zorc, I wonder if they hang fire for a bit. They need some serious work for sure. And there comes a point where chopping and changing coaches may not be the way to go!  Also the injury issues they have are ridiculous, youd wonder if that is something they look at regards training and fitness etc.
