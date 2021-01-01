Fantastic result for Mainz and what a player Burkardt seems to be developing in to.

Horrible defending by Bayern for the first two goals but what a win for Mainz! What a job Bo Svenssons done there since taking over. They were basically in 2 before he stepped in.



Stuttgart missed a chance to push towards safety with a meek draw v the disappointing Wolfsburg. How theyve dropped like a stone since Glasner went to Frankfurt, who themselves havent had a good season domestically.



Another embarrassing result for BVB and an impressive turnaround by Bochum in Dortmund, 3-2 down with 5 minutes left and won 4-3. Dortmund are so fallow its painful. Do they persist with Marco Rose? I still think Leipzig will get that last CL spot, away at BMG tomorrow, but what a season Freiburg have had.



Anyone think that David Raum will be getting picked up by a bigger club in the summer?



you have to think Raum will move to a bigger club sooner rather than later. Been a fantastic signing for Hoffenheim and now a German international too. Hoffenheim have had a solid season, but it doesnt look like they make the European places, youd think Raum would easily get a move to a stronger team if he wants to leave.As for Dortmund and Rose. Not sure what they do, but with already one big change coming up with Seb Kehl replacing Michael Zorc, I wonder if they hang fire for a bit. They need some serious work for sure. And there comes a point where chopping and changing coaches may not be the way to go! Also the injury issues they have are ridiculous, youd wonder if that is something they look at regards training and fitness etc.