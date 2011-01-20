Always wondered, how is "SpVgg" pronounced?



In contrast to "FC" (like in FC Bayern München or 1.FC Köln) nobody uses the abbreviation "SpVgg" in spoken language. People either say the full word "Spielvereinigung" Greuther Fürth or just leave it out and just call them "Greuther Fürth"."Spielvereinigung" is something that I think is specific to Germany and I don't think there is an exact translation to English. It's basically used when two (or sometimes more) groups are cooperating to play a specific sport. In the early days (i.e. more than 100 years ago) there were a lot of sports clubs in Germany where they had various branches like gymnastics, track and field, football, handball or whatever. They were (and still are) called "Turnsportverein" or "Turnverein" (one example would be TSV (=Turnsportverein) 1860 Munich) and in some of them people got together and started football branches calling them Spielvereinigung, because they also had football players from other clubs (where there was no football) playing with them.That's one way "Spielvereinigung" was used, but there's also a more modern way, that can often be found in lower leagues or especially in youth or women's football. It happens when for example a small club in a small town doesn't have enough kids for a team in a certain age group (or not enough ladies for a female team). Then they often work together with other small clubs in the region (mostly it's one or more of the neighbouring towns) and they start a "Spielvereinigung" or "Spielgemeinschaft" (they both mean the same), where kids in that specific age group (or sometimes even more age groups) from both clubs train and play competitive games together as a team. It's bascially two clubs working together to start a new team. Think of it like Everton and Liverpool having a joint Under-10-team that plays in a League as "Spielvereinigung Merseyside".The second modern way to get a "Spielvereinigung" is not restricted to certain age groups or parts of clubs, it can also happen, when two clubs think it would be better to merge. Then they can also become a "Spielvereinigung". The interesting case with Greuther Fürth (as far as I have seen in my short google search) is, that they fit both ways for becoming a SpVgg. They were founded in 1903 as part of a "Turnverein" in Fürth, called themselves "Spielvereinigung Fürth" and then later split from their parent club (=the Turnverein) to become an independent club. However, in the 1990s they also decided to merge with the footballing department of TSV Vestenbergsgreuth (who had gotten some short term fame around that time by beating Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal). Therefore the name was changed to "Spielvereinigung Greuther Fürth" (the name they have now).