Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 13, 2022, 09:19:12 am
What a waste of money Upamecano is. Rubbish player.
Red Cactii

  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 13, 2022, 10:13:11 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 13, 2022, 09:16:44 am
And hes properly brilliant, Wirtz. I actually do think hes a better prospect than Havertz who I rated very highly and still think would be better for someone like us than he has been for Chelsea. Elite player as a teenager, quality footballer.

Was a very savvy signing by Bayer; they and Koeln have a "truce" where they've agreed to not pinch each other's youth players. They got around that with Wirtz by signing him as a first-team player, albeit it was clear he was already good enough to be playing in the Bundesliga.
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 14, 2022, 03:14:16 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on February 13, 2022, 10:13:11 am
Was a very savvy signing by Bayer; they and Koeln have a "truce" where they've agreed to not pinch each other's youth players. They got around that with Wirtz by signing him as a first-team player, albeit it was clear he was already good enough to be playing in the Bundesliga.
I never knew that! Genuinely thought he'd come out of Leverkusen's own youth setup, like Havertz.


Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 14, 2022, 05:39:27 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February 13, 2022, 09:19:12 am
What a waste of money Upamecano is. Rubbish player.

Yeah, he's pretty awful, and it's been plain to see for a while - well, for those who actually watched him, not judged him on a FIFA card.


RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 15, 2022, 06:11:28 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February 13, 2022, 09:19:12 am
What a waste of money Upamecano is. Rubbish player.
Bayern Picked going after him over Konate. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
OsirisMVZ

  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 15, 2022, 01:25:24 pm
Why am I reading ideas about a Bundesliga playoff system today? ;D

Bayern walking it every year is not the way to go to increase global interest, but neither is that.
Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 15, 2022, 02:25:38 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on February 15, 2022, 01:25:24 pm
Why am I reading ideas about a Bundesliga playoff system today? ;D

Bayern walking it every year is not the way to go to increase global interest, but neither is that.

How would this be any different than the DFB-Pokal, though?


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 18, 2022, 08:54:08 pm
Interesting game here. Bayer L was up 1-0.

Mainz with a great come back to score 2 set pieces.

Fucking VAR does another weird offside on obstruction take away of the 2nd goal.
Boston always unofficial

  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 18, 2022, 09:17:06 pm
Good hit for the 2-2 equalizer.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 18, 2022, 09:19:29 pm
WOW!
Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 18, 2022, 09:21:13 pm
Great game here.


Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 18, 2022, 09:27:03 pm
Mainz are ace  ;D

Bo Svensson is the one!


Boston always unofficial

  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 18, 2022, 09:31:47 pm
good game deserved win for Mainz. 
                                      Hoping for a St.Pauli promotion at the end of the season.Punk rock back in the bundesliga.
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 19, 2022, 11:45:49 am
Would love to see Mainz sneak a European spot. Well placed for at least the conference league spot.


afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 19, 2022, 12:13:58 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 19, 2022, 11:45:49 am
Would love to see Mainz sneak a European spot. Well placed for at least the conference league spot.

Dunno, Fulham are playing really well, certainly good enough to qualify...


Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 19, 2022, 12:59:30 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on February 19, 2022, 12:13:58 pm
Dunno, Fulham are playing really well, certainly good enough to qualify...
Agreed. If only Dortmund had Mitrovic and Cairney, theyd easily challenge Bayern.


afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 19, 2022, 01:14:02 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 19, 2022, 12:59:30 pm
Agreed. If only Dortmund had Mitrovic and Cairney, theyd easily challenge Bayern.

 ;D

Plain to see, if only we just used our eyes...


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 19, 2022, 01:48:23 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on November 21, 2021, 01:46:49 pm
Bayern Munich are now not going to pay their unvaccinated players that have to go into quarantine, so thatll be Kimmich, Gnabry, Musiala, Cuisance and Choupo Moting.

The measures have been apparently welcomed by the rest of the team. But the players in question where surprised and of course not taken it well. Seems they thought the club would just try and pursuade them to take the vaccine, not take such measures.

Absolute ignorant idiots the 5 of them.

I didn't realise that. Well done Bayern.


Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2022, 03:36:05 pm
Bayern Munich losing at home at half time to SpVgg Greuther Furth.


Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2022, 03:36:49 pm
Never mind, Lewandowski equalises a minute into the second half


oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2022, 03:37:51 pm

Bayern München 0 - [1] Fürth; Branimir Hrgota free kick 42' - https://streamff.com/v/b1d7d1 & https://streamff.com/v/b1d7d1

Bayern München [1] - 1 Fürth; Robert Lewandowski 46' - https://streamff.com/v/d0e133


Stream: http://www.ovostreams.com/bayern-munich-vs-greuther-furth-stream-live2.php
afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2022, 03:38:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on February 20, 2022, 03:36:05 pm
Bayern Munich losing at home at half time to SpVgg Greuther Furth.

Always wondered, how is "SpVgg" pronounced?

Sounds like me after a few too many pints of wine...


Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2022, 03:40:24 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on February 20, 2022, 03:38:27 pm
Always wondered, how is "SpVgg" pronounced?

Sounds like me after a few too many pints of wine...

SpVgg.
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2022, 05:40:03 pm
Ended 4-1 to Bayern, with 2 goals coming in the last 5 minutes as Furth tired.

Malen has just put BVB 2-0 up at home to BMG, theyre playing a lot better than in midweek.


Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2022, 05:55:57 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on February 20, 2022, 03:38:27 pm
Always wondered, how is "SpVgg" pronounced?

Sounds like me after a few too many pints of wine...

Spielvereinigung  :P


stoa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 20, 2022, 06:22:43 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on February 20, 2022, 03:38:27 pm
Always wondered, how is "SpVgg" pronounced?

Sounds like me after a few too many pints of wine...

In contrast to "FC" (like in FC Bayern München or 1.FC Köln) nobody uses the abbreviation "SpVgg" in spoken language. People either say the full word "Spielvereinigung" Greuther Fürth or just leave it out and just call them "Greuther Fürth".

"Spielvereinigung" is something that I think is specific to Germany and I don't think there is an exact translation to English. It's basically used when two (or sometimes more) groups are cooperating to play a specific sport. In the early days (i.e. more than 100 years ago) there were a lot of sports clubs in Germany where they had various branches like gymnastics, track and field, football, handball or whatever. They were (and still are) called "Turnsportverein" or "Turnverein" (one example would be TSV (=Turnsportverein) 1860 Munich) and in some of them people got together and started football branches calling them Spielvereinigung, because they also had football players from other clubs (where there was no football) playing with them.

That's one way "Spielvereinigung" was used, but there's also a more modern way, that can often be found in lower leagues or especially in youth or women's football. It happens when for example a small club in a small town doesn't have enough kids for a team in a certain age group (or not enough ladies for a female team). Then they often work together with other small clubs in the region (mostly it's one or more of the neighbouring towns) and they start a "Spielvereinigung" or "Spielgemeinschaft" (they both mean the same), where kids in that specific age group (or sometimes even more age groups) from both clubs train and play competitive games together as a team. It's bascially two clubs working together to start a new team. Think of it like Everton and Liverpool having a joint Under-10-team that plays in a League as "Spielvereinigung Merseyside".

The second modern way to get a "Spielvereinigung" is not restricted to certain age groups or parts of clubs, it can also happen, when two clubs think it would be better to merge. Then they can also become a "Spielvereinigung". The interesting case with Greuther Fürth (as far as I have seen in my short google search) is, that they fit both ways for becoming a SpVgg. They were founded in 1903 as part of a "Turnverein" in Fürth, called themselves "Spielvereinigung Fürth" and then later split from their parent club (=the Turnverein) to become an independent club. However, in the 1990s they also decided to merge with the footballing department of TSV Vestenbergsgreuth (who had gotten some short term fame around that time by beating Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal). Therefore the name was changed to "Spielvereinigung Greuther Fürth" (the name they have now).
rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 24, 2022, 02:04:40 pm
Rob Harris@RobHarris
Breaking: German club Schalke is removing the logo of Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom from its jerseys
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 24, 2022, 02:15:30 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on February 24, 2022, 02:04:40 pm
Rob Harris@RobHarris
Breaking: German club Schalke is removing the logo of Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom from its jerseys

good and finally. Always been a bit of a shitstain on Schalke that, being as they are very mich their fans club.


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 24, 2022, 02:24:05 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 24, 2022, 02:15:30 pm
good and finally. Always been a bit of a shitstain on Schalke that, being as they are very mich their fans club.
Are they cancelling their sponsorship and handing back their dirty money?


Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 24, 2022, 02:31:14 pm
Quote from: Ray K on February 24, 2022, 02:24:05 pm
Are they cancelling their sponsorship and handing back their dirty money?

With no logo displayed, they wont be getting anymore money of course, so I presume that is a cancellation. No idea as to what Gazprom already paid this year. I wouldnt think theyd be paying back money from previously when the logo was displayed.

Schalke have a board member who is a big friend of Putin too - Matthias Warnig, who was a former Stasi officer in East Germany.

He now won't be sitting on schalkes board, hes on the US sanctions list for starters.


rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 24, 2022, 03:31:37 pm
In 2016, ESPN reported the deal was worth up to 150m until 2022. When they were in the BL it appears to at least averaged 20m a season. Looks to have been 10m in BL2 and it was extended until 2025 last April
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 27, 2022, 01:06:18 pm
Got the Nordderby on the tv, its in Hamburg. Bremen deservidely winning 1-0 so far after 30 mins, a penalty given for handball by VAR, they have been by far the better team to this point.  HSV goalie Daniel Fernandes already made a couple excellent saves too.

This is a massive game at the best of times, and with Bremen leading 2. Bundesliga at the moment, and HSV in 4th, it makes it even bigger. A win for HSV would take them to 2nd. But they got some work to do.

And Im rooting for Bremen, hopefully an instant promotion back to Buli awaits!


Red Cactii

  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 27, 2022, 04:15:48 pm
Superb finish from Nkunku, harsh on Bochum. Would love to be able to secure his services for us.
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Bundesliga Thread
February 27,
Quote from: Red Cactii on February 27, 2022, 04:15:48 pm
Superb finish from Nkunku, harsh on Bochum. Would love to be able to secure his services for us.

Mohamed Simakan looks good for them too, on very limited viewing, seen maybe 3 or 4 games!

I dont mean for Liverpool of course, just generally!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16594 on: February 27, 2022, 04:20:47 pm »
Wow, referee shouldve allowed advantage there as Leipzig were clean through.
Online Boston always unofficial

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16595 on: Today at 07:24:28 pm »
I think i'll give St.Pauli at Union Berlin in the cup a watch,don't mind Union but hope for the upset. Kicks off 2.45 eastern time.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,962
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16596 on: Today at 07:26:29 pm »
St. Pauli all the way  ;D 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #16597 on: Today at 07:33:37 pm »
