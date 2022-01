Looks like Haaland's decision will come soon either way, as he’s told Jan Aage Fjortoft after the match tonight that the club are putting big pressure on him now to make a decision, so he will do.



https://twitter.com/ViaplayFotball/status/1482114986654801923?s=20



This is because Raiola has been saying in recent interviews that Haaland might actually decide to stay another year. I won't link it here as most of the sources are garbage but his quotes are easily available via google. I'm sure BVB's plans for the summer are well advanced under the assumption they'll be getting X amount from the undisclosed Haaland buyout so they need to know ASAP if Raiola and Team Haaland aren't going to get their terms which means nobody would trigger the buyout. I would guess then that would mean they would try to move Bellingham/Reyna or they'd just run it back another year.I think the market is changing and jives with the Salah stuff in that there isn't anybody out there that is willing to stump up a big feepay big wages on top of it. I'm guessing most of these teams have advised Raiola that if his and clan Haaland's terms are going to be met the fee has to be way lower or Raiola is trying to pressure those interested clubs to change their mind. Again the buyout clauses in Haaland's contract are not disclosed but it's rumored that every year past the first one the fee steadily reduces.