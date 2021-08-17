Even compared to usual, wtf is Nagelsmann wearing?
I like a good coaches celebration, but Nagelsmanns are frightening, like hes completely roided up, vains popping and everything!
Everything about Haaland is just dreamy...Bayern bounced back nicely from the weekend, though
Whats in the water for strikers in Frankfurt? Haller, Jovic, Rebic and now Silva just look out of sorts as soon as they leave. Thought Leipzig were better but just extremely blunt. Granted though Nkunku was pretty poor which doesnt help Silva.
Leverkusen/Moenchengladbach soon to be on ABC... Strange times, stateside...
Patrik Schick scores now too, a cracker, Leverkusen are flying.
Love Diaby. So exciting to watch.
Now Lainer is subbed off injured. And Gladbach missed a peno. What a disastrous first half for Die Fohlen.
