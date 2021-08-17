« previous next »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 17, 2021, 09:11:37 pm
Even compared to usual, wtf is Nagelsmann wearing?
Don't think it is that bad?
Quote from: Dim Glas on August 17, 2021, 09:08:16 pm
I like a good coaches celebration, but Nagelsmanns are frightening, like hes completely roided up, vains popping and everything!

Thought that quite a witty one regarding Nagelsmann, DG... ;)
Everything about Haaland is just dreamy...Bayern bounced back nicely from the weekend, though
Quote from: b_joseph on August 17, 2021, 09:33:25 pm
Everything about Haaland is just dreamy...Bayern bounced back nicely from the weekend, though

apart from his hair  ;D

But yep, hes something else. Hes such an unit as well, players bounce off him.
Battle of the American coaches tonight in Bundesliga.

0-0 so far between RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart. 
Stuttgart got away with that. Reckless clearance.
How Stuttgart not in the lead, what a chance that was. Al Ghaddioui got his feet all in a mess there.
What a goal! I'm not even going to try and spell his name but that's a strike.
Wow.
What a hit from Szoboszlai.

Leipzig been the better side for sure, despite Stuttgarts big missed chance. Deserved lead.
Whats in the water for strikers in Frankfurt?  Haller, Jovic, Rebic and now Silva just look out of sorts as soon as they leave.  Thought Leipzig were better but just extremely blunt.  Granted though Nkunku was pretty poor which doesnt help Silva.
Forsberg just doing his thing as usual. Lovely goal, very nice build up, Silva right in the middle of it with a great touch.

Stuttgart not come out for the 2nd half.
Yeah, hard to see a way back for Stuttgart.
Szoboszlai having a good day. 

Flo Müller not so much.
I reckon Leipzig are going to be volatile this season based on the first half. There didn't seem to be much structure to their pressing or organisation, it was just run towards the ball. Worked well but a good team will have a field day if they get their out ball right consistently. Should be exciting to watch.
Not sure Ive ever seen a goal like that.
That 2nd one from Szoboszlai was such a weird and great goal all in one.

Even though you can blame the goalie, you could also see what he was trying to do, as it looked like even a slight glancing header would take it past him so he took a step to that side of goal.  Yet the ball just stayed true and missed everyone. It was travelling at quite the clip.
Harsh call on the penalty for me.  This one is over anyway.
that foul from Mavrapanos  ;D  The very definition of frustration. 
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:22:01 pm
Whats in the water for strikers in Frankfurt?  Haller, Jovic, Rebic and now Silva just look out of sorts as soon as they leave.  Thought Leipzig were better but just extremely blunt.  Granted though Nkunku was pretty poor which doesnt help Silva.
Not that those players were surrounded by paupers after leaving Frankfurt, but I think Kostic is an incredible winger who played so many balls on a plate for those strikers. Might be the best crosser in the world after Trent and Robbo
Vincenzo Griffo with an inch perfect free-kick to put Freiburg ahead vs Dortmund. Freiburg pressing BVB all over the place, not sure they can keep this up all game, but its working so far!
2-0 Freiburg, a beautiful counter attack goal scored by Sallai, Freiburg looking good so far.

And now 2-1, BVB back in it. Own goal, after Bellingham missed his kick. Unlucky.
Leverkusen/Moenchengladbach soon to be on ABC...

 :o

Strange times, stateside...
What a great win for Freiburg  8) 8)

Wolfsburg coming from 1 nil down with 2 goals in the last 15 mins to beat Hertha BSC too. Hertha are such a blah club. That injection of money they had has done them little good.
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:32:24 pm
Leverkusen/Moenchengladbach soon to be on ABC...

 :o

Strange times, stateside...

Yeah, I didnt even realise it was on ABC.

what a freakish oggy from Yann Sommer  :o :o  Shot off the post, bounces back in off him. He was rather slow to react.

Leverkusen take an early lead.
Fair play to Union Berlin fans for ignoring the away ban and travelling to Finland in good numbers.
Patrik Schick scores now too, a cracker, Leverkusen are flying.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:40:26 pm
Patrik Schick scores now too, a cracker, Leverkusen are flying.

Sommer could have done better but Im no complaining.
Perhaps??
Thuram looks like he might done, asked to be subbed.

Bad news for Gladbach who are struggling to get going at the moment.
Love Diaby. So exciting to watch.
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 05:49:07 pm
Love Diaby. So exciting to watch.

yeah, good player, hes giving the young American full back Scally trouble.

Awful 20 mins this for Gladbach, not only 2 down, lost Thuram to injury, and now Plea has a problem, got his foot  caught in the turf it looks like.   But Plea is going to be able to come back and give it another go at least.
Moenchenchaosbach... :wave
Incredibly shite penno from Stindl...
Now Lainer is subbed off injured. And Gladbach missed a peno. What a disastrous first half for Die Fohlen.
Logged
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:16:54 pm
Now Lainer is subbed off injured. And Gladbach missed a peno. What a disastrous first half for Die Fohlen.

Fuckem is all I can think of at the moment. 😆
